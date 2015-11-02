KC Takes The Crown; Kansas City Royals Are World Series Champions After Defeating New York Mets 7-2

Matt Harvey pitched a gem and the New York Mets were looking like they would take this series back to Kansas City, but the Kansas City Royals did what they have done all postseason. They didn't give up and look where they are now; they are World Series Champions.

The Royals couldn't get anything going against Harvey as he shutout Kansas City through eight innings, but they weren't going away.

The Mets started it off with a leadoff home run by Curtis Granderson in the first inning and that had the Mets flying high early.

There wasn't a whole lot of opportunities for either side in this game until the sixth inning when Lucas Duda scored Granderson on a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0.

Edinson Volquez made his second start of the series and he threw a great game and kept his team in the ballgame. He went six innings giving up two runs (one earned run) on two hits while striking out five and walking five on 90 pitches. Emotions were running high for Volquez who has spent the past few days in the Dominican Republic following the death of this father.

Once Matt Harvey got through the eighth, the thought was that Harvey's night would be over and that is what manager Terry Collins was thinking. He had his closer Jeurys Familia ready in the bullpen, but Harvey told Collins he wasn't coming out of the game. Collins gave into Harvey and out he came for the ninth inning.

That ninth inning was where it all fell apart for New York. Lorenzo Cain walked to leadoff the ninth and then proceeded to steal second. That was followed by an Eric Hosmer double which scored Cain and ended Harvey's night. In came Jeurys Familia, but the Royals didn't care who was on the mound.

Two batters later Salvador Perez would hit a soft ground ball to David Wright at third. Wright threw it across the infield to get the out at first, but Eric Hosmer broke for home and the throw by Lucas Duda sailed wide and the game was tied at 2-2 and to extras we went.

After the gem that Matt Harvey threw through eight innings, it still wasn't enough to get the win. He went eight plus innings giving up two runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking two.

The 10th and 11th innings flew by which brought us to the 12th inning where the Royals took control.

Salvador Perez singled to lead off the inning and was pinch ran for by Jarrod Dyson who stole second. Then with one out, Christian Colon came to the plate as a pinch hitter and came up with the biggest hit of his life with an RBI single to left field to give the Royals the lead at 3-2.

Christian Colon became the unlikely hero of this World Series. This was Colon's first at-bat and base hit since the regular season October 4th. For his postseason career, Colon is now 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. The 26-year-old drove in the game-tying run in last years epic Wild Card game against the Oakland A's, and would later score the game-winning run on the Perez single.

That was followed by a an error by Daniel Murphy at second base which could have been an inning ending double play, but it then turned into an Alcides Escobar RBI double and a Lorenzo Cain three-run double to break the game open and give Kansas City a 7-2 lead.

Wade Davis came on in the 12th inning and he made quick work of the Mets and the celebration began as he struck out Wilmer Flores to end the game and secure a World Championship.

The celebration is underway in Kansas City for the first time since 1985. Salvador Perez was named World Series MVP and was the first catcher to win the award since 1992.

WP: Luke Hochevar

LP: Addison Reed