Jason Grilli Out For The Season With Ruptured Achilles

Not only did the Atlanta Braves suffer a walk-off loss to the Colorado Rockies Saturday evening but they lost their closer Jason Grilli, who suffered a ruptured Achilles to his left foot. Grilli will miss the rest of the 2015 season with the injury.

On the third pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning Rockies outfielder Drew Stubbs hit a chopper to first base, as Grilli ran over to cover the bag he would tumble over in immediate pain after only a few steps. As the 38-year old was writhing in pain the Braves training staff ran on the field and after examining him they quickly signaled for a cart.

“I was about to throw him the ball and I saw the look on his face as he was going down,” said Braves first baseman Chris Johnson. “I was like ‘Oh man, that’s not good at all. He just started screaming. It looked pretty darn painful.”

After Grilli exited on a cart the Braves would go on to lose to the Rockies 3-2 on a walk off bloop single by Carlos Gonzalez. David Aardsma came in to replace the aforementioned closer and he would hit the first batter he faced. After a strikeout he would walk the bases loaded for Car-Go. Fredi Gonzalez brought in flame-throwing righty Mike Foltynewicz to face the left-handed batter. He would force a pop up in shallow center field but neither Andrelton Simmons nor Cameron Maybin would take charge to catch the ball. It would fall in between them and the run would score.

This is a tough break for the battletested closer who on the season has converted 24 saves in 26 opportunities. In the month of July, Grilli has pitched his best ball of the season as he’s converted five saves, and in those appearances has struck out nine of the 15 batters he’s faced. Grilli will finish the season with a 3-4 record and a 2.94 ERA, while striking out 45 batters in 33.2 innings pitched.

After the Braves traded All-Star closer and fan-favorite Craig Kimbrel, Grilli would take over the closing duties. Not only has the 12-year veteran gotten the job done in the ninth inning, but he’s been a real leader in a young Braves clubhouse. As John Hart and the Braves front office have cleaned house and turn the roster over to young players, Jason Grilli has been one of a handful of veterans to really mentor and lead this club to a very competitive level.

“Not ideal. The guy’s a grinder,” said Braves outfielder Jonny Gomes. “Guy’s a nomad, been around. Everything that he’s about, hard work and health, that’s what’s got him here. We’ll just hope for the best with the MRI and whatnot, quick recovery.”

This hurt the Atlanta Braves in more ways than one. Not only has Grilli been very effective on the field and in the clubhouse, but he was the most attractive trade piece they possessed heading into the non-waiver Trade Deadline that ends on July 31st. Braves setup man Jim Johnson will most likely assume to the closers role, at least until the Trade Deadline where Johnson might become an attractive piece for teams looking for bullpen help. Johnson has a 2.09 ERA while recording five saves this season, and in 43 innings pitched the sinkerballer has struck out 31 batters.