2014 WWE Money In The Bank Live Results

11:00 P.M. EST: This ppv could have been the dawning of a new age for the WWE. Instead, it was pretty much more of the same. This isn’t a knock against Cena, but the finish to the main event was terrible. There is nothing wrong with going with a proven commodity like Cena, but it could have at least been done in exciting fashion. The Divas title match was more interesting that the main event. Never thought those words would ever come out of this writer’s mouth, but it really is the truth. Hopefully, something crazy will happen tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw to make up for this lackluster ppv effort.

10:55 P.M. EST: John Cena is our “new” WWE Champion.

10:45 P.M. EST: Kane Choke slams Reigns. Orton is a bloody mess. Cena AA’s Kane, then Orton. Cena climbs to the top and pulls down the titles for the win. That was expected, but it doesn’t make it any less lame.

10:54 P.M. EST: Reigns Superman punches Sheamus and Orton. Flying kicks to Del Rio, and Bray. He then Spears Cesaro on the outside of the ring. Reigns and Cena face off in the ring. Cena goes for the AA, but ends up getting Speared. Reigns tries to climb the ladder but Orton cuts him off. Orton hits his backbreaker off the ladder. Before Orton can climb, Bray runs in and hits Sister Abigail on Orton. Del Rio pulls Bray off the ladder and kicks him in the head. Del Rio climbs the ladder. Sheamus knocks him off and Brogue kicks Del Rio’s head off. Cesaro pulls Sheamus off the ladder and hits Swiss death. Orton pulls Cesaro off the ladder and catches Cesaro with an RKO.

10:45 P.M. EST: Sheamus Brogue Kicks Cena! Cena flies to the outside of the ring Sheamus sets up a huge ladder in the middle of the ring. Before he can climb to the top, Kane pulls him to the outside. Sheamus throws Kane into the steel steps. Sheamus and Cesaro are fighting on the top of the ladder. Reigns tips the ladder over with both of the on it but it stands up due to the other ladder that was wedge into it. Cena comes in and fixes the ladder. Bray grabs Cena and suplex throws him onto a ladder. Reigns spears Kane before getting hit in the head with a ladder by Orton.

10:43 P.M. EST: A ladder is laid between the ring and the announce table. Orton ddts Sheamus off the ladder. Everyone is trying to climb the ladder at once. It looks like a Three Stooges skit.

10:39 P.M. EST: Choke Slam by Kane to Cena. Kane holds the ladder and lets Orton climb the ladder. Before Orton can get up the ladder, Reigns knocks him off the ladder. Reigns climbs the ladder, but Bray pulls him off and hits a urange suplex on Reigns. Swiss Death uppercut by Cesaro on Cena. Sheamus and Cesaro are on the ladder and Bray moves it. They are both hanging from the belts! Sheamus falls first and Cesaro second.

10:30 P.M. EST: This match looks more like a Royal Rumble than a ladder match. Kane and Orton have teamed up. Prediction: Kane/The Authority turns on Orton at some point tonight. Kane tries to bring a ladder in the ring, but Del Rio and Cesaro drop kick it. Cesaro and Del Rio fight over a ladder. Bray runs in and splashes the ladder! Cena runs in and tries to AA Bray, but Bray face plants Cena on a ladder. Reigns rolls in the ring and Samoan drops Bray.

10:23 P.M. EST: The Authority is at ringside for the match. This has screw job written all over it.

10:17 P.M. EST: Layla defeated Summer Rae via pin fall.

10:17 P.M. EST: How does the WWE Creative team expect anyone to care about Summer when they spent so much time making her a villain via the Total Divas show?

10:16 P.M. EST: So far this match is exactly what you would expect. Layla gets the pin after a kick to Summer’s face.

10:13 P.M. EST: Summer Rae vs. Layla w/Fandango as the special guest referee.

10:07 P.M. EST: The Bella Twins are backstage. Steph walks up to them and tells Nikki that Brie has no right to be there. This writer can’t be the only person who really, really wants to see Steph vs. Brie at some point. Steph has Brie escorted out of the building by security.

