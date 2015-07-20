Jake Arrieta Dominates Atlanta; Cubs Win Series With 4-1 Victory

For the second night in a row a Chicago Cubs starter shutdown the Atlanta Braves. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester carried a no-hitter in the eighth inning last night and today right-hander Jake Arrieta was just as dominate carrying a no-hitter into the fourth inning. It just so happened that Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski broke up both no-hit bids. Atlanta did avoid a second-straight shutout but they lost the series with a 4-1 loss Sunday evening.

Jake Arrieta (11-5, 2.52 ERA) has really come into his own and has become one of the best starters in the game. Arrieta, 29, went seven shutout innings allowing only three hits and three walks, while striking out 10 batters. The power right-hander pounded the zone all day throwing 73 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

If Los Angeles Dodgers ace Zack Greinke wasn’t on a historic 43.2 scoreless innings streak, Arrieta would be the talk of baseball. In his last six starts, the Cubs’ ace is 5-0 with a 0.96 ERA. He may not have made the All-Star team but Arrieta is truly one of the best starters in the National League.

Shelby Miller (5-6, 2.33 ERA) did represent the Braves in the Midsummer Classic but he didn’t bring his best effort today. Miller went six innings allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits. He walked four batters but struck out eight. The young right-hander had moments where his control was spotty, but he also had moments where the fastball was too much of a strike and paid for it.

Miller continues to deal with a lack of run support. He hasn’t won since May 17th and in those 11 starts after he has allowed three runs or less in seven of them. Miller is another example that the win-loss record can be deceiving.

Chicago got on the board in the second inning thanks to a defensive miscue by Atlanta. After a one-out single by Chris Coghlan, Starlin Castro grounded into a fielder’s choice as Braves second baseman Jace Peterson made a bad throw to second base that put runners at first and second one out. Catcher David Ross walked to load the bases, and it looked like Miller would get out of the inning as he would strikeout Arrieta. Unfortunately, Jonathan Herrera came up with a two-out two-run single to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The Cubs would add an insurance run in the third inning as outfielder Jorge Soler mashed a solo home run to center field, giving Chicago a 3-0 lead. That would be more than enough as Arrieta cooled down the Braves lineup on a hot Georgia day.

Atlanta had some opportunities to score later in the game, but they were poor with runners in scoring position going 1-for-10. That one hit came in the ninth inning when Andrelton Simmons smacked an opposite field double with two outs to score Eury Perez. Cubs’ reliever Jason Motte would go on and seal the 4-1 victory and the series.

The Braves will stay home and start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chicago will remain on the road as they travel to Cincinnati to face the Reds in a four-game series starting Monday.