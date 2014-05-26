WWE Monday Night Raw Live: Results, Recap, and Review

Post Show: All in all this was a pretty slow and uneventful episode of Raw. They are dragging out the Bryan injury angle to the point that people are going to stop caring. If he is indeed going to drop the belt, Just have him do it already.

11:10 PM: Evolution leaves the Shield decimated scattered around the ring. HHH ends it with a sledgehammer shot to Roman Reigns head.

11:06 PM: Evolution comes out and HHH tries to convince them to give up this match again

11:04 PM: The Shield signs the contract while simultaneously throwing all the furniture in the ring. They are not interested in signing a contract. They want to fight.

11:03 PM: Evolution and The Shield contract signing.

10:58 PM: After the match Cesaro lays out Sheamus.

10:52 PM: Sheamus hits the Irish Curse back breaker and White Noise, but Del Rio gets his shoulder up after a pin attempts. Del Rio kicks Sheamus in the head. Sheamus kicks out. Del Rio attempts the cross arm breaker, but Sheamus reverses and hits the Brogue kick for the win.

10:50 PM: After the break, Sheamus went for a brogue kick, but Del Rio ducked and Sheamus got hung up on the top rope. Del Rio then hits a back stabber from the second rope. Sheamus manages to kick out.

10:45 PM: This match starts off fast. Sheamus takes the early advantage driving Del Rio to the mat and then going up top for a diving knee drop.

10:44 PM: US Champ Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio.

10:35 PM: Jack Swagger comes out and as Roses lemon by the throat. Sandow… er… Davey tries to roll up Rose, but Rose reverses it and flattens him with the Party Foul for the win.

10:35 PM: Let’s not waste too much time on this match. Sandow almost won the world title a few months ago. Who the heck did he piss off?

10:33 PM: Singles Match Adam Rose vs. Damien… er… Davey Crockett.

10:32 PM: Ok… Damien Sandow is out and he is dressed like Davey Crockett. What the Bleepity Bleep Bleep has happened to this guy?

10:23 PM: After the Match, Alicia goes nuts. She beats the crap outta Emma and gives a random ring attendant a wedgie. She then grabs two cokes from under the ring (why the hell are there drinks under the ring?) and does her best Stone Cold Steve Austin impression. She is not a loser, damn it! Her words.

10:21 PM: Emma rolls up Alicia from behind for the win. Didn’t see that coming.

10:18 PM: this should be a good one. Both of these ladies can actually wrestle. Emma locked in the dilemma in the corner, then the Emma-mite sandwich. Alicia says she is outta here. Emma flows and eats a viscous big boot. Alicia goes for a pin fall, but Emma kicks out.

10:17 PM: Alicia Fox vs. Emma.

10:11 PM: Steph goes on to tell Bryan he has until Payback to give up the belts. If he doesn’t she will fire Brie. Got to admit, didn’t see that coming.

10:09 PM: Steph tells Bryan that when Bryan was being loaded into the ambulance last week his wife Brie put her hands on her. You can’t put your hands on the boss.

10:05 PM: Bryan says He hates to admit it but his neck is worst than he thought it was. There is no shame in giving up the belts at this point. He goes on to say Steph is trying to put this on him but it’s really about her. She isn’t doing this for the WWE Universe, but for her. Handing over the belts would be a slap in the face to every one who supported him. Bryan tells Steph NO!

10:04 PM: Steph said she could just strip him of the title, but she doesn’t want to make him any more of a mortar than he already is. She wants him to tell the WWE Universe that he understands he needs to drop the belts.

10:03 PM: Daniel Bryan’s music hits and he starts the long walk to the ring. He has on a neck brace, but he looks pretty good.

10:02 PM: Steph makes her way to the ring. It’s time to find out what will happen with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

9:57 PM: After the match, Bo hugs Cara. Awkward!

9:56 PM: Bo Dallas defeats Sin Cara via pin fall.

9:54 PM: Sin Cara walks right into… ahem, the Bo Dog for the win.

9:53 PM: Bo knocks Cara down and immediately runs to the outside of the ring to celebrate with the fans. Cara dives off the apron and takes out Dallas.

9:51 PM: Singles Match: Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara.

9:48 PM: Looks like Bo Dallas will make his Raw debut next… And the crowd… goes… Mild! Sorry, it is hard to believe Bo will be the next big thing. On thing I will say is he has a face that is so easy to hate. Should be easy for him to be a successful heel.

9:45 PM: Evolution defeated Goldust via pin fall.

9:45 PM: Batista hits the Batista Bomb for the win.

9:45 PM: Before the can leave, the ring announcer says this match is now and elimination match and Cody has to leave ringside.

9:41 PM: Evolution defeated the Rhodes Brothers via pin fall.

9:40 PM: Cody goes for the disaster kick on Orton, but Orton catches him mid-air with the RKO! Orton picks up Cody and RKOs him again for good measure for the win.

