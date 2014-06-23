2014 WWE Money In the Bank Predictions

This years Money in the Bank stands to be one of the most interesting pay per views in WWE history. Not only will the belt be up for grabs in the main event, but the classic MITB brief case will be as well. With the structure of the event changing the possibilities are endless. There is a good chance we will see two title changes in one ppv!

WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Wyatt Family

Anyone with half a brain saw this match coming a mile away. It was destine to happen after the Usos helped John Cena when the entire Wyatt family attacked him a few weeks ago on Raw. So far the Usos have been great tag champs. They have managed to carry the prestige that the tag titles regained as previous champions such as the Shield and the Rhodes Dynasty and to a lesser extent, the New Age Outlaws battled over the belts. Let’s be honest, the tag division was on life support until the Shield and the Rhodes Dynasty feud began.

At this point any match involving the Usos and the Wyatt Family has more than lived up to the hype. A few weeks ago the Wyatt Family defeated the Usos to win the tag belts at a house show, but the decision was reversed after the fact. If you are wondering why that happened: It was a test run. Creative and the higher ups wanted to see how the live crowd would react to the Wyatt Family’s title win.

A match like this one is hard to call. If the Wyatt Family wins what other face (good guy) tag teams do they have to feud with? Will they defend the belts against the Usos every week? As fun as the matches between these two teams can be, who would want to see them fight another 50-60 times? The elephant in the room is the soon to debut Ascension from NXT. They have been clamoring for new challenges and it has been reported that the have been working dark matches on Raw and Smackdown as of late. If they are called up, does it make more sense for them to feud with the Wyatt Family over the titles or the Usos?

And the Winner is…

The Wyatt Family. Even with all the momentum the Usos have, the Wyatt Family is long over due for a title run. This match will come to an end after Luke Harper hits his running Lariat on Uso number 1 or 2… What? It’s still too hard to tell them apart.

Divas Champion Paige vs. Naomi-

This has the potential to be a good match. Both Naomi and Paige are pretty good in the ring. Naomi should have had a singles match at WrestleMania for the title. All signs pointed to that happening, but once she got injured, those plans went by the wayside. One could contend that the only reason Paige is champion is because of Naomi’s injury. They haven’t done a good job of letting us get to know who Paige really is. It’s hard to connect with someone if you don’t know who he or she is.

Naomi on the other hand has flourished because of the additional time she is given via the “Total Divas” show. Naomi is probably the most loveable character on the show. Kind and easygoing, it’s easy to gravitate towards her. All that said…

And the Winner is…

Paige. She will retain the title due to outside interference by Cameron. For some reason it seems they are building towards a split between Cameron and Naomi. This usually leads to a series of matches between the two. Hate to sound cynical, but know one wants to see that.

Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match-

Who will climb to the top and bring down the contract for a World title shot? HHH all but guaranteed that Seth Rollins would walk away with the briefcase. That is a clear sign it probably isn’t going to happen.

You have to have Kofi in a match like this, don’t you? As usual he will steal the show. Will he finally get a big win? He can’t toil in the mid-card forever, can he?

Jack Swagger surprised us all a few years ago by returning, winning the elimination chamber match and getting a title shot at WrestleMania. Will history repeat itself?

Dean Ambrose maneuvered himself into this match by goading Seth Rollins into asking HHH to put him in it. It would be poetic justice for both former Shield members (Reigns and Ambrose) to win their respective ladder matches.

Rob Van Dam has won Money in the Bank before. Can he recapture his former glory? RVD is long over due for a title shot. This would be a great way to re-enter himself in the title picture.

Bad News Barrett should have won the World title years ago. That’s all that needs to be said here.

Dolph Ziggler should have never lost the World title all those months ago. What has become of his career since then is a crying shame. What are the odds of the powers that be giving him another shot at greatness?

