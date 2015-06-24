Marco Estrada Nearly Perfect, Toronto Blue Jays Outlast Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 In 12 Innings

Chris Coloabello's 12th-inning solo home run accounted for all the scoring in the Toronto Blue Jays' (39-35) 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays (41-33) Wednesday afternoon.

With one out in the top of the 12th, Colabello launched a 1-1 fast ball from Tampa Bay's Brandon Gomes over the left center-field wall for the game's only run (video) and his sixth home run of the season. He started the game in left field, moved to first base in the ninth after Edwin Encarnacion exited for a pinch runner, and left the game in favor of Justin Smoak in the bottom of the 12th for defensive purposes.

For the second time in five days, a Major League pitcher flirted with perfection. Washington's Max Scherzer lost his bid with a hit batsman with two outs in the ninth Saturday but still pitched a no-hitter. Wednesday's effort belonged to Toronto's Marco Estrada.

Making his 17th start of the year, Estrada took a perfect-game bid into the eighth, and third baseman Josh Donaldson did all he could to help in the effort. Donaldson leaped well into the stands to make a sensational catch on David DeJesus's foul pop.

Unfortunately, though, Estrada lost the perfect game one batter later. Tampa Bay's Logan Forsythe reached on an infield single when he chopped the ball to third. Donaldson bare-handed it and threw but late. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons challenged the call, but replayes confirmed the safe ruling.

Estrada allowed only one other hit after that, a two-out double to Kevin Kiermaier in the ninth. Estrada left the game at that point, but he finished with a spectacular line of 8.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, and 10 K. Roberto Osuna got the next man out to send the game into extra innings.

Brett Cecil (2-4, 5.70 ERA) benefited from Colabello's home run to pick up the win. He pitched the 11th inning, walking two and fanning two. Steve Dellabar (S: 1) struck out two of the three men he faced in the bottom of the 12th to close it out.

Gomes (L: 1-3, 2.84) served up the home run to suffer the loss. It was the only hit he allowed in his one inning of work. Rays starter Nathan Karns pitched very well himself: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 K.

The win moves the Blue Jays to within two games of the Rays and keeps them one game behind the New York Yankees, who also won Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are tied for third with the Orioles just .002 percentage points ahead.

The Blue Jays and Rays both get Thursday off. On Friday, the Blue Jays return to Toronto to host the Texas Rangers over the weekend. The Rays welcome the Boston Red Sox to Tropicana Field.