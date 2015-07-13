MLB Power Rankings:  All-Star Break Edition

The All-Star break has arrived and everyone's attention turns to the 86th MLB All-Star Game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Before we say goodbye to the first half of the season there is one final power ranking to take a look at.

The power rankings have a new number one this week as the Pittsburgh Pirates overtake division rival St. Louis Cardinals (2). The Pirates have been playing their best ball of the season and over the last two weeks have posted a record of 11-2. The Pirates ended the week with an impressive series win over the Cardinals at home.

Meanwhile, in the same two week stretch the Cardinals have been facing their first rough patch of the season with a 5-9 record. The Cardinals pitching has been struggling lately and injuries to starters Adam Wainwright and Jaime Garcia along with relievers Jordan Walden and Matt Belisle have not helped.

The Cardinals had been able to overcome the injury bug, but their recent slide may indicate that it's starting to catch up with them a bit. They have been lacking any offensive punch and the middle of their lineup has been without the injured Matt Holliday and Matt Adams for several weeks. As of the All-Star break the Cardinals have seen 37 players from the 40-man roster they started the season with make an appearance with the big club. The good news for St. Louis is that Holliday is expected back to begin the second half of the season.

The top 10 this week has the Minnesota Twins (7) and New York Yankees (9) making another appearance while the Toronto Blue Jays (13) and Baltimore Orioles (14) fall out.

Who is on top? The Pittsburgh Pirates took three of four in their battle with the St. Louis Cardinals to end the first half . Two of those games had the Pirates coming from behind to win in extra-innings.

Over the last 14 days the Pirates have cut the Cardinals' division lead from nine games to just 2.5. In order to keep the pressure on the Cardinals and overtake them in the standings the Pirates will be looking for help at first base and in the bullpen as the trade deadline approaches.

Who is riding high? The Minnesota Twins (7) finished last week with a 6-1 record and have risen six spots in the rankings. The Twins swept the Baltimore Orioles (14) and took three of four from the Detroit Tigers (16) in a seven-game homestand.

After a subpar June that saw the Twins slide down the power rankings and finish with an 11-17 record, July has seen quite a nice rebound. In July the Twins are 8-4 and are staying close to the American League Central leading Kansas City Royals (3), trailing by 4.5 games.

Who is sliding fast? A lack of offensive power and a struggling middle relief corps contributed to a 1-6 week for the Baltimore Orioles as they fall five spots in the power rankings. The Orioles were swept in a three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins (7) and dropped two of three to the visiting Washington Nationals (6).

Who is bringing up the rear? 33 games under .500 and a 20-game deficit in the division to end the first half is a clear sign that things are not going well. That is the situation for the Philadelphia Phillies as they continue to dig themselves deeper into the #30 position in the power rankings.

The only news coming out of Philadelphia in the coming weeks will be where Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard, and Jonathan Papelbon will be playing come the trading deadline on July 31.