9:39 PM: Before Batista could hit a clothesline in the corner, Goldie explodes out of the corner and levels Batista. Goldie finally makes the tag to Cody. Batista tags in Orton. Cody springboards of the top with a drop kick. He then hits the disaster kick on Batista.

9:37 PM: Good match so far. There is no way the Rhodes boys walk away with a win here. This is the perfect opportunity to build up Evolution and continue to lay the groundwork for the obvious Cody/Goldie split.

9:35 PM: Cody tags in Goldie, but Goldie walks right into a spine buster by Batista.

9:33 PM: Orton stomps Cody all over then tags in Batista. Batista crushes Cody with a back elbow and power slam.

9:32 PM: Orton is taking it to Goldust. Orton whips Goldie into the corner, but Goldie counters it with a quick power slam.

9:30 PM: Evolution vs. The Rhodes Brothers.

9:25 PM: Big E. comes out and attacks Rusev. Can't help but wonder if the WWE Creative Team realizes they have Rusev feuding exclusively with black wrestlers. At this point it has to be on purpose.

9:24 PM: Rusev defeats Zach Ryder via submission.

9:23 PM: It took less than a mintue for Rusev to lock on the Accolade for the win.

9:22 PM: Rusev w/Lana vs. Zach Ryder.

9:20 PM: Wow… This writer is two for two! Lana comes out and talks about how awesome Vladimir Putin is.

9:18 PM: Zack Ryder is on his way to the ring. Yes, you read that right. He is carrying a flag so he must be fighting Rusev. LOL

9:16 PM: Ok, Let me say what all of you are thinking: this is stupid. On what planet are John Cena and Lawler best friends? They could have at least built up their supposed firend ship before hand to make it a bit more believable.

9:13 PM: John Cena tells Bray that Payback is a bitch.

9:10 PM: Before Lawler gets destroyed, the Usos make the save.

9:08 PM: Bray says this is a necessary evil and he is sorry they have to do this. John Cena comes out to make the save, but gets decimated by Harper and Rowen.

9:05 PM: Well then. Right on queue, Bray says he wants “The King” Jerry Lawler in the ring right now. He just wants to talk. JBL gets up but Rowen and Harper attack him. They set up a chair and Bray says he just wants to ask him a few questions.

8:59 PM: The Wyatt Family appears. They make their way to the ring. Bray goes on a rant about how every one needs to make sacrifices and … and… Who knows? Bray could be talking about dirty baby diapers and the crowd would still be captivated. It seems the WWE has painted themselves into a corner on this one. The crowd is way to into Bray for him to be an effective heel at this point. They need to drag out good old JR and have Bray beat him up. That’s the only way Bray can get any real heat at this point.

8:55 PM: The WeeLC match at Extreme Rules was fun, but they are taking this too far. Who did 3MB piss off to be forced to job to a mini?

8:54 PM: After the match Hornswoggle rips off El Torito’s tail. In a moment of sheer hilariousness, JBL yells out, “OH THE HUMANITIY!”

8:51 PM: Yeah… This is stupid. But lets just be happy Drew is getting some TV time. This will shock you (not) El Torito gets the win. Yay? walks away from computer disgusted

8:45 PM: Drew McIntyre vs. El Torito.

8:44 PM: Backstage the Rhodes Brother walk in to HHH office. Only problem is Batista and Orton are in there waiting. Rhodes tells Orton and Batista that 10 years ago they were HHH’s lap dogs and 10 years later they are STILL HHH’s lap dogs. HHH comes in and books the Rhodes Brothers vs. Orton and Batista.

8:41 PM: Fandango and Layla come out on the ramp and play tonsil hockey while Summer watches. Eva rolls up Summer from behind for the win.

8:40 PM: Summer is kicking the tar out of Eva. Eva is no match for Summer.

8:38 PM: Divas Singles Match: Eva Marie w/Nikke Bella vs. Summer Rae-

8:34 PM: Sheamus comes down and Brogue kicks Cesaro’s head off. He is ready for there match this Sunday.

8:33 PM: Cesaro defeats Rob Van Dam via pin fall.

8:32 PM: Barrett tries to interfere, but Van Dam kicks him again. While Van Dam is distracted, Cesaro grabs him by the waist and takes him out with a bridging German suplex for the win.

8:31 PM: Cesaro and Van Dam end up outside. Van Dam turns around and damn near kicks Barrett’s head off. Van Dam rolls Cesaro into the ring, and hits the split legged moonsault.

8:30 PM: Van Dam sends Cesaro down to the mat and hits Rolling Thunder. He then goes up top and hits a rolling senton on Cesaro.

8:29 PM: After a short break, Cesaro launches Van Dam with a military press slam.

8:24 PM: Van Dam hits a springboard sidekick on Cesaro. He then sends him to the outside. Van Dam follows that up with an Asai Moonsault, but Cesaro catches him mid-air and drives Van Dam into the barricade.

8:23 PM: Cesaro hits a running European uppercut in the corner on Van Dam. Then he chokes him in the corner with his boot.

