WWE TLC - Results

The pre-show is being hosted by Josh Matthews, Booker T, The Miz, and Mick Foley. First thing is first: where did The Miz get that red jacket from? Say what you will about him, the man has style!

The Shield's promos never get old. When Ambrose tells you to believe in The Shield, you almost have to.

7:44- It's time for the pre-show match is up:

Singles Match: Fandango w/Summer Rae vs. Dolph Ziggler-

Fandango starts of in control. Locking in a side headlock. Ziggler, manages to reverse it into a side suplex. Fameasser by Ziggler. Ziggler goes for the Zig Zag, but Fandango throws Ziggler to the mat. Fandango goes to the top for his Leg drop, but Ziggler crotches him on the top. Summer Rae distracts Ziggler, Fandango pushes him off the top and Fandango lands his patented leg drop finish.

As predicted, Fandango wins via pin fall.

3-on-1 Handicap Match: CM Punk vs. The Shield-

Punk starts off against Ambrose. They trade holds, but neither can get a leg up. Ambrose tags in Rollins, who gets pummeled by Punk in the corner. Punk lands two hangmen’s neck breakers in a row. Rollins scampers to the corner and tags in the powerhouse, Roman Reigns. Punk goes on the offensive, but Reigns picks him up and tosses him into the corner. The Shield takes turns beating Punk down. The numbers game came into effect early. Punk manages some offense, but Reigns is too strong. He sends Punk to the mat after a massive clothesline. Reigns throws Punk to the outside. Reigns goes for a Spear and ends up flying over the announce table. Reigns almost gets counted out. Reigns damaged his eye on a steel chair. Punk goes right after it. Reigns tags in Rollins who hits a reverse Enziguri. Punk sends Rollins into Ambrose and hits a high kick to Rollins head. Punk locks in the Anaconda vice, but Ambrose makes the save. That was close.

Ambrose is in. He mounts Punk on the top. Punk knocks him off and hits the Macho elbow drop. Ambrose kicks out at two. Punk picks up Ambrose for the GTS, Rollins runs in, Punk drops Ambrose and hits the GTS on Rollins. Punk picks up Ambrose again, but Ambrose wiggles out. Reigns goes for the spear, but Punk moves out of the way and Spears Ambrose! Punk pins Ambrose!

Punk wins!

Divas Championship Match: AJ w/Tamina vs. Nataya-

Headlock take over by AJ. Natty kips out of it. Arm drag by Natty. Kick to the back of the head by Natty. AJ is sent to the outside. Natty sends AJ back first into the barricade. Natty brings her back in the ring. Kick to the back of the head by AJ. Two count. Natty kicks out. Natty picks up Natty and drives her back first into the turnbuckle. Powerslam attempt by Natty gets reversed into a beast chocker by AJ. Natty reverses and kicks AJ in the face. Natty locks in the sharpshooter, which AJ reverses!. Tamina distracts Natty, and AJ locks in the Black Widow. Natty reverses and tries the sharpshooter again, but AJ grabs Natty by the hair and rolls her up for the win.

AJ retains the Divas championship.

Intercontinental Championship match: Big E. Langston vs. Damien Sandow-

They both start out going for their finisher, to no avail. Sandow retreats to the outside. He sends Langston into the ring post hard. Sandow goes for the pin fall, but Langston manages to kick out. Sandow is all over Langston. He is riding him in the corner, but Langston picks him up on his shoulders and drops him with the rarely seen electric chair drop. Langston hits the big splash, but Sandow kicks out. Langston tries the Big Ending again, but Sandow reverses it into the Edge-o-matic. Langston finally hits the Big Ending for the win.

Big E. Langston retains.

Backstage Randy Orton is fixing his boots. Vince McMahon walks up and gives him a handshake... Strange...

