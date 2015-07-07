10 Biggest All-Star Snubs

Every year when the All-Star starters and reserves are revealed it’s time for fans across the country to get outraged that certain players around the league or on their team get left off the All-Star team. Even when you factor players being added because injury’s to the starters, the fact of the matter is guys are going to be excluded, and therefore labeled a “snub.”

In this list of 10 players across the baseball landscape, this writer will give you the biggest snubs that deserve to suit up and play the Midsummer Classic in Cincinnati. Because they still have a chance to be voted in, this list will exclude those players who are on the five-man fan vote for the final spot. So yes, reigning MVP and CY young Award winner Clayton Kershaw should be there, but for the sake of this list he will not be on it.

Alex Rodriguez, DH, New York Yankees: Lets start with the most talked about absence, New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez. The 20-year veteran, who missed an entire year because of a PED suspension, has earned a spot on the American League All-Star team. Rodriguez, 39, is slashing .284/.390/.513 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs. He rankes eighth in the American League in OPS (.902), sixth in OBP (.390) and is 14th in home runs (16). A-Rod is the only player with an OPS over .900 not on the All-Star team. Now with Nelson Cruz and Prince Fielder representing the other designated hitters in the American League, I don’t who he’d replace, especially since at this point he can’t really play defense.

Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox: The player with the highest WAR (4.1) amongst all position players in MLB that’s not named an All-Star is rookie center fielder for the Boston Red Sox, Mookie Betts. On the season Betts is slashing .283/.336/.463 with nine home runs, 41 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Betts is also tied for 10th in MLB in doubles (21) , tied for 16th in hits (91), and tied for sixth in triples (5). The All-Star Game is about branding the game and showcasing the most exciting players in the game, and Mookie Betts fits that criteria.

Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers: Another great thing about the MLB All-Star Game is rewarding those players who’ve grinded for years and have finally made a name for themselves. Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman, and overall utility player, Justin Turner is one of those guys. Turner came up with the New York Mets and was a bench player who gave David Wright days off at third base and primary pinch-hitter. Now, Turner is an intricate part of a Dodgers lineup that would be in severe trouble if Turner and Adrian Gonzalez weren’t anchoring the middle of the order. Turner, 30, is having a career year slashing .315/.386/.562 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. He’s 10th in the National League in WAR (3.2), and the fact he has almost 100 less at-bats then most of the All-Star’s makes that more impressive. His ability to play four different positions should’ve helped his candidacy.

Brian McCann, C, New York Yankees: As a member of the Atlanta Braves, catcher Brian McCann became a shoe-in on the All-Star team as, next to Yadier Molina, was the best catcher in the game. Injuries have held him back the last couple of years, but now with sustained health and that short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, McCann is back to All-Star form. On the season the 10-year veteran is slashing .261/.332/.471 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs. Only All-Star catchers Buster Posey and Stephen Vogt have more home runs and RBIs on the season. He is well above league average amongst catchers offensively and he’s no slouch behind the plate defensively.

Josh Reddick, OF, Oakland A's: Oakland A’s outfielder Josh Reddick is overlooked year-after-after. Not only is he one of the best run producers in the American League this season but he’s a Gold Glove defender. After finishing 16th in the MVP voting back in 2012, Reddick has dealt with injuries derailing his offensive production. But this season he’s healthy and is eigth among all outfielders in Major League baseball in RBIs, and is tied with Detroit Tigers outfielder Yoenis Cespedes in OPS (.809), and he is a part of the fan vote. You’d like to see more extra-base hits (25) from a corner outfielder, but Reddick should’ve received more attention for his exceptional first half.

Clay Buchholz, SP, Boston Red Sox: With a record of 1-3 and an ERA of 5.76 in the month of April, it seemed Boston Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz was destined for another head scratching season and nowhere close to being an All-Star. However, as the midseason roles around Buchholz is 7-6 with a 3.27 ERA. He’s 11th in the American League in innings pitched (110), 10th in strikeouts (104), and 10th in WAR (2.4) On the surface his numbers don’t jump out, but considering his start to the season what he’s doing is All-Star worthy.

Jake Arrieta, SP, Chicago Cubs: The most overlooked pitcher in the Major Leagues is Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta. On the season he supports a record of 8-5 with an ERA of 2.80. He’s 10th in the National League in ERA, seventh in WHIP (1.03), and ninth in strikeouts (110). After a rocky start to his career with the Baltimore Orioles, Arrieta has resurrected his career and is becoming the ace everyone thought he could be. With Jon Lester signing a big contract in the offseason with the Cubs, Arrieta was second fiddle once again. But there is nothing second-tier about Arrieta and what he’s doing in 2015.

Cameron Maybin, OF, Atlanta Braves: This may be a shocker to most, but Atlanta Braves center fielder Cameron Maybin has played like an All-Star this season. Everyone knows him as the guy who was traded for Miguel Cabrera and didn’t work out. However, since being traded to Atlanta a day before Opening Day from the San Diego Padres, Maybin looks like a late bloomer as he’s slashed .297/.367/.417 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. He’s 11th among National League outfielders in OPS (.784) and tied for ninth in RBIs, as well as tied for ninth in the entire National League in stolen bases (15). Aside from Freddie Freeman, Maybin has been the best hitter in the Braves lineup, and when runners are in scoring position he’s hitting a blistering .400 with 31 RBIs. That’s a better average than Miguel Cabrera, Mike Trout, and Bryce Harper. This a feel good story and it would've been nice if the 28-year old was noticed for his good first half.

Matt Carpenter, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals: St. Louis Cardinal Matt Carpenter has become the best player on his team, who happens to be the best in the majors this year. He’s slashing .274/.374/.44 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs. He doesn’t have the same power as All-Star third basemen Todd Frazier and Nolan Arenado, but he’s a doubles machine (21) and is an excellent defender at the hot corner. With this game meaning something and there’s a good chance this game is decided late, there is no better player to have in the box to come up with a clutch hit.

Starling Marte, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates: Overlooked by his teammate Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is becoming one of the best overall outfielders in the game. He is slashing .281/.329/.459 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. He can be a free swinger sometimes, but when he connects with the ball it goes a long way. He’s a plus defender and is tied for seventh in the National League in stolen bases (16). He optimizes a five-tool player and once he shows better discipline at the plate he could become an MVP candidate.