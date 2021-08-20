2021 Laver Cup: Full teams announced as Team Europe looks to four-peat

For the first time in Laver Cup history, Roger Federer will not be a part of the festivities as the Swiss opted for knee surgery once again. In his place though, a crop of young stars from Europe take over, starring world number two Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, and French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Zverev is the only player from Team Europe to have played in all four La

Alongside the three stars will be Andrey Rublev, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, and Casper Ruud. Not only does this mark Federer's first absence from the Laver Cup, but it also marks the first time that either of the other members of the "Big Three" are not a part of it. Rafael Nadal shut it down for the remainder of the season with a lingering foot injury. While Novak Djokovic is still scheduled to play, he has also chosen not to take part in Laver Cup this time around.

Familiar Team World Members

Four members of Team World are returning Laver Cup participants with the headliner being Nick Kyrgios. The Australian has taken part in every edition of this event and will look to play a key role in what hopes to be Team World's first victory.

Other Team World veterans are Denis Shapovalov, John Isner, and Diego Schwartzman. Like Zverev and Kyrgios, Isner is a four-time participant of this event and boasts an undefeated doubles record like his Australian teammate.

This will be Schwartzman's second appearance, having played in Chicago 2018 while this will be Shapovalov's third appearance, having been on the team in both 2017 and 2019.

Team World looks to capture their first win (Laver Cup Twitter)

The two first-timers for this tournament are Reilly Opelka and Felix Auger-Alliassime. The American has made waves this year after reaching his first Masters 1000 final just last week at the National Bank Open. Auger-Alliassime is currently the world number 17 and at 21, has already reached eight finals and won a Masters 1000 title in doubles.