10:02 P.M. EST: Rusev defeated Big E. via submission.

9:59 P.M. EST: Rusev hits his running savate, kick which send Big E. tumbling to the mat. Rusev locks on the Accolade. Big E. has no choice but to tap out. What a match.

9:58 P.M. EST: Big E. and Rusev run at each other head on. Rusev ends up on the apron. Big E. attempts his spear to the outside, but Rusev gets a knee up. German Suplex by Rusev. Rusev charges Big E. in the corner and runs into a Urange suplex. Big clothesline by Big E. Rusev tries to savate kick Big E., but Big E. sidesteps and hits a belly to belly. Rusev is on the apron. Big E. comes flying through the ropes with a massive Spear!

9:50 P.M. EST: Big E. is doing his best Martin Luther King impression… Why? No freaking clue.

9:45 P.M. EST: Rusev w/Lana vs. Big E.

9:45 P.M. EST: Stardust and Goldust defeated Rybaxel via pin fall.

9:43 P.M. EST: Ryback dumps Goldust on his head then sets up the Meat hook, but Goldust hits him with a back elbow. Goldust tags in Stardust. Stardust ddt’s Ryback. Stardust hits Star-Rhodes on Ryback, but Axel breaks up the pin. Ryback hits Axel by accident and gets rolled up from behind. One, two, three.

9:38 P.M. EST: Axel is wearing the stupidest looking singlet in the history of wrestling. The crowd seems to be into the Stardust character. Quick tags by Goldust and Stardust. Axel and Ryback can’t seem to get anything going.

9:32 P.M. EST: This new gimmick Cody has is money.

9:32 P.M. EST: Tag Team Match- Rybaxel vs. Goldust and Stardust.

9:28 P.M. EST: Seth Rollins is Mr. Money in the Bank! Bold prediction: The Authority will turn on Randy Orton during the title ladder match tonight.

9:28 P.M. EST: HHH and Stephanie come out to congratulate Rollins.

9:24 P.M. EST: Swagger puts Ziggler in the Patriot Lock as Ziggler was trying to climb the ladder. Ziggler is still climbing the ladder! He kicks Swagger in the head. Rollins hits Ziggler in the back with a chair before he could get to case. Before Rollins could climb the ladder, Ambrose comes back and hits Rollins with a steel chair and throws Rollins to the outside. Before Ambrose can get to the case, Kane comes out. He pulls Ambrose off the ladder, choke slams him, then Tombstones him. Wow. Kane holds the ladder while Rollins climbs for the win.

9:15 P.M. EST: Ambrose and Rollins trade punches at the top of the ladder. Rollins goes crashing to the canvas. Swagger tries to sneak up behind Ambrose, but Ambrose dives of the ladder and ddts Swagger. Ambrose hurt his shoulder during the fall. WWE officials come down to the ring and forcibly remove Ambrose. They are forcing him to come to the back to get checked out. Back in the ring, Kofi, RVD and Rollins are fighting on the ladder. RVD falls off and lands headfirst. Kofi back body drops Rollins off the top of the ladder onto another ladder. Kofi almost has the case, but Ziggler pulls him off the ladder. Kofi goes for TNP, but Ziggler ducks and hits the Zig Zag on a ladder!

9:10 P.M. EST: Five Star by Van Dam to Swagger. Kofi and RVD are battling it out on the top rope. Swagger hits Kofi with the ladder and Kofi tumbles to the outside of the ring. Swagger sets up a ladder and tries to suplex RVD off of it. RVD tosses Swagger off the top of the ladder. Rollins comes up behind him. Before RVD can slam him off, Swagger comes up behind him and power bombs RVD of the top of the ladder. Ambrose comes in and suplexes Rollins off the top of the ladder! Ambrose might have gotten the worst of that.

