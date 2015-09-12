Toronto Blue Jays Beat Up New York Yankees 11-5

The Toronto Blue Jays' offense beat up on New York Yankees rookie Luis Severino early and often in this game. Severino was not the only one to blame, however, as the entire pitching staff was to blame in this one. The Blue Jays smashed the Yankees 11-5 in this game at Yankee Stadium, thanks to a five-run outburst in the first inning.

Despite a history of not performing well against the men in pinstripes, Blue Jays ace left-hander David Price picked up the win, improving his record to 15-5. Price finished the game allowing two runs on six hits in just five innings of work, while walking only one and striking out seven.

Luis Severino fell to 3-3 on the season after his performance in this one. He lasted only 2.1 innings where he allowed six runs on six hits, while walking three and striking out four.

Prior to the game there was a moment of silence for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened 14 years ago to the day. It was an amazing moment as the national anthem was sung by a member of the FDNY.

Luis Severino didn’t have his good stuff working tonight, and that was apparent from the very beginning of the game. He gave up a leadoff double to speedster Ben Revere, followed by a two-run blast by Josh Donaldson that traveled 436 feet to left field. After a double by Edwin Encarnacion, the slumping Troy Tulowitzki would single him home, extending the lead to 3-0. The very next batter, first baseman Justin Smoak, deposited a two-run homer to left to make it a 5-0 game in the first inning.

Toronto would add to their lead in the third inning as former Yankee catcher Russell Martin singled home Encarnacion to make is a 6-0 ballgame. That would be the hit that ended Severino's night, forcing manager Joe Girardi to go to the bullpen.

The Yankees got on the board in the bottom of the third as Brett Gardner hit a sacrifice fly to score Brendan Ryan to make it a 6-1 ballgame. However, the Jays would add to their comfortable lead in the top of the fourth when Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run shot that scored Jose Bautista, pushing the score to 8-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Yankees got one back when Didi Gregorius singled home Carlos Beltran to make it an 8-2 game. Toronto responded once again in the top of the fifth as Russell Martin was the first batter reliever Andrew Bailey faced, and it didn’t turn out well for Bailey as Martin homered 420 feet to left center to make it 9-2.

The Yankees would try and make a game of it as they added a few more in the sixth when Didi Gregorius hit a no-doubter to the second deck that scored Chase Headley and Greg Bird, making it a 9-5 game.

Yankee left-hander Chasen Shreve came into the game in the seventh inning and after a Justin Smoak walk, Russell Martin hit his second homer of the night to make it an 11-5 game.

Prior to the game it was announced that first basemen Mark Teixeira, who had been out since August 17th when he fouled a ball off his shin, would miss the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his right leg. An MRI revealed the aforementioned broken bone and it will take at least three months of recovery time.

With the absence of Teixeira for the rest of the season, Yankees veteran Alex Rodriguez would need to step up. However, tonight was not his night as he went 0-for-4 and recorded the "Golden Sombrero," which means he struck out four times in one game.

The Yankees now fall 2.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East after this devastating loss. New York still holds down the first Wild Card spot by 3.5 games over the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees and Jays play a day/night double header Saturday after Thursday’s game was rained out. The afternoon game’s pitching matchup is Marco Estrada (12-8, 3.18 ERA) against Michael Pineda (10-8, 4.15 ERA). The second game will feature Marcus Stroman, who is making his first start of the season after tearing his ACL in spring training, and Ivan Nova (6-7, 4.50 ERA).