Julio Teheran Tosses Seven Brilliant Innings; Atlanta Braves Defeat Philadelphia Phillies 8-1

As the Atlanta Braves try to finish what has been a miserable season on a high note, Julio Teheran’s performance Wednesday night falls in that category. The right-hander led his club to an 8-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, capturing their first series win since mid-August against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This was the first time the Braves had won a road series since early July against the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta was also a different team at that point in the season as they held a record of 42-42, which was the last time they would hold a record of .500 or better.

Teheran (10-7, 4.39 ERA) pitched seven impressive innings where he allowed only one run on four hits. He only struck out four batters but they were in key moments, including his last one which ended a bases loaded jam to end the seventh inning.

In Teheran’s last eight starts, he has gone 4-1 with a 3.59 ERA. In those eight starts he has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of them. Aside from being ambushed against the New York Yankees, Teheran is also giving his team length by going at least six innings in those seven aforementioned starts.

Not only did Atlanta get excellent pitching, but their offense pounded out eight runs on a season-high 18 hits. The Braves seven and eight hole hitters of Christian Bethancourt and Michael Bourn combined to go 7-for-10 at the plate with three RBI and four runs scored.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the fourth inning, but Atlanta would take the lead and never look back. One of Bethancourt’s three hits was a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Freddie Freeman would come through with two-run single to give the Braves breathing room. It’s hard to believe but that was the All-Star first baseman’s first hit with the bases loaded all season.

Atlanta’s offense would add single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, the former was a sacrifice-fly from Andrelton Simmons and the latter was an RBI single off the bat of Nick Markakis. Michael Bourn would put the final nail in the coffin in the eighth inning with a two-run triple to give the Braves an 8-1 lead.

All nine starters for Atlanta recorded a base hit, including the pitcher Julio Teheran who reached on an infield single and executed three sacrifice bunts. Five of the eight everyday players had multi-hits games, including Nick Markakis who recorded his 46th game in which he accomplished that feat. Bourn had his best game as a Brave as he connected for four hits. Bethancourt and Hector Olivera each recorded three hits. For the series, Olivera went 6-for-13 at the plate with one home run and four RBI.

It was a rough outing to say the least for Phillies starter David Buchanan (2-8, 9.11 ERA). The right-hander from Atlanta, Georgia lasted only 3.1 innings giving up four runs on 10 hits, while walking three and unable to record a single strikeout. This was his first start since August 11th when he allowed 11 runs on 11 hits in 1.2 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The lone Phillies run came in the second inning when Cody Asche drove in Darnell Sweeney with an RBI groundout to the pitcher. In a rare instance, Phillies slugger Ryan Howard didn’t torture the Braves as he continued his slump by going hitless in his last 29 at-bats.

The Atlanta Braves will head home and start a four-game series against the NL East leading New York Mets. Right-hander Shelby Miller (5-13, 2.81 ERA) will try and snap that egregious winless streak that has reached 20 starts. In four career games against the Mets, Miller is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA.

The Philadelphia Phillies will stay home and face the Chicago Cubs for a four-game series. Left-hander Adam Morgan (5-5, 4.42 ERA) will get the ball in the first game. However, right-hander Jake Arrieta (18-6, 2.03) will toe the slab for Chicago, which makes this a very favorable matchup for the Cubs.