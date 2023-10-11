Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Live Score Here
Philadelphia Phillies
IN SEARCH OF THE WORLD SERIES!
The World Series is one of the most prestigious competitions in baseball and is watched by fans around the world. The World Series champion is crowned the best baseball team in the United States and, by extension, the world. The winner is awarded the World Series Trophy.
The series is played in a best-of-seven-game format, meaning the team that wins four games first is declared champion. Games are played alternately at the AL and NL teams' stadiums, providing fair competition.
CURIOSITIES!
Babe Ruth and home run records: Babe Ruth is He is one of MLB’s most iconic players. In 1927, he set a record by hitting 60 home runs in a single season, a mark that remained for 34 years.
Longest Game: The longest baseball game in Major League history occurred on the 1st May 1920, when the Boston Red Sox faced the Washington Senators. The game lasted 26 innings and was played for 8 hours and 6 minutes.
Cy Young and his pitching records: Cy Young is; He is one of the most legendary pitchers in history. He holds the record for most MLB wins, with 511. Additionally, each league's Best Pitcher award is named after him: the Cy Young Award.
The first televised game: On August 26, 1939, the first baseball game was broadcast on television. It was an exhibition game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.
Jackie Robinson and racial integration: Jackie Robinson broke the racial barrier in the major leagues when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. He was the first black MLB player in the modern era and is the only black player in the Major Leagues. It is a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination in sport.
Fastest perfect game: San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain threw a perfect game on June 13, 2012 against the Houston Astros. It was the fastest perfect game in Major League Baseball history, lasting just 2 hours and 36 minutes.
The New York Yankees: The New York Yankees are one of the most successful teams in MLB. They have won 27 World Series, more than any other team in history.
Longest World Series: The 1912 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants lasted eight games due to a tie. It was the longest series in terms of games played in World Series history.
The record for games won in a season: The Chicago Cubs set a record in 1906 by winning 116 games in a single regular season. This record still stands.
BIGGEST CHAMPION!
DIVISIONS
American League (AL):
1. Eastern Division (AL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
-New York Yankees
-Boston Red Sox
-Tampa Bay Rays
-Toronto Blue Jays
-Baltimore Orioles
2. Central Division (AL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
-Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians)
-Detroit Tigers
-Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
3. West Division (AL West): Contains teams from the West Coast and other regions of the western United States.
- Houston Astros
-Oakland Athletics
- Seattle Mariners
-Los Angeles Angels
-Texas Rangers
National League (NL):
1. East Division (NL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
-Atlanta Braves
-New York Mets
-Philadelphia Phillies
-Miami Marlins
-Washington Nationals
2. Central Division (NL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
-Milwaukee Brewers
-Chicago Cubs
- St. Louis Cardinals
-Cincinnati Reds
-Pittsburgh Pirates
3. West Division (NL West): Contains teams from the West Coast and other regions of the western United States.
-Los Angeles Dodgers
-San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
-Arizona Diamondbacks
-Colorado Rockies.
RULES!
1. Rules of the Game: The official rules of baseball, which include rules for hitting, pitching, running, defending, and so on, are defined by MLB regulation. This includes aspects such as the number of hits, pitches, bases, among others.
2. Regular Season: The regulation establishes the length of the regular season, the number of games, how teams are divided into divisions and how the playoffs are structured.
3. Playoffs: Defines how teams qualify for the playoffs, playoff series, and specific rules for division series, championship series, and World Series.
4. Player Hiring: Rules for drafting amateurs, player contracts, minimum and maximum salaries, free agency rules, among others.
MLB!
At the end of the regular season, teams compete for playoff spots, which include the Division Series, Championship Series, and World Series. This is the final series, where the champions of the American League and the National League face off to determine the MLB champion.
It is known for its rich history, featuring baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Jackie Robinson. In addition, the league features iconic stadiums such as Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.
MLB is a popular sport in the United States, with a strong cheering culture and tradition, and the MLB is one of the best sports in the world. one of the top sports leagues in the country.