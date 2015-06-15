MLB Power Rankings:  06/15/15
Mark Reynolds #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated after hitting a solo home run in the in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals defeated the Royals 3-2. (Ju

In this week's MLB Power Rankings the St. Louis Cardinals (1) once again reign supreme, but in the rearview mirror the Los Angeles Dodgers (2) and Pittsburgh Pirates (3) are hot on the Redbirds' trail.

Who's on top? The St. Louis Cardinals went 3-2 over the last week to maintain a healthy lead in the National League Central and in the power rankings. The Cardinals are a major league best 24-7 at home and their pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.13 in their last 19 games.


Starter John Lackey #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 15, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri.
(June 14, 2015 - Source: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images North America)

Who's riding high? The Toronto Blue Jays (7) enter the top 10 for the first time after ending the week on a 11-game winning streak. The 6-0 week propelled the Blue Jays up eight spots in the rankings. During the franchise-tying streak, the Blue Jays have outscored their opponents 88-40 and are outhitting their opponents with a .473 average.


Jose Reyes #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays gestures to a fan from the dugout prior to the start of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 15, 2015 in Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
(June 14, 2015 - Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images North America)

Who's sliding? Are the Minnesota Twins (10) beginning to come back to earth? After sitting in the top 10 for much of the season the Twins ran into a speed bump over the last week as they went 1-5. The good news for the Twins was the highly-anticipated debut on Sunday of the top-rated prospect in the Majors, center fielder Byron Buxton.


Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins records his first career hit, a triple in the eighth inning, while playing against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 15, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri.
(June 14, 2015 - Source: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images North America)

Who is bringing up the rear? The Philadelphia Phillies (30) find themselves at the bottom of the rankings for the first time this season. The Phillies stumbled to an 0-6 record over the last week and the trade rumors concerning Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels are getting louder.


Cameron Rupp #29 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out looking for the third out of the eighth inning during their 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 15, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(June 14, 2015 - Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images North America)
MLB Power Rankings
Rank Prev. Rank Team Overall Record Last Week
1 1 St. Louis Cardinals 41-21 3-2
2 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 37-26 5-1
3 6 Pittsburgh Pirates 35-27 4-2
4 2 Kansas City Royals 34-25 3-2
5 4 Houston Astros 36-28 2-4
6 10 Chicago Cubs 34-27 4-2
7 15 Toronto Blue Jays 34-30 6-0
8 8 Tampa Bay Rays 35-29 4-2
9 7 New York Yankees 34-28 2-3
10 3 Minnesota Twins 34-28 1-5
11 11 Texas Rangers 33-30 3-3
12 12 New York Mets 34-30 3-3
13 9 San Francisco Giants 34-30 2-4
14 14 Detroit Tigers 33-30 3-2
15 13 Washington Nationals 33-30 3-3
16 20 Baltimore Orioles 31-31 5-1
17 18 Los Angeles Angels 32-31 4-2
18 16 San Diego Padres 32-33 3-4
19 18 Arizona Diamondbacks 30-32 3-4
20 17 Atlanta Braves 30-33 3-4
21 17 Cleveland Indians 29-33 2-4
22 25 Cincinnati Reds 28-34 4-3
23 22 Colorado Rockies 28-34 3-4
24 23 Chicago White Sox 28-33 3-3
25 27 Seattle Mariners 28-35 3-3
26 26 Miami Marlins 27-37 3-4
27 23 Boston Red Sox 27-37 0-6
28 28 Oakland Athletics 26-39 3-3
29 30 Milwaukee Brewers 24-40 4-3
30 29 Philadelphia Phillies 22-42 0-6
