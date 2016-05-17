Eduardo Rodriguez not quite ready to take spot in rotation with Boston Red Sox

While left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was initially thought to be on his way back from the 15-day disabled list and ready to join the Boston Red Sox starting rotation in short time, it appears as if the 23-year-old has suffered another setback in his recovery. 

Rodriguez dealing with knee soreness

Rodriguez, who was placed on the disabled list after sustaining a patellar subluxation in his right knee during fielding practice in early spring training, has yet to throw with the Red Sox in 2016, and that fact will remain true for at least another week as he is dealing with soreness in that same knee. 

Originally slated to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Rodriguez has been scratched from that start with his disabled list stint set to expire on May 28, 30 days from when he made his first rehab start. 