8:22 PM: Before the match can start, Bad News Barrett comes out to tell us that he has some bad news for us. He goes on to say he will defeat Van Dam at WWE Payback.

8:20 PM: Singles Match- Cesaro w/Paul Heyman vs. Rob Van Dam.

8:15 PM: Steph tells the people in the back to lower the music. She fires Brad as the GM of Raw. What happens now? Who will be the next Raw GM?

8:14 PM: Kane’s music hits. Steph tells Brad they have no choice in the matter. Kane proceeds to choke slam and tombstone Brad.

8:12 PM: HHH and Steph call out Brad Maddox. They berate him for allowing the Shield to be guess commentators during Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton match last week.

8:10 PM: HHH says there will be a contract signing tonight. The Shield needs to choose to adapt and stay home instead of signing the contract.

8:08 PM: HHH goes on a rant about being able to adapt and Evolution. Seems like HHH has decided he is a proponent of Darwinism.

8:05 PM: Steph says Daniel Bryan should do the right thing and give up the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

8:04 PM: Is this writer crazy or did Steph get hotter as she go older? Just a thought.

8:03 PM: We are greeted by the Authority to open up Monday Night Raw.

8:00 PM: A beautiful tribute to our armed forces opens up the show. The WWE has some of the best production folks in TV.

Preshow: No one should be surprised Paige lost to Alicia last week. Everyone knows when you are in your hometown nine times out of ten you are going to lose or be embarrassed in some way. Don’t believe me? Ask good old JR.

Preshow: Is Alicia Fox a legitimate challenger for the 21-year-old Paige? Alicia has come a long way since she debut and is a former Divas champ in her own right. It has been entertaining watching her go nuts after every match.

Preshow: Poll- how do you fell about Paige’s Divas title reign so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

Preshow: Does anyone else think Seth Rollins may be a mix between a young Shawn Michaels and an old Jeff Hardy? Just let that sink in for a bit.

Preshow: As expected, Roman Reigns has looked like a million bucks the past few weeks. A few months ago it would have been easy to claim they are trying to force feed Reigns down our throats, but the crowd seems to really love him. In the beginning, this writer didn’t see the big deal, but Reigns has grown on me. He will have a bright future in the WWE as long as nothing crazy happens.

Preshow: It was easy to be skeptical when the Shield/Evolution feud began, but so far it has actually exceeded all expectations. They skipped the slow build and are having both of these factions destroy each other on a weekly basis. One surprising thing that has come out of this is Batista seems to be the week link in Evolution. He keeps getting pinned. Even money would have been that it would have been Orton who puts over the Shield.

Preshow: One thing that the WWE has done right the past few months was bringing back faction warfare. First it was the Shield vs. the Wyatts (which led to many spectacular matches) now it is The Shield vs. Evolution.

Preshow: Rob Van Dam is also in line for a shot at Bad News Barrett’s IC title as well. There hasn’t been any real feuds/storylines for either mid card title recently, so now that there are so many legitimate challengers it seems the WWE my actually be interested in building up both titles once again. The stronger the mid card is, the more potential main eventers you can develop.

Preshow: Another point of interest for tonight’s show is the reinvigorated mid card title picture. The current United States Champion Sheamus is on a collision course with Paul Heyman’s newest client Cesaro. Cesaro has been the US champ in the past. It is great to see him get a title shot.

Preshow: Will this be the first time that John Cena loses a Last Man Standing Match? He might ne 72-0 in Last Man Standing Matches at this point. Bray Wyatt had a special message for Cena this past week on Smackdown.

Preshow: So far, Bray Wyatt seems to have John Cena’s number. That said it’s easy to come out on top when you have back up like Luke Harper and Eric Rowen behind you. Luke Harper and Eric Rowen get better and better as the weeks go on.

Preshow: Raw ended last week with John Cena on his back looking up at the lights. Will he get his hands on the Wyatt Family this week? Find out what happened last week here: Monday Night Raw Recap.

Preshow: With Bryan’s neck injury, let’s hope Kane doesn't’t make an appearance tonight. Bryan has to avoid any further damage to his surgically repaired neck.

Preshow: Stephanie could have just stripped Daniel Bryan of the title last week, but for whatever reason she wants him to hand her the belts tonight on Raw. The WWE Universe has to wonder if she has an ulterior motive here. It may be a matter of Stephanie just wanting to see the look on Bryan’s face as he is forced to surrender the titles.

Preshow: Giving up a title isn’t always a sad occasion. In one case, Stone Cold Steve Austin gave up the Intercontinental Championship simply because he didn’t care to be champion anymore. As is always the case with Austin, he had a few other things in mind for the Rock’s new IC title before handing it over to him.

Preshow: One of the most heart wrenching moments in WWE history had to be when WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced to retire due to injury.

Preshow: There are so many questions that need to be answered by the end of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Stephanie McMahon demanded that Daniel Bryan be there tonight to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to his neck injury. This wouldn’t be the first time a champion has been forced to relinquish their title.

Preshow: Welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw! The show kicks of at tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time.