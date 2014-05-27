WTA Roland Garros Round Up - Day 2

Day 2, after a delay due to rain, got underway with the women's matches. It was a day of mostly favourites coming through outplaying their opponents quickly trying to avoid the imminent rain.

First up was Maria Sharapova, the self-confessed cow on ice was anything but as she dispatched Ksenia Pervak 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour. There were also impressive first round wins for Alize Cornet totally outplaying her Australian opponent Ashleigh Barty winning 6-1 6-2 in 58 minutes.

After a slow start, there was also a win for Czech Petra Kvitova as her Kazakh opponent Zarina Diyas just didn't have enough in the end, with Kvitova upping her level to take the match 7-5 6-2. In contrast to this, there was nothing slow about the way Samantha Stosur played today, bludgeoning the ball going up 3-0 in the first set. She then proceeded to bully her opponent Monica Puig, showing her experience not allowing the Puerto Rican to get into the match at all.

Picking up where she left off in Nuremberg where she won her first WTA title, Eugenie Bouchard was clinical in her first round win over Shahar Peer today looking very impressive defeating her 6-0 6-2.

There were also wins for Sabine Lisicki, who beat French wildcard Fiona Ferro 6-1 7-5, as well as Andrea Petkovic who took out Misaki Doi of Japan.

It was a mixed day for France. Virginie Razzano fell to Dominika Cibulkova 7-5 6-0 whilst wildcard Pauline Parmentier took the biggest scalp of the day, defeating Roberta Vinci in three sets.

As darkness fell at Roland Garros there were still many matches on court, one of which was Jelena Jankovic who surprisingly lost the first set to Canadian Sharon Fichman 7-5. She has recovered since then though and is up 5-1 in the second set and it's unlikely she will let the lead slip now.

Sloane Stephens, Sorana Cirstea and Svetlana Kuznetsova have all been forced to wait until Day 3 to start their matches, due to rain delaying play at the start of the day.

There were also wins on day for Flavia Pennetta, Elena Vesnina, Stefanie Voegele, Julia Goerges and Karolina Pliskova.

Day 3 includes Simona Halep, Li Na and Sara Errani as well as what could be the match of the day - Caroline Garcia vs Ana Ivanovic.