Fatal Four Way Match: The Real Americans vs. The Rhodes Dynasty vs. Rey Mystero and the Big Show vs. Rybaxel-

This match should be interesting. Ryback starts off with Cody. Cody goes low on Ryback sending him to the mat. He tags in Goldust and locks Ryback in a single leg crab. Goldust hits the ropes and drops an elbow on Ryback. Ryback tags in Axel who walks right into a fist by Goldust. Goldust tags in Big Show who works over Axel's arm. Big Show traps Axel in the corner and pancakes Axel three times in a row. Ouch. Show tags in Rey, who gets leveled by Axel. Axel tags in Ryback who splashes Rey from the second ropes. Axel tag Ryback back in, and they both work over Rey. Goldust gets in and works over Ryback. Ryback goes for a powerbomb, but Goldust rolls through and pins Ryback. Rybaxel is eliminated. wait... this is an elimination match?? Ok..

The Real American's are in and they beat up Goldust in their corner. Cesaro lifts Goldust off the mat and tosses him in a gut wrench suplex. Swagger is in and locks Goldust in a bear hug. Goldust reverses and rolls up Swagger. Swagger kicks out. Cesaro tags in and big swings Goldust. Goldust tries to tag in Cody, but Swagger pulls him off the apron. Cody hurt his knee in the process. Goldust comes off the top with a hurracanranna... wait.. did that just happen? Goldust tags in Big Show who cleans house. Swagger runs in and gets hit with the WMD. Cesaro jumps off the top and flies right into the WMD. The Real Americans are eliminated.

Goldust dives off the top and hits a splash on Show, but Show kicks out. Show goes for the Chokeslam, but Goldust reverses it into a ddt. Goldust and Cody suplex the Show. Cody goes for the Disaster kick, but Show smacks him in the chest. Show tags in Rey. Rey kicks Cody in the head. Rey goes for a rana, but Cody reverses it into the Disaster kick. Rey kicks out. Show takes out Goldust. Cody dives to the outside but Show grabs him midair. Cody wiggles off his shoulders and sends Show into the ring post. Cody tries a spring board off the top but Rey catches him midair and crushes him with a power bomb. Cody reverses Rey's 619 into Cross Rhodes for the win.

The Rhodes Dynasty retains.

Singles Match: R-Truth w/ Xavier Woods vs. Brodus Clay w/ Sweet T-

They must have just added this match. Truth is going sick house on Brodus. He sends Brodus to the outside. Truth rolls Brodus back in, Brodus send Truth into the corner. Brodus goes up top and drops down on Truths chest with full force. Brodus mocks Truth and hits a t-bone suplex. Sweet T and Brodus are arguing. Brodus is working over Truth when the match is clearly over. Brodus sets Truth up in the Tree of woe. As he is is pummeling Truth, Sweet T gets on the apron and tells him to just finish it. Brodus tells T he is better than him. T leaves. The Funkadactyals follow him. Truth rolls up Brodus for the win.

R-Truth wins.

After the match we see Vince shaking Cena's hand just as he did Orton earlier.

No DQ Match: Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz-

This should be a good one. These two have been beating the crap out of each other for weeks now. Kofi sends Miz to the outside. Kofi tries a dive to the outside but Miz drives an elbow into his jaw. Miz picks up Kofi, but Kofi drives Miz into the barricade. Kofi goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Miz ducks. Kofi ends up kicking the ring post in the process. This match has taken a turn. Miz is working over Kofi's leg. Presumably to lock in the Figure Four. Miz send Kofi to the outside. He crotches Kofi on the barricade and hits a running boot to his face. Miz rolls Kofi into the ring for a near fall. Miz takes the turnbuckle cover off. Miz tries the Skull Crushing Finale, but Kofi gets away. Miz goes up top, dives off and lands right into a drop kick by Kofi. Kofi goes for the S.O.S., but Miz reverse and goes for his finisher. Kofi sends Miz right into the exposed turnbuckle and kicks Miz's head off with Trouble in Paradise.

Kofi wins.

