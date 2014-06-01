2014 French Open: John Isner defeated by Tomas Berdych in fourth round

All there is left to do is to thank everyone for joining me so early in the morning for this fourth round encounter. I've been Mark (@TennisFanMark) taking you through this match. Stick with VAVEL Tennis USA for all the best in tennis news. I'll see you again soon, but until then take care and have a nice day!

*6-4 - GAME, SET AND MATCH TOMAS BERDYCH - 6-4 6-4 6-4 - Just like he has done all match, Berdych serves extremely well to take the set and with it the match. The Czech number one has just been too good for Isner today, serving extremely well when he had to and coming up with big serves to get him out of trouble. It just wasn't the American's day today. The last American man standing John Isner crashes out of the draw. There are a lot of positives about Isner's Roland Garros campaign though. All in all Berdych was just too good today.

*5-4 - BERDYCH - THIRD SET - You don't get a much more confident hold than that one as Isner holds his serve to 15. He forces Berdych to step up to the plate and serve the match out. Let's see if the Czech can do it.

5-3* - BERDYCH - THIRD SET - There's one of the holds by Berdych. Effective service game by the Czech. Isner now needs a comfortable hold to put pressure on Berdych as he attempts to serve out the match.

On Phillipe Chatrier, in a match carried over from yesterday, Fernando Verdasco has broken home favourite Richard Gasquet in the third set and will serve for a place in the quarter-finals.

*4-3 - BERDYCH - THIRD SET - Isner does what Isner does best and holds to keep the scoreline close in the set. One would think this is just a formality now though. Two holds are all that stands between Tomas Berdych and a quarter-final meeting between either Roger Federer or Ernests Gulbis.

4-2* - BERDYCH - THIRD SET - Berdych holds to 30. He is playing plenty good enough today and has just been that bit better than Isner. He has been clutch on his serve when he has had to be as well as hitting some lovely winners to all sides of the court.

*3-2 - BERDYCH - THIRD SET - Berdych has an opportunity to move towards finishing this match taking a 0-30 lead in this game. Isner, being Isner says "No Siree Bob" and unleashes four unreturnable serves to reduce the deficit to just the one game.

3-1* - BERDYCH - THIRD SET - Easy service game for Berdych as he continues his good play to take firm advantage in this set and indeed the match. Isner must hold from here on in. He can't slip up once.

*2-1 - BREAK BERDYCH - THIRD SET - Disaster for John Isner as his service is broken for the third time in the match. Berdych had two chances to break early on in the game but using his good ol' American heart, as well as utilising that huge serve of his Isner gets it back to deuce. He then goes through two deuces to keep himself in the game. It is to no avail in the end though as Berdych takes his next opportunity and breaks the big man. You'd have to think this is a foregone conclusion now. You never know though. Anything can happen in tennis.

1-1 - THIRD SET - A bit of trouble for Berdych as Isner has 15-30 thanks to an error off of the Czech's racquet. He soon stamps it out though with a fantastic forehand winner up the line. Isner gets the game back to deuce but it is Berdych that shows what a phenomenal athlete he is by prevailing in the game to make it 1-1 in the third set. Isner simply cannot lose his service from here on in.

*0-1 - ISNER - THIRD SET - Finally the American holds in his opening service game of a set. Some big serves to close the game out to 15. Let's see if he can now put some pressure on Berdych's serve.

*6-4 - GAME AND SECOND SET TOMAS BERDYCH - A love hold gives Berdych the second set. Some very effective serving followed by an ace at 40-0 to add further salt into the wound gives Berdych a two sets to love lead in this fourth round encounter. Not impossible for Isner to come back from this but the way Berdych is playing, it is fair to say that it is pretty improbable.

*5-4 - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - Isner holds despite a spirited Berdych challenge. He forces the Czech to serve out the set. Just like the first one there has been just the solitary break in this set. Berdych to serve for two sets to love.

5-3* - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - A mini opportunity for Isner as he gets 15-30 on Berdych's serve but an unreturnable followed by a forehand return into the net by Isner gave Berdych game point. He took it with aplomb to retain his lead in this second set.

*4-3 - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - Berdych had 15-30 in this game and is edging further towards breaking the big American. Isner was having none of it though and used his serve once again to get himself out of jeopardy. His serve along with some good net play allow him to keep the score to one break...for now

4-2* - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - A love hold from Berdych keeps the Czech in front. Isner simply cannot afford to drop his next service game. At two sets down versus an efficient returner like Berdych, you'd think barring a miracle that it would be curtains.

*3-2 - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - Some big serves get Isner out of trouble once again in that game. No break points for Berdych this time but he is threatening to move forward with the set. Isner holds keeping the scoreline respectable at one break. Still anyone's set. Only the one break.

3-1* - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - Fairly easy service game for Berdych. A disputed line call at 30-15 brings the umpire down from his chair. Seeing that it was indeed an ace, Isner sportingly concedes the point wiping the mark away. Another good serve allows Berdych to hold to 15.

