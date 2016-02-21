Gold: With Chris Sale Itching For Playoffs, Pressure Is On The 2016 Chicago White Sox

There is no doubt Chicago White Sox lefty Chris Sale has been one of the most dominant pitchers of the decade. Ever since entering the league in 2010, Sale has a career 2.91 ERA including four consecutive all-star appearances from 2012-2015.

However, one major thing Sale lacks is postseason experience. The White Sox have had just two winning seasons since Sale entered the league, and they have not made the playoffs once. Chris Sale is very eager about pitching in the playoffs and had some words to say to reporters.

"It's the only reason we show up, really. This is my seventh season, sixth full coming up. I've never even had a taste of it. I've never pitched in a meaningful game in my career," Sale said, answering a question regarding postseason play. "That's the plan. Nobody cares what you do in the regular season. You get into the playoffs and nobody hears about the teams that didn't go to the playoffs. Nobody really cares about who came in second place. So we have to go. We have to win."

If the White Sox were just planning to rebuild, these quotes may have changed their thoughts.

The 26-year-old lefty is coming off his worst season of his career, but it certainly was not a bad season. Sale finished with a 13-11 record, going with a 3.41 ERA, 208.2 innings pitches, and a league-leading 274 strikeouts. His efforts were good enough to finish fourth in the Cy Young award voting and 19th in the AL MVP voting. The team finished 76-86, good for fourth in the AL Central.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images North America

After serving as a relief pitcher in 2010 and 2011, Sale's best season came in 2012. Sale finished with a 17-8 record, along with a 3.05 ERA and 192 strikeouts. Sale finished sixth in Cy Young voting, and that season was the last time Chicago finished with a winning record. Chicago finished 85-77 but just missed the playoffs.

If The White Sox Do Not Make The Playoffs, Could Sale Be Traded?

Chris Sale is still just 26 years old. He is under control until 2019 after signing a 5 year, $32.5 million extension in 2013. Sale's name has floated around in trade rumors, but there has never been anything serious.

The White Sox are not looking very young. Their average age is 27.5, the ninth oldest in the league, according to ESPN. The White Sox would have to go on a complete fire sale in order for Sale to go. The White Sox do have some young names, but most of the roster looks to be in their prime years.

Unless the White Sox do not make the playoffs again and Sale does not start calling his team out for not making the playoffs, it does not look like Sale will be traded, at least not this year.

Will Sale And The White Sox Make the Playoffs In 2016?

Last season, the White Sox had very high expectations. Despite a disappointing 2014 season, the White Sox had a terrific winter. The White Sox acquired names like Jeff Samardzija, Melky Cabrera, David Robertson, and Adam LaRoche. However, they simply did not play up to expectations. Samardzija did not have a great season at all, posting a 6.29 ERA after the All-Star Break. Adam LaRoche had a terrible season as well, with just a .207 batting average and 12 home runs. Lots more went wrong, and the Sox will look to bounce back.

This offseason, the White Sox were very busy. They made a big trade in acquiring power threat Todd Frazier from the Cincinnati Reds, for what many believe was a very cheap price. Chicago also brought in Brett Lawrie, Mat Latos, Dioner Navarro, Alex Avila, and Jacob Turner. Chicago also did lose some key pieces in Samardzija and Alexi Ramirez.

The AL Central will be one of the most unpredictable divisions in baseball. The Kansas City Royals are defending champions and look solid once again despite losing Johnny Cueto. The Minnesota Twins took a surprise second place last season and will look to turn heads again this season. The Cleveland Indians look to have one of the strongest rotations in the league this year and hope to be a contender again after finishing 81-80 last season. The Detroit Tigers had a terrific offseason in gaining Jordan Zimmerman and Justin Upton. Detroit may be the favorite to many right now.

Chicago is a very confusing team to look at right now. However, their roster looks very solid. Their rotation looks to be a big strength behind Sale, Jose Quintana, Latos, and Carlos Rodon. The rotation may be one of the best in baseball, but their bullpen also seems strong. The bullpen posted a 3.67 ERA last season and did not lose anybody. David Robertson will be the closer, while being set-up by Nate Jones, Zach Duke, Zach Putnam, and Matt Albers. The lineup also looks revamped and ready to go. Adam Eaton is a terrific leadoff man, and he will likely be followed by Cabrera, Jose Abreu, Frazier, LaRoche, and Lawrie. The lineup looks above average and has the potential to do damage. They also have their consistent catchers in Avila and Navarro this year, one of the things they lacked last year. As of now, the only holes are RF and SS. The team lost Ramirez due to free agency, and Tyler Saladino looks to be the man to step up at shortstop. Avisail Garcia may be the right fielder, as he hit 13 homers last season. The lineup overall looks solid.

This team looks to have a lot of depth this season. Rejoice, Chris Sale and White Sox fans. The White Sox could very well make the playoffs this year, even if they do not win the division. This team looks like it has what it takes to make the playoffs.