3-on-1 Handicap Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Wyatt Family-

Bryan goes right at Eric Rowen. Driving an elbow right into his face and throwing him into the corner. Rowen has had enough and elbows Bryan right in the face. Rowen tags in Harper. Bryan leg trips Harper and tries to lock in a surfboard, but settles for a double knee stomp. Rowen tags in and traps Bryan in a bear hug. Then a massive flap jack. Bryan kicks out at two. So far we haven't seen Bray get involved. Sit out slam by Harper. Bray Wyatt finally gets out of his rocking chair and tags in. Bray crushes Bryan in the corner. Bray picks up Bryan and tosses him half way across the ring. Bray rolls over and does his spider walk... a "That was Creepy" chant breaks out in the crowd. Yes... that was pretty damn creepy. Bray yells at Bryan that he can take his hand...ok some jokes are just too easy. Even for me. Bray tells Harper to finish him. Harper hits a sit out power bomb, but Bryan kicks out. Harper tries a big boot in the corner, but Bryan ducks. Bryan drop kicks Bray and Rowen, then kicks Harper. He puts Harper on the top, and drives him down with a suplex. Bryan hits his three kicks combo, and then dives off the top with a head-butt. Rowen gets sent to the outside. Bray tags in and swings Bryan into the ropes. Bryan dives through the ropes and takes out Harper. Then drop toe holds Rowen into the steel steps. Bray manages to hit Sister Abigail for the win.

The Wyatt Family wins.

It's main event time!

Championship Unification Match: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs.World Heavyweight champion John Cena-

This one is for all the marbles! Collar and elbow tie up. Side headlock takeover by Cena. Cena rolls to the outside and goes for a table but is stopped by Orton. Orton grabs a ladder to try to end this now. Cena grabs the ladder and hits Orton in the arm with it. Cena goes to the outside and grabs a table. He sets it up in the corner. Cena goes for the AA, but Orton wiggles out and tries to throw Cena through the table, but Cena put on the breaks. Orton rolls out and grabs a chair. Orton hits Cena right in the back with the chair. Orton throws Cena to the outside. He tries to hit Cena with he chair again but Cena ducks and Orton hits the ring post. He drops the chair, Cena picks it up and hits Orton in the gut. Cena sets up a table and tries to power bomb Orton through it, but Orton wiggles out and throws Cena into the ring steps. Orton sets up the ladder, but Cena pulls him down. Power slam by Orton. Orton picks up a chair and continues to wear out Cena. Cena manages to go all 5 moves of doom on Orton. Cena goes for the 5 knuckle shuffle, but gets sent head first into a chair. Orton goes up but Cena knocks him off the ladder. Cena dives off the ladder and five knuckle shuffles him off the ladder. Cena clocks Orton in the head with a ladder and Orton falls through a table. Cena goes up the ladder, Orton gets up and knocks him off. Orton RKO's Cena! Cena and Orton trade punches. Cena sends Orton to the outside. Cena picks up the ring steps and hits Orton in the head with them twice. Cena tries to pick up Orton, but Orton clocks him in the head with a microphone. Orton stomps Cena's head on the steel steps.

Orton takes the mic and hits Cena in the head with it over and over again. Orton sets up the Spanish announce table. Orton goes for the punt, but Cena moves and AA's Orton through the announce table! Cena sets up ladder. Cena goes up, but Orton is right behind him and moves the ladder from under him! Cena is hanging from the belt. Orton grabs a chair and beats Cena with it. Orton tries to hit Cena again, but Cena gets up and gores Orton through a table. Orton rolls outside and pulls a pair of handcuffs from under the mat. Orton handcuffed Cena to the bottom rope. Orton is taunting Cena with the key. Orton throws the key into the crowd. Orton goes outside and grabs the biggest ladder. Cena is grabbing anything he can find to try to break the handcuffs. Orton sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring. Cena un ties the turnbuckle and climbs the ladder! Cena knocks Orton off, Orton grabs the ropes that are still attached to Cena. Orton throws Cena off the top and Cena lands head first on a table that doesn't break. Ok, that didn’t look good. At all. Orton goes up and removes the belts. Randy Orton is your new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Your Winner Randy Orton!