*2-1 - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - A bit of a look for Berdych in that game but Isner holds. Too many balls long from the Czech man. Isner still in his service games for now.

2-0* - BERDYCH - SECOND SET - Once again Berdych serves well to hold. Isner gets the game to 30 but Berdych stamps out any chance of a break with a beautiful first serve and then an equally beautiful forehand winner that John just cannot get his racquet to.

*1-0 - IMMEDIATE BREAK FOR BERDYCH - Just like the first service game of the match, Isner is sloppy and gives away an easy break. Berdych played his part too though hitting a nice forehand at 15-30 to force Isner wide of the court. It was simple after that as Isner hit a ball long to forfeit the break

6-4 - GAME AND FIRST SET BERDYCH - Berdych successfully serves out the set to take it 6-4 in 34 minutes. Just the one break in that set. It's far from over though as Isner has showed time and time again he can never be counted out, especially in five set tennis.

*5-4 - BERDYCH - FIRST SET- Isner is unleashing some monstrous serves now. He holds to 15 to force the Czech man to serve out the first set.

5-3* - BERDYCH - FIRST SET - Good serving from Berdych to get himself out of dodge in that game. Isner had 15-30 but any chance of him breaking were immediately erased with an ace from Berdych followed by a clutch serve to end the game.

*4-3 - BERDYCH - FIRST SET- In trademark John Isner style, the American comes back from 15-40 down with four massive serves to hold. He aces Berdych on game point to add an exclamation point to the game.

4-2* - BERDYCH - FIRST SET - Back-to-back love service games for the two men as Berdych holds to love with some efficient serving. Both players now looking comfortable on their serve after that hiccup in Isner's first service game.

*3-2 - BERDYCH - FIRST SET - Nice love service game from Isner to keep the pressure on Berdych. Berdych still a break up in the first set.

3-1* BERDYCH - FIRST SET - There is a chance for Isner in the first point of the 4th game but it goes begging as Berdych forces him to go wide with his forehand. He returns the favour in the next point but with a couple of unreturnable serves followed by an ace, Berdych makes it 3-1.

*2-1 - BERDYCH - FIRST SET - Simple service game by Isner to reduce the deficit. He loses just one point on serve in a game that is worlds apart from his first service game. Much better from Isner. This is what he needs to do if he is to have a chance versus Berdych today.

2-0* BERDYCH - FIRST SET - Berdych holds despite having to fend off a break point thanks to two fantastic returns from Isner to give him *30-40. Berdych was cool under pressure and used his power to take the game.

*1-0 - BREAK BERDYCH - FIRST SET - Not a good first service game for the American with Berdych going 0-40 up in no time at all. The game is finished with a forehand into the net by Isner to allow Berdych to break in the first game.

HERE WE GO! Isner to serve to start proceedings.

Isner has had wins over Pierres-Hugues Herbert, Mikhail Kukushkin and Tommy Robredo in the first week, whilst Tomas Berdych has enjoyed victories versus Peter Polansky, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Roberto Bautista Agut. Both men have lost just two sets in the run up to this fourth round match.

Isner is mostly practising his net play during the warm-up. His net play has been very good all week with his height a huge factor in this. You would think Isner needs to serve well today to have a chance of defeating Berdych. Berdych is the superior returner and could punish Isner if he can read his serve.

The players have entered the court. There will be a short warm up and then we will be under-way. Quickly grab a coffee and then hurry back for LIVE commentary of the fourth round match between John Isner of the USA and Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic.

Just a couple of minutes until the players will be on court. Stay tuned to VAVEL Tennis USA for all the news!

Welcome to the live commentary between John Isner and Tomas Berdych provided by VAVEL Tennis USA. I am Mark (@TennisFanMark), your host for the next couple of hours. With just fifteen minutes to go until the match, the players will be making their final preparations. Feel costless to get in touch with me via Twitter (@TennisFanMark) at any time during the match to tell me what you think to the encounter. I will feature your comments as I receive them.

This is your one hour warning! Join me again at 4:45AM EST for LIVE commentary of the match.

On whether he thinks his game is improving "I still think I can definitely play better, and I'm going to have to. I think what I'm doing right now, I don't know that it's sustainable right now, to be honest.

I have to get better, simple as that."

He was then asked about how he feels playing in tiebreakers "For me, it's a situation I have been in before, and it's also a situation I think that favors me a little bit and I have exhibited that this week so far. I'm always pretty confident when I get in that situation, and I think it's shown so far. But at the same time, you know, I could, you know, I could be home right now on my couch in Florida and not talking to you guys, because my matches have been very, very close. Fortunately for me I have been able to pull through on all of them. If it gets to that situation again, as this tournament progresses, I will be confident."

On not having his serve broken in the match "I know he had a lot of break points, didn't convert them more than me. You know, I was able to win those first two sets. You know, but that's just how it goes sometimes. He was, like I said, he probably was the better player out there. He might have won more points than me, period, and lost there you go. You know, only won one set. It's kind of crazy. I'll take it, but it's, like I said, it needs to get a little better."

