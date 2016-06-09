Trevor Story and Corey Seager are on a historic home run pace for rookie shortstops
Trevor Story (left) and Corey Seager (right) have shown the baseball world that shortstops are still able to launch home runs just like everyone else | USA TODAY Sports

Rookie sensations Trevor Story and Corey Seager have seen the record for most home runs by a rookie shortstop before the All-Star break come and go.

With 16 homers from Story and 14 from Seager, the two have surpassed the old record set my Nomar Garciaparra of 13 long balls before the Midsummer Classic in 1997. And with the National League record of 20 home runs by a rookie shortstop in a season within grasp, the two are looking to rewrite history.

Welcome to The Show

It didn't take long for both these highly thought of, first-round-pick, prospects to make it into the highlight reel. Upon his Major League Baseball debut on April 4, Story went 2-for-6 with two home runs and four runs batted in, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 10-5 win on Opening Day. It took Seager a little longer to get going, but over the last two weeks, he's hitting .404 with seven homers and 12 RBIs, while leading the Los Angeles Dodgers in the three main offensive categories.

Story leads all MLB rookies with 16 home runs and is second in National League shortstop All-Star voting | USA TODAY Sports
Story was the talk of the league during the first week of the season. He set an MLB record with six home runs in his first four games along with clearing the fences in his first four games and five of the six games to start the season. He also set the record for most homers by a National League hitter with 10 in the month of April. During his historic month, Story posted a .261/.324/.696 line with 20 RBIs and 17 extra base hits.

Since then, however, Story has gravitated back to Earth a bit. Along with his 16 home runs, which are tied for third in the N.L. with Milwaukee Brewer's slugging first baseman Chris Carter, Story has put up a .258/.310/.554 mark along with leading the Majors with 85 strikeouts. At his current pace, Story would finish the year with 230 punch outs, seven more than the 223-strikeout record set by current teammate Mark Reynolds in 2009.

Seager currently leads the Los Angeles Dodgers in batting average, home runs and runs batted in | USA TODA Sports
On the California coast, Corey Seager, once considered the top prospect in all of baseball, has taken advantage of his opportunity after seeing limited playing time at the end of last season and into the Dodger's playoff run.

In 32 games, including five postseason games, Seager hit .316 with 4 home runs, 17 RBIs and nine doubles at shortstop. This year, while hitting primarily in the number two hole, same as Story, Seager has hit for .283/.345/.524. He leads the Dodgers in batting average, home runs and RBIs (35).

An Anticipated Wait

Last season, the two spent split time between AA and AAA ball. While playing for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Story posted a .277/.324/.504 line at AAA with 10 home runs, 20 doubles, four triples and 40 RBIs in over 60 games. The opportunity to become the next Rockies' starting shortstop became available after Jose Reyes was suspended by the league for a domestic violence incident. Story looked to be the prime candidate for the job, after being regarded as one of the Rockies' top prospects.

Story averaged .340/.407/.792 along with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 games during the spring and was named the Rockies everyday shortstop for the 2016 campaign.