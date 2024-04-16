The "Whiteyball" inventor takes the final pitch and leaves us with fond memories of his electric career.

World Series champion manager Whitey Herzog has passed away at the age of 92. St Louis Cardinals eulogized him by remembering his style of baseball that came to be known as “Whiteyball”

Whitey Herzog managed the Cardinals for parts of 11 seasons from 1980-1990 leading the team to three National League pennants and the 1982 World Series title.

He entered the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 and amassed 1,281 managerial victories throughout his career with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers, and Angels. The Cardinals formally announced Herzog's passing in a press release on Tuesday morning.

His family issued a statement through St Louis Cardinals noting:

"Whitey spent his last few days surrounded by his family. We have so appreciated all of the prayers and support from friends who knew he was very ill. Although it is hard for us to say goodbye, his peaceful passing was a blessing for him."

Cardinals Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr also issued the following statement on his passing.

"On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to offer our condolences to the family and many friends of Whitey Herzog. Whitey and his teams played a big part in changing the direction of the Cardinals franchise in the early 1980s with an exciting style of play that would become known as "Whitey Ball" throughout baseball. Whitey loved the Cardinals, their fans, and St. Louis. He will be sorely missed."

In 1981, the St. Louis Cardinals attained the top record in the National League. However, they secured second place in the East Division during both segments of the season, which was interrupted by a strike, leading to their omission from the playoffs. Following this, Whitey Herzog stepped down from his general manager role on the inaugural day of the 1982 season. Subsequently, the Cardinals achieved triumph by securing the World Series title after a captivating seven-game showdown against the Milwaukee Brewers. This victory symbolized the franchise's first championship in a span of 15 years.

Herzog is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Lou Herzog. He is also survived by their three children: Debra, David, and Jim, and their spouses. He is survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We join the baseball community in condoling with his family.