On reaching the second week of Roland Garros, Isner commented "I'm in the second week of the tournament and that's nice. It's been a while since I have been in the second week of any Grand Slam. I'm happy about that. In the last two years I have always said that I want to improve on my Grand Slam results and I haven't really done it. Here I have. The further you keep progressing in this tournament, the field gets smaller. I still believe I can keep on going. It's extremely tough. Each match is going to be tougher and tougher. But I'm very happy right now. Being in the second week here is a very good accomplishment for me."



Asked how his body is feeling physically after the match Isner said "Yeah, I mean, it's a little stiff right now, but, you know, once you stretch and get a massage and hit a little bit tomorrow and do the same thing over again, I mean, I'll be fine in two days.

In his press conference Isner was asked if he's feeling good after this win versus Robredo. He commented "Yeah. Yeah, very. that guy is really good, very good, especially on clay. So for me it's a very good win. Happy with how the match ended and very happy with how I served, obviously. You know, I think it could have been better throughout the match. But, you know, just as my first two matches, I'm moving on, so very happy with that and look forward to my next one."

Good morning! Welcome once again to LIVE commentary of John Isner - Tomas Berdych, with me Mark (@TennisFanMark) We are less than two hours away from the first ball in what could potentially be a fantastic fourth round match.

3:05: Who will win in this fourth round battle? Will it be a first Roland Garros quarter-final for John Isner or will Tomas Berdych take victory once again and send the last American in the draw crashing out? For answers to these questions and more join me Mark (@TennisFanMark) at 5:00am EST for LIVE commentary of the entire match. Stick with VAVEL Tennis for the best in tennis news.

3:04: The current head to head between the two men stands at 4-2 to Berdych with the last two meetings going to the Czech. Their most recent meeting was at Miami earlier this year in the fourth round where Berdych prevailed in straight sets. The last time John Isner beat Tomas Berdych was in 2012 in the final of Winston-Salem. They haven't met in a grand slam since Roland Garros 2010 where Berdych was the victor on his occasion losing just five games in the match. Four years on and they meet again. As we all know, it's a different mentality in five set tennis as John Isner showed in his marathon match versus Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon 2010.

3:03: Number six seed Tomas Berdych has looked equally impressive in his first three rounds of the competition. After a small scare in the second round, losing the first set to Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan, Berdych hasn't looked back. He then took out Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round. Although he needed four sets to do it, he was very impressive converting 60% of his break point opportunities. The 2010 French Open semi-finalist was calm when under pressure in his third round match and was able to play the way he wanted to, dictating play to control the pace of the match. Now in his fourth round match with Isner, he will have to do a lot to control play, with Isner's serve unlikely to allow him to do that especially if Isner is serving first in the set. Berdych will have to return extremely well to get a look in on Isner's service games. Berdych IS an extremely good returner though and having a superior return game really helps versus a big server like John Isner.

3:02: The first set was a long and drawn out affair as are most featuring Isner; his signature style making for long sets to draw his opponents to a tiebreaker at the end of a set. That's when he really gets started, using his huge serve to his advantage to keep opponents on the back foot. On this occasion it was a very long tiebreaker with both players having mini-breaks and set points on their own serve. As more often than not though, Isner eventually came through with some monstrous serves ,prevailing 15 points to 13 to take the opening set. It was a case of wash, rinse and repeat in the second set with Isner coming through once again in a tiebreaker, this time 7 points to 3 to take a 2 sets to 0 lead over the Spaniard. The third set was just like the first and second except it was Robredo who took advantage and took a set over the American 7 points to 5 to peg it back to two sets to one. Something very peculiar happened at the end of the fourth set, John Isner broke serve!!! On his sixth break point opportunity, he finally took a break point. After this it was bread and butter as he served out the match to win three sets to one. The big American was proficient in the match hitting 17 aces and 74 winners in total.

3:01: John Isner comes into this match off the back of a very impressive third round win over Spain's Tommy Robredo. In this match Isner did exactly what he needed to do, successfully stretching sets out in his trademark way until he sees an opportune moment to pounce. In typical John Isner fashion, he saved all 13 of the break points that he faced in emphatic style during the match. What is more impressive than this is that Isner has been broken in just ONE of his service games in the first three rounds of the tournament. Mikhail Kukushkin managed to do the unthinkable and near impossible task of breaking Isner in the second round. This proves just how hard it is to break the 6 foot 10 mountain of a man. In his third round encounter, he served very well unleashing bombs just when he had to in order to get himself out of sticky situations. By reaching the second Sunday of Roland Garros he becomes the first American man in four years to reach the second week of the French Open. The last to do so was Robby Ginepri in 2010.

3:00: Hello and welcome to live commentary of the fourth round match between John Isner and Tomas Berdych at Roland Garros 2014. I am Mark (@TennisFanMark) and I will be taking you through the match as it happens this morning. The VAVEL LIVE commentary starts at 5:00AM EST so make sure you are up bright and early to follow Greensboro, North Carolina's own John Isner as he attempts to defeat Tomas Berdychof the Czech Republic and reach the quarter finals of the French Open for the first time in his professional tennis career.