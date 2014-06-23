2014 WWE Money In the Bank Predictions
Source: www.wwe.com

This years Money in the Bank stands to be one of the most interesting pay per views in WWE history. Not only will the belt be up for grabs in the main event, but the classic MITB brief case will be as well. With the structure of the event changing the possibilities are endless. There is a good chance we will see two title changes in one ppv! 

WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Wyatt Family

Anyone with half a brain saw this match coming a mile away.  It was destine to happen after the Usos helped John Cena when the entire Wyatt family attacked him a few weeks ago on Raw. So far the Usos have been great tag champs. They have managed to carry the prestige that the tag titles regained as previous champions such as the Shield and the Rhodes Dynasty and to a lesser extent, the New Age Outlaws battled over the belts. Let’s be honest, the tag division was on life support until the Shield and the Rhodes Dynasty feud began.