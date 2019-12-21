Is an Iconic WWE Star Making His Return at the Royal Rumble?

It's almost January and you know what that means: Royal Rumble time. With the Royal Rumble comes rumors about who will make an appearance in the Royal Rumble match. In previous years, wrestlers like Kenny Omega and CM Punk have been rumored to appear, however, this year, a WWE Hall of Famer is supposedly appearing in the match: Edge. That’s right. The Rated-R Superstar is rumored to have signed a new contract with WWE that will allow him to compete in the ring once again.

It’s been 8 years since he retired from wrestling due to issues with his neck. His last match took place at WrestleMania 27 and it wasn’t one of his best. I was always disappointed that he ended his career with a forgettable match against Alberto Del Rio. If he can come back and be as good as he was before retirement, then I will be one happy fan because there is always the possibility of “ring rust” affecting him. The Rock suffered from ring rust during his matches between 2011 and 2013. He was constantly running out of breath and drinking water on the outside of the ring.

Edge, like the Rock, has not wrestled in almost a decade and it is possible that we may see the same thing happen to him if the rumors are actually true. He has denied that he will be wrestling again publicly on Twitter in response to rumors of his forthcoming return like any wrestler would. John Morrison swore he wasn’t returning to WWE after rumors stated that he would and now he is confirmed to be returning next year. I think that these rumors about Edge may be true. As a fan I want them to be true but if he wasn’t returning to the ring, why would he end his podcast with Christian? Why would he do his finisher at Summerslam if his neck was injured? Why would he not address the rumors when they originally started a few months?

The Royal Rumble is still a month away so anything could happen at this point. I may be setting myself up for disappointment expecting Edge to return but I’m a WWE fan so I’m already used to being disappointed.