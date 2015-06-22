MLB Power Rankings:  06/22/15

Are we headed for a sequel of the 1985 "I-70" World Series this October?

With just a couple of weeks left until the season hits the halfway point, the St. Louis Cardinals (1) and Kansas City Royals (2) once again sit atop the baseball power rankings.

The Cardinals, powered by a pitching staff that leads baseball with a 2.71 ERA, enjoys a comfortable six-game lead in the National League Central. Offensively the Cardinals are ranked third in the NL with a .265 batting average.

The Royals are leading the way with a hitting attack that leads all of baseball with a .274 batting average. Their offensive muscle combined with a shutdown bullpen has put the Royals back in control in the American League Central with the best record in the league.

The Top 10 has one new member this week as the Baltimore Orioles (10) jump six spots while the Minnesota Twins (14) continue their "June swoon" and fall out.

Who's on top? It's becoming an old story with the St. Louis Cardinals as they maintain their grip on the top spot in the rankings. Last week the Cardinals split their home-road series with the Minnesota Twins and followed it up by taking two out of three from the Philadelphia Phillies (30).

Who's riding high? The Baltimore Orioles jumped six spots this week and entered the top 10 at #10 after recording a 5-2 record last week. The week included the Orioles taking three out of four in their home-road series with the Philadelphia Phillies and two out of three on the road in Toronto against the Blue Jays (9). The Orioles set a franchise-record in their 19-3 drubbing of the Phillies on June 16 with eight homers.

Who's sliding fast? The New York Mets (18) fell six spots this week after suffering a 2-5 week. The former #1 split their home-road series with the Toronto Blue Jays and ended the week by being swept in a three-game series on the road against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets current five-game road losing streak gives them a 10-24 record away from Citi Field, the second worst record in the majors (Phillies 7-28).

Who is bringing up the rear? The Philadelphia Phillies once again hold the bottom spot in the rankings. The news around the Phillies continues to be the potential trades of long time stars Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels. The Phillies are clearly in rebuild mode and the last big connections to their recent glory years look to be severed before next month's trading deadline.