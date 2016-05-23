David Price leads Boston Red Sox into Interleague series against Colorado Rockies

Over his first seven starts with the Boston Red Sox (27-17), free agent splash David Price (6-1, 5.53 ERA) had been nearly laughable on the mound, allowing a surplus amount of earned runs while racking up one of the steepest ERAs in the MLB for starting pitchers. 

David Price finally meeting expectations

Now, while his ERA is still tedious, Price enters Tuesday night's opener of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies (21-22) at Fenway Park with the momentum on his side, having turned in two solid outings in a row to calm the worrying masses in Boston. 

Price, who currently leads the American League with 70 strikeouts and a 11.39 K/nine innings average, began his surge on May 12 in a win over the Houston Astros in which he struck out 12 batters and allowed just a single run in 6.2 innings before following that up with another excellent performance against the Kansas City Royals on May 18 in which he garnered a win with 7.1 innings of five-hit, two-run ball. 