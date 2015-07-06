MLB Power Rankings:  07/06/15
Chinks appeared in the armor of the St. Louis Cardinals (1) last week as they posted a 2-4 record. Was it enough to knock them out of the top spot? Not quite, but it did bring them just a little closer to the pack.

There is a new #2 this week as the Pittsburgh Pirates went 5-1 to climb three spots. The Pirates rebounded from an 18-22 start to finish last week 29-12. With an overall record of 48-34 the Pirates have the second best mark in the National League, but it's only good enough for second place in the National League Central, six-games back of the powerhouse St. Louis Cardinals.


The top 10 has two new members this week with the Chicago Cubs (7) and Los Angeles Angels (8) making their way up the rankings. They replace the Tampa Bay Rays (12) and San Francisco Giants (14), who last week combined to go 1-12.

Who's on top? It's another week with the St. Louis Cardinals on top, but it was a tough week. A power outage (St. Louis scored three runs or fewer in all six games) and rare defensive miscues cost the Cardinals last week as they were swept at home by the Chicago White Sox (26) and clawed out a split of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres (24).

Things didn't get any better for the Cardinals when left-hander Jaime Garcia (3-3, 1.69) was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a groin strain.

Who's riding high? The Los Angeles Angels (8) moved up seven spots in the rankings thanks to a 5-2 week. After taking two of three from the New York Yankees (11) at home, the Angels headed on the road to take on the Texas Rangers (18). Against the Rangers the Angels suddenly discovered the offensive punch they have been waiting all season for.

The Angels outscored the Rangers 33-8 and received much-needed production from hitters not named Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. The series against the Rangers was the highest scoring output of the season and the Angels ended the week winners of seven of eight games.

Who's sliding fast? The San Francisco Giants (14) were swept by the Miami Marlins (28) and Washington Nationals (5) during a six-game road trip last week. Everything that could go wrong seemed to do just that for the world champions as they lost six straight to end the week.


Who is bringing up the rear? Another week shows the reeling Philadelphia Phillies at the bottom of the rankings. The only good news for the Phillies last week is that they stopped a six-game skid by shutting out the Atlanta Braves (19) 4-0 on Sunday.


MLB Power Rankings
Rank Prev. Rank +/- Team Overall Record Last Week
1 1 N/C St. Louis Cardinals 53-28 2-4
2 5 +3 Pittsburgh Pirates 47-34 5-1
3 4 +1 Houston Astros 48-36 4-2
4 2 -2 Kansas City Royals 46-33 2-5
5 7 +2 Washington Nationals 46-36 4-2
6 3 -3 Los Angeles Dodgers 46-37 3-3
7 12 +5 Chicago Cubs 44-36 5-1
8 15 +7 Los Angeles Angels 44-38 5-2
9 6 -3 Baltimore Orioles 43-39 2-5
10 9 -1 Toronto Blue Jays 43-41 2-5
11 11 N/C New York Yankees 44-38 3-3
12 8 -4 Tampa Bay Rays 43-41 1-6
13 13 N/C Minnesota Twins 43-39 3-4
14 10 -4 San Francisco Giants 42-41 0-6
15 14 -1 Detroit Tigers 41-40 2-4
16 16 N/C New York Mets 42-41 2-4
17 18 +1 Arizona Diamondbacks 40-42 4-3
18 17 -1 Texas Rangers 41-42 3-4
19 19 N/C Atlanta Braves 40-42 4-2
20 22 +2 Cleveland Indians 38-43 5-2
21 24 +3 Boston Red Sox 39-45 5-2
22 26 +4 Seattle Mariners 38-44 4-2
23 23 N/C Oakland Athletics 38-47 4-3
24 21 -3 San Diego Padres 39-45 2-4
25 20 -5 Cincinnati Reds 36-44 2-4
26 27 +1 Chicago White Sox 36-43 4-1
27 29 +2 Milwaukee Brewers 36-48 7-0
28 28 N/C Miami Marlins 35-48 4-2
29 25 -4 Colorado Rockies 35-47 2-5
30 30 N/C Philadelphia Phillies 28-56 1-6
