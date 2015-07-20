MLB Power Rankings:  07/20/15

The All-Star break has come and gone which means the second half of the season has begun and the divisional races are heating up. The second half also means the all-important July 31st trading deadline is fast approaching.

The St. Louis Cardinals retake the top spot with their fellow "Show Me State" neighbor Kansas City Royals jumping one spot to #2. They have been 1-2 for much of the season.

The top ten has just one new member this week as the San Francisco Giants rose three spots to #8, while the Minnesota Twins dropped from #7 to #11. The Twins suffered from bullpen meltdowns as they dropped two of three to the Oakland Athletics (18).


Evan Scribner #58 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates with catcher Josh Phegley #19 of the Oakland Athletics after a win against the Minnesota Twins at O.co Coliseum on July 19, 2015 in Oakland, California.
(July 18, 2015 - Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images North America)

Who is on top? The St. Louis Cardinals (1) got a big boost to their lineup as Matt Holliday came off the disabled list last Friday. The Cardinals offense is currently ranked 19th in runs scored and slugging percentage. With Holliday back in the three spot of the lineup they hope to improve on those numbers quickly in order to back up a pitching staff that is without their ace Adam Wainwright.


National League All-Star Matt Holliday #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(July 13, 2015 - Source: Elsa/Getty Images North America)

Who is riding high? The second place San Francisco Giants (8) are on a six-game winning streak as they fight to stay close with the Los Angeles Dodgers (3) who sit 3.5 games in front in the NL West. The Giants received good news as they start the second half as right-hander Tim Hudson returned to the starting rotation after going on the disabled list June 26th with a strained right shoulder.


Relief pitcher Santiago Casilla #46 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 in the MLB game at Chase Field on July 19, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.
(July 18, 2015 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)

Who is sliding fast? The Pittsburgh Pirates tumbled three spots this week to #4. Nobody was hotter as the Pirates entered the All-Star break winners of eight of their last nine games, including a three-game sweep of first place Cardinals. They began their second half stone cold as they were swept in a three-game series on the road against the last place Milwaukee Brewers (27).


Jordy Mercer #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates holds his leg after a collision with Carlos Gomez of the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Miller Park on July 19, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
(July 18, 2015 - Source: Mike McGinnis/Getty Images North America)

Who is bringing up the rear? The Philadelphia Phillies (30) came out of the All-Star break showing some life as they swept a three-game series from the Miami Marlins (29). The three-game winning streak is their longest since they won three in a row from June 21-23.

MLB Power Rankings
Rank Prev. Rank Change +/- Team Overall Record Last Week
1 2 +1 St. Louis Cardinals 58-34 2-1
2 3 +1 Kansas City Royals 55-35 3-1
3 4 +1 Los Angeles Dodgers 53-40 2-1
4 1 -3 Pittsburgh Pirates 53-38 0-3
5 5 N/C Los Angeles Angels 50-40 2-0
6 9 +3 New York Yankees 50-41 2-1
7 8 +1 Houston Astros 51-43 2-1
8 11 +3 San Francisco Giants 49-43 3-0
9 6 -3 Washington Nationals 49-41 1-2
10 10 N/C Chicago Cubs 49-41 2-1
11 7 -4 Minnesota Twins 50-42 1-2
12 13 +1 Toronto Blue Jays 47-47 2-1
13 14 +1 Baltimore Orioles 46-45 2-1
14 12 -2 New York Mets 48-44 1-2
15 15 N/C Tampa Bay Rays 47-47 1-2
16 17 +1 Cleveland Indians 44-47 2-1
17 16 -1 Detroit Tigers 45-46 1-2
18 23 +5 Oakland Athletics 43-51 2-1
19 19 N/C Texas Rangers 43-48 1-2
20 18 -2 Arizona Diamondbacks 42-48 0-3
21 21 N/C Atlanta Braves 43-49 1-2
22 20 -2 Boston Red Sox 42-49 0-2
23 26 +3 San Diego Padres 43-49 2-0
24 24 N/C Seattle Mariners 42-50 1-2
25 22 -3 Chicago White Sox 42-48 1-3
26 25 -1 Cincinnati Reds 40-49 1-2
27 29 +2 Milwaukee Brewers 41-52 3-0
28 27 -1 Colorado Rockies 39-51 0-2
29 28 -1 Miami Marlins 38-54 0-3
30 30 N/C Philadelphia Phillies 32-62 3-0
