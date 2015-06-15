MLB Power Rankings:  06/15/15

In this week's MLB Power Rankings the St. Louis Cardinals (1) once again reign supreme, but in the rearview mirror the Los Angeles Dodgers (2) and Pittsburgh Pirates (3) are hot on the Redbirds' trail.

Who's on top? The St. Louis Cardinals went 3-2 over the last week to maintain a healthy lead in the National League Central and in the power rankings. The Cardinals are a major league best 24-7 at home and their pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.13 in their last 19 games.

Who's riding high? The Toronto Blue Jays (7) enter the top 10 for the first time after ending the week on a 11-game winning streak. The 6-0 week propelled the Blue Jays up eight spots in the rankings. During the franchise-tying streak, the Blue Jays have outscored their opponents 88-40 and are outhitting their opponents with a .473 average.

Who's sliding? Are the Minnesota Twins (10) beginning to come back to earth? After sitting in the top 10 for much of the season the Twins ran into a speed bump over the last week as they went 1-5. The good news for the Twins was the highly-anticipated debut on Sunday of the top-rated prospect in the Majors, center fielder Byron Buxton.

Who is bringing up the rear? The Philadelphia Phillies (30) find themselves at the bottom of the rankings for the first time this season. The Phillies stumbled to an 0-6 record over the last week and the trade rumors concerning Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels are getting louder.