And the Winner is…

Dolph Ziggler. Before you ask, there is no real justification for this pick. The field is way to even. All of these superstars have a legit shot to win this match… well except for maybe Kofi. They have been slowly building Ziggler up as an underdog who has legit heat with the higher ups. All of backstage interviews and snide comments by HHH have to be leading to something.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Ladder Match-

This one is for all the marbles! After Daniel Bryan was forced to relinquish the WWE title speculation ran rampant. Will they just name a new Champion? In the end, the Authority decided having a new champion decided in a ladder match is what is best for business. This writer is inclined to agree with the Authority for once. Bryan’s injury couldn’t come at a worst or better time. Think about it: if the champ can’t wrestle why not have the title up for grabs in one of the most anticipated and exciting match types/ppv’s the WWE has to offer?

The participants in this match are a veritable whose who of WWE Superstars.

Can Cesaro do the impossible? If he somehow manages to win, it’s safe to say Paul Heyman would never let us hear the end of it.

“Have you met Mike?”

“Mike who?”

“Mike… My client, Cesaro won the WWE world heavyweight title at Money in the Bank!”

Cesaro is a superstar in the making, but to be honest he has been treading water as of late. That’s not because of anything he has done, but it seems creative doesn’t really know what to do with him at the moment. He has a rivalry that has slowly developed with Sheamus, but that could be a sign that they see him as more of a US champ than a World champ at the moment. This could just be a vehicle to continue their feud, not propel him into the world title picture.

Kane was a late addition to the mix. Not sure about his chances here. If he does win, even money says he loses the belt the same night via MITB cash in.

Alberto Del Rio qualified for this match but has had little to no momentum as of late. Winning this match could be huge for him, but if Cesaro is treading water, Del Rio is at the bottom of the ocean with the Titanic.

Sheamus just won the US title a few weeks ago on Raw. Creative seems to love Sheamus, so it is completely feasible that he walks away carrying three titles instead of one.

After all these years is it fair to say Randy Orton is a dark horse choice? Would it make sense for him to be champion again? Evolution’s feud with the Shield is all but over, so what does that leave Orton to do? Orton could walk away from this match embroiled in a singles feud with former Shield member Roman Reigns. Intriguing thought.

Speaking of Reigns no one, save for Bray Wyatt, is hotter than him right now. The WWE Universe has been eating out of the palm of his hands. It would be very interesting to have Reigns win. It would definitely be something new and different. Is it too soon for him to be the top guy? What is too soon? Who decides if that matters or not? A few months ago they took a flyer on Daniel Bryan and had him win the title from Superman himself, John Cena. Will this be Reigns momen

Bray Wyatt has switched his focus from bringing out the monster in John Cena (which is a stupid thing to try to do, but hey) to winning the WWE title. Why? Because with power comes influence. Can’t argue with that logic. Can you imagine the image of Bray sitting in his rocking chair holding both title belts?

Last and certainly not least, we have John Cena. The IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) literally pooped a brick this week when rumors surfaced that Cena was set to win the title at MITB. Would Cena winning the belts be shocking? Of course not. The WWE is in a bit of turmoil financially. When the WWE is about to fold, they always pull out their ace in the hole: Cena as world champ. We don’t have to like it, but the fact of the matter is Cena as champion equals money. At the end of the day, this is a business. We would all do well to remember that.

And the Winner is…

Bray Wyatt. Bray is the boogieman. No one moves the crowd like he does. He literally has the whole world in his hands. For Bray to be an effective champion, they have to get him away from this gray area of is he a heel (bad guy) or a face (good guy). He can’t straddle the line any further. He has to be a full-blown heel. He has to do heinous things to good people to truly get over as a heel. Side note: Jim Ross, if your phone rings do not answer it! Hashtag beat up JR to get heat.

Can you imagine the possibilities moving forward? Bray feuding with the likes of John Cena (yes I know their feud kind of stunk, but the title would make it a bit more interesting. Trust me on that). How about Bray battling Roman Reigns? What about Bray defending against the soon to return Daniel Bryan? Bray and Bryan’s feud was the best thing on WWE TV a few months ago.

Roman Reigns and John Cena will battle on top of the ladder as everyone else is laid out. Reigns will get the upper hand and right before he can pull the belts down Eric Rowen and Luke Harper will come out of nowhere and level them both with whatever weapon they can get there hands on. Bray has a clear path up the ladder. He pulls down the belts. The ppv ends with Bray singing to the crowd as Roman Reigns and John Cena look at him in disgust.