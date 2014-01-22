2014 Royal Rumble Predictions

Kick Off Match

"Worst boy band ever!' source: www.wwe.com

WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CODY RHODES & GOLDUST VS. THE NEW AGE OUTLAWS-

It would seem that we have tripped and fell into the way back machine. Who knew the Old Age… err New Age Outlaws would be back on WWE TV, let alone in a tag title match at the third biggest ppv of the year. Normally, there would be outrage that a group of vets came out of nowhere and got a title shot, but it’s not like they are the Rock or anything like that. They didn’t try to do their best to distance themselves from the wrestling business like he did. That rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. The Outlaws are beloved and everyone is happy to see them on TV again. The Rhodes Brothers have carried the tag titles with pride the last few months. The tag belts have actually seemed relevant, which is something we haven’t been able to say in a long time.

And the winners are:

The Rhodes Brothers-

Taking the tag belts off them at this point would be insane. A win over a team like the Outlaws further establishes them as the best tag team in the WWE. Cody gets the pin on Road Dogg after Cross Rhodes.

Main Card

"Not sure if its a WWE match or a really, really strange episode of Hawaii Five-0." source: www.wwe.com

DANIEL BRYAN VS. BRAY WYATT-

This is an interesting one. Bryan has been feuding with Bray off and on for the past few months and this is clearly going to be the blow off match. It is obvious the WWE really wants to push Bray Wyatt. They want to build him up to challenge the likes of a John Cena and so forth. If that is still the case the odds are definitely not in Bryan’s favor. Bryan has been the hottest superstar for the better part of the last year, it really would be a shame for him to rack up back to back ppv loses.

And the winner is:

Daniel Bryan-

He has to win. That’s the only way you can blow off a feud. Unless the face is being taken off TV for some reason. Pro wrestling 101 dictates that Bryan has to gets to shine here. Bryan gets the win after the Busaiku knee.

Side note: I am probably totally wrong on this one. Just because it makes wrestling sense, doesn’t mean it makes sports entertainment sense.

"Someone tell Brock the Big Show is right behind him..." Source: www. wwe.com

BIG SHOW VS. BROCK LESNAR-

We have seen this match before. Thinking back, the last match may have ended with Brock suplexing Big Show off the second rope and the ring caving in. Talk about an awesome visual. So awesome they recreated it with Big Show and Mark Henry years later. They have done good job with the build to this match, albeit a short build. Brock has gone far out of his way to make Show look as strong as possible, which will only benefit him when it is time for the payoff. Personally, the more interesting match would probably have been the Mark Henry/Lesnar, but either way…

The winner will be:

Brock Lesnar-

Brock Lesnar will defeat the Big Show in impressive fashion. The build to this match and the match itself is designed to make Brock out to be the second coming. With Wrestlemania looming, there are rumors he may go on to face the Undertaker, or even John Cena (if Cena is the world Champion). If that’s the case, he has to destroy Big Show and everyone else in his path until ‘Mania. Brock will F-5 Show twice and then make him tap to the Kimura lock.

"This week on Wallburgers..." Source: www.wwe.com

WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION RANDY ORTON VS. JOHN CENA-

These two have had more matches than there has been Super Bowls. So it’s time for Cena/Orton XLVIX (I think that’s right…). What more can really be said? One thing is for sure, when his son is feuding with Orton, John Cena senior should stay away from live WWE events. That man has been assaulted by Orton more times than Ike hit Tina. All that said…

The winner will be:

John Cena-

Cena is finally going to beat Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. No real rhyme or reason here other than I think they are going to go for a huge title match at mania and that has to involve Cena, unless they will do the unthinkable and have him face ‘Taker for the streak or something insane like that. Cena/Lesnar at mania for the title could sell a lot of ppv’s… oh wait… (insert a how they heck are they going to make money on ppv’s once the WWE Network starts joke here).

"Flash mob". Source: www.wwe.com

THE 30-SUPERSTAR ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH-

Confirmed entrants:

Batista

CM Punk

Alberto Del Rio

Big E Langston

The Miz

R-Truth

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Cody Rhodes

Goldust

Rey Mysterio

Fandango

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose

Erick Rowan

Luke Harper

Damien Sandow

Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso



At first glance there are some rather big names missing from the list. I realize Cena and Orton are in the title match so they are obvious omissions, but why the heck are all the wrestlers in the undercard not in the Rumble? Wait, correction, the Rhodes Brothers will be in the Rumble, but Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt, Big Show and Brock Lesnar aren’t? No Dolph Ziggler on that list either. Let’s hope this is just an oversight on the WWE’s part and those individuals are just not listed on the site at this point.

So there are 20 competitors listed on the site and for the sake of argument let’s say the wrestlers seemingly omitted are also going to be in. That brings the grand total to 25 entrants. That leaves five “mystery’’ entrants. Before we delve into who will win the Rumble, let’s briefly discuss who might make a surprise appearance:

source: www.wwe.com

The Undertaker-

It wouldn’t be shocking if he made an appearance. If anything, to sow the seeds that will lead to his eventual match at ‘Mania.

source: www.fansided.com

Jake “The Snake” Roberts-

He has been campaigning for over a year to get a spot in the Rumble. With the buzz his appearance at Old School RAW it would be nice to see him in the match.

source: www.collarandelbow.com

Goldberg-

This is definitely a dark horse choice, but a confrontation with him and Ryback would be epic. Don’t get me wrong, haven’t been a fan of either of them but with all the comparisons between the two it could be very fun to see Goldberg spear Ryback out of the Rumble.

source: www.wwe.com

Sheamus-

He has been cleared to wrestle for a while now and what better way to re-debut than at the Rumble.

Source: www.ringsidenews.com

Rob Van Dam-

He is supposed to be on some kind of every 90 day contract cycle which I think means he should be available to return around now.

Super Duper Dark Horse picks:

source: www.angelfire.com

Sting-

It must be that time of year again. Every time the road to Wrestlemania starts the Sting to WWE rumors pick up. This year it seem like it really might happen. He is no longer signed to TNA. If he and the WWE have worked something out, having him pop up at the Rumble would definitely be a memorable moment.

Source: www.omega-level.net

Hulk Hogan-

We all know he has signed on with the WWE. What we don’t know is what he will be doing exactly. Even if he can’t pass the physical to compete in a match, he could probably throw a few punches and maybe a kick to the solar plexus (face it, it stopped being a boot to the face a loooong time ago) and maybe even the leg drop before being gingerly (that wasn’t a crack at Sheamus) thrown over the top rope. It could happen.

So who will win this year?

Now this is the million dollar question. As a point of full disclosure, my record picking Royal Rumble winners only has one blemish (seriously, who knew Cena would return six months early from surgery in 2008… sorry, still bitter about that one). All that said there is literally know way to predict who will win this year. All signs point to the WWE still not knowing which direction they are going in. So this is totally a leap of faith pick…

And the winner is:

source: wrestlingtimesx.wordpress.com

CM Punk

Doesn’t get much bigger than Punk vs. Cena at Wrestlemania.