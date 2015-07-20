MLB Power Rankings:  07/20/15

The All-Star break has come and gone which means the second half of the season has begun and the divisional races are heating up. The second half also means the all-important July 31st trading deadline is fast approaching.

The St. Louis Cardinals retake the top spot with their fellow "Show Me State" neighbor Kansas City Royals jumping one spot to #2. They have been 1-2 for much of the season.

The top ten has just one new member this week as the San Francisco Giants rose three spots to #8, while the Minnesota Twins dropped from #7 to #11. The Twins suffered from bullpen meltdowns as they dropped two of three to the Oakland Athletics (18).

Who is on top? The St. Louis Cardinals (1) got a big boost to their lineup as Matt Holliday came off the disabled list last Friday. The Cardinals offense is currently ranked 19th in runs scored and slugging percentage. With Holliday back in the three spot of the lineup they hope to improve on those numbers quickly in order to back up a pitching staff that is without their ace Adam Wainwright.

Who is riding high? The second place San Francisco Giants (8) are on a six-game winning streak as they fight to stay close with the Los Angeles Dodgers (3) who sit 3.5 games in front in the NL West. The Giants received good news as they start the second half as right-hander Tim Hudson returned to the starting rotation after going on the disabled list June 26th with a strained right shoulder.

Who is sliding fast? The Pittsburgh Pirates tumbled three spots this week to #4. Nobody was hotter as the Pirates entered the All-Star break winners of eight of their last nine games, including a three-game sweep of first place Cardinals. They began their second half stone cold as they were swept in a three-game series on the road against the last place Milwaukee Brewers (27).

Who is bringing up the rear? The Philadelphia Phillies (30) came out of the All-Star break showing some life as they swept a three-game series from the Miami Marlins (29). The three-game winning streak is their longest since they won three in a row from June 21-23.