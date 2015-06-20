Matt Wisler Shines In Debut; Braves Make Late Comeback To Defeat Mets 2-1

The Atlanta Braves got all they could ask for and more from rookie right-hander Matt Wisler who made his major league debut tonight against the first place New York Mets. Jace Peterson and the Braves rallied in the late innings to grab the 2-1 victory in the first game of the series.

Wisler (1-0, 1.13 ERA) matched the reigning Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom pitch for pitch as he went eight strong innings allowing only one run on six hits. He may have struck out only two batters but it was the first and last batter he faced in the game.

Wisler was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett after last night’s game to replace rookie right-hander Mike Foltynewicz in the rotation. The 22-year old was the key piece in the blockbuster trade that sent the best closer in the game Craig Kimbrel to the San Diego Padres a day before Opening Day.

Jacob deGrom (7-5, 2.34 ERA) was nothing to scoff at tonight as he was dominant for most of the game on his 27th birthday. The birthday boy went 7.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits. Atlanta hitters put the ball in play leading to only three strikeouts for the flamethrower. The Braves kept plugging away and they were able to get deGrom out of the game and gain the lead in the eighth inning.

Coming into the eighth inning the Braves offense mustered a measly two hits, both of which were singles that led to nothing. But Andrelton Simmons led off the inning and started the rally with booming double in the left centerfield gap. After a sacrifice bunt, Pedro Ciriaco reached on an infield single putting runners at first and third with one out. Left-hander Sean Gilmartin came in for deGrom and gave up a two-run double to Jace Peterson, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Braves closer Jason Grilli came on in the ninth inning and closed the door recording his 19th save of the season. The veteran closer is now fourth in the National League in saves.

The only offense the Mets came up with against the rookie was in the sixth inning when Michael Cuddyer hit a high chopper over the third baseman to drive in Ruben Tejada, who led off the inning with a double.

This is a huge win for the Braves as they have been without there All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman for the past two games with a sprained left wrist. Freeman hopes to return to the lineup sometime this weekend but him and the Braves are being cautious.

GAME TWO MATCHUP:

The New York Mets will send their rookie right-hander Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 3.76 ERA) to the mound to try and tie up this three-game series at one win apiece. Syndergaard has struggled away from Citi Field and is looking for his first career road win as he holds a 0-3 record with a 6.46 ERA in three career road starts.

The Atlanta Braves will send another rookie right-hander to the mound and his name is Williams Perez (3-0, 2.29 ERA). Perez has been phenomenal pitching in the back end of the Braves rotation. For the month of June, Perez is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and one save that came against these Mets on June 13th.