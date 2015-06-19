Nick Markakis Makes History With Consecutive Games Without An Error

Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis made Major League history Thursday night as he broke the all-time record for the most consecutive errorless games by an outfielder. This achievement came in a losing effort against the Boston Red Sox but he completed his 393rd straight game without an error.

The record was held by Darren Lewis who set it from 1990 to 1994 with the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants. Lewis would go on and win the Gold Glove Award in 1994.

Lewis made history differently than Markakis as he started his career going 392 straight games without committing an error. One thing that is similar between the two outfielders is the face they have the same career fielding percentage of .994. Obviously, Markakis is still in the midst of his career but it’s an interesting tidbit nonetheless.

The last error Markakis made was August 10th, 2012 when he was with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore would go on to defeat the Kansas City Royals that day 7-1. It was a silly error as Markakis would drop a ball in foul territory. Even the best defenders have their blunders in the field.

The former first round pick is a two-time Gold Glover (2011 and 2014), and from the 2012 season he is tied with Cleveland Indians All-Star Michael Brantley for the best fielding percentage among qualified outfielders.

For his career Markakis has committed only 18 total errors, 17 of which came in right field. To put that into perspective, rookie shortstop of the Oakland A’s Marcus Semien already has 22 errors on the season. Now, in fairness, as a middle infielder you have more chances to make mistakes in the field but it also shows how consistent Markakis has been over his 10 year career. The Gold Glover has had more than three errors in a season one time and that was back in 2009 when he piled up six.