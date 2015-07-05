Braves Bats Come Alive; Defeat Phillies 9-5

It’s been no secret that the Atlanta Braves have struggled to score runs with the absence of their All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who will be out until after the All-Star break. In the 14 games leading up to tonight, Atlanta’s offense has tallied a total of 30 runs. That’s just over two runs per game and even with great pitching isn’t going to get the job done most nights.

Well tonight the Braves offense came alive and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5, with Cameron Maybin leading the charge who was a triple shy of the cycle.

Atlanta’s offense came out early and laid the wood on Phillies starter Kevin Correia (0-3, 6.56 ERA). The Braves scored four runs in the first inning as Jace Peterson led the inning off with a single followed by a sharp double to right center by Cameron Maybin putting runners at second and third. Nick Markakis walked to load the bases and ensuing batter Kelly Johnson came up with the big two-run single. Juan Uribe followed with an RBI single, and A.J. Pierzynski would add insult to injury as he grounded into a potential double-play but a bad throw took Correia off the bag and the run scored making it 4-0.

Maybin would add on another run in the second inning with solo home run to dead center field. The Braves onslaught continued in the fourth inning as they would have another four-run outburst. Maybin collected his third hit of the night with an RBI single, Markakis followed with two-run double that hit off the top of the fence in right field, and Johnson would drive in his third run of the game with a single to center field. After four innings the Braves led the Phillies 9-1.

Kevin Correia had a rough outing and remains winless on the season as he went 3.1 innings giving up nine runs on 10 hits. Atlanta’s bats had no trouble seeing the ball as Correia finished the game with more walks (2) than strikeouts (1).

Alex Wood (6-5, 3.34 ERA) pitched for the Braves tonight, he picked up the win but it wasn’t his best as it seemed he pitched to the score a little bit. Wood went six innings allowing four runs on 10 hits, while walking two and striking out four. The Atlanta left-hander had a prime opportunity to have a breezy outing as his offense gave him a huge lead to work with, but the Phillies offense picked up their fair share of hits as Wood was aggressive on the zone early in the count. Despite having an unusual outing, Wood picked up his first home win of the season.

Philadelphia showed some fight in the fifth inning as Darin Ruf jumped on a fastball over the middle of the plate and deposited in the left field seats for a three-run home run, but the Braves still held a 9-4 lead. Odubel Herrera would smash a solo home run to left in the eighth inning off of reliever David Aardsma to make it 9-5.

It looked like the Braves were on their way to falling out of contention as they lost five of six on their previous road trip, but since they’ve returned home Atlanta has won four-straight since losing their opening game against Washington on Tuesday. They will be going for the sweep tomorrow afternoon and if they happen to do so they will once again return to the .500 mark.

GAME THREE MATCHUP

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost six-straight games and will depend on their staff ace Cole Hamels (5-6, 3.22 ERA) to stop the bleeding. As the month of July has rolled around the days seemed to be numbered for Hamels in a Phillies uniform. He will try and help the team win and up his stock tomorrow as he has a career record of 16-9 against the Braves.

Shelby Miller (5-4, 2.20 ERA) will pitch for Atlanta as they go for the series sweep. I’m sure no pitcher in the Braves rotation is happier the month of June is over than Miller who went 0-2 with a 3.57 ERA. It’s time for the staff ace to get back in the win column as it’s been since May 17th against the Marlins since his last win. That was also the game where Miller was one out away from a no-hitter.