9:00 P.M. EST: Ambrose and Swagger are fighting over a ladder in the middle of the ring and are joined by the rest of the competitors. Ambrose sends Swagger over the top rope with a clothesline. Kofi and Ziggler send Ambrose over the top with a double clothesline. Rollins levels Kofi and Ziggler with a ladder. RVD dives off the top with a side kick to Rollins face. RVD sandwiches Rollins in the corner on a ladder and runs in with a spinning heel kick. RVD hits rolling thunder on Rollins while he is on the ladder.

9:00 P.M. EST: Seth Rollins looks like he is on his way to an audition for Netflix’s new Daredevil show.

9:00 P.M. EST: Money in the Bank Ladder match is up next. They must have heard me second guessing them.

8:55 P.M. EST: It is a bit strange that the Money in the Bank ladder match wasn’t the first match on the card.

8:47 P.M. EST: Damien Sandow comes out dress as Paul Revere. Why? No clue. Adam Rose comes out… This is apparently going to be a match. Why? No clue. Let’s skip the play by play on this one. Adam Rose will win. Boom. Saved everyone five minutes they will never get back.

8:45 P.M. EST: The Money in the Bank facts are actually kind of cool.

8:39 P.M. EST: Paige locks in a stump puller… a'la Doink the Clown. Naomi rolls out and hits the rear view! Paige kicks out at two! Naomi hit the split legged moonsault, but Paige kicks out. Naomi goes for the Christian Special, but Paige hits the 187 for the win! Wow. What a match.

8:31 P.M. EST: Naomi and Paige lock up and end up tumbling to the outside of the ring. Naomi hits a suicide dive over the top and flattens Paige on the outside. Paige is dizzy and almost gets counted out. Multiple pin fall attempts by both Divas. They are putting on a clinic so far. Naomi kicks out of a roll up but Naomi locks in a sit down stretch. Naomi fights out. Naomi tried for a superplex off the top, but both Divas fall of the top and almost get counted out.

8:29 P.M. EST: Divas Championship Match- Naomi w/Cameron vs. Paige (c) .

8:24 P.M. EST: The Usos defeated the Wyatt Family via pin fall.

8:20 P.M. EST: Huge power bomb by Harper on Jimmy. Jimmy kicks out at two. Double choke slam buy Harper and Rowen. Jey breaks up the pin fall. That was a close one. Rowen goes up top but Jimmy crotches Rowen on the top rope. The Usos double suplex Rowen off the top. Rowen gets splashed by both Usos off the top rope for the win!

8:15 P.M. EST: Rowen slaps the iron claw on Jey. Haven’t seen that move in a long time. Jey goes for a sunset flip, but Rowen reverses but misses his leg drop attempts. Before Jey can tag in Jimmy, Rowen tags in Harper who takes out Jimmy before Jey can tag him. Harper then turns around and hits Jey with a big boot. Jimmy get tagged in and levels both Wyatts. They both land in opposite corners. Jimmy hits the Rikishi running butt to both. Jimmy kicks Harper right in the face. Harper kicks out. On the outside of the ring Rowen picks up Jey, but before he can slam him Jimmy dives to the outside on to them both.

8:05 P.M. EST: Rowen is in complete control of Uso #1. He tags in Harper who sends Uso #1 into the corner. The Wyatts make a few quick tags taking turns pounding on Uso #1, who I have just been told is Jimmy. Rowen tries to pump handle slam Jimmy, but he tags in Jey who sends Rowen to the outside. Jey runs the barricade and hits a flying punch on Rowen.

8:05 P.M. EST: The Wyatt’s have new music… and yes, it’s freaking creepy.

8:05 P.M. EST: WWE Tag Team Championship Match- The Usos (c) vs. The Wyatt Family.

7:54 P.M. EST: Bo Dallas comes out and tells Bryan that he may not be able to compete tonight, but all he has to do is Bo-lieve! Bryan tells Bo to Bo-leave. Good one.

7:53 P.M. EST: Bryan is asked who he thinks will win tonight. Bryan says it will either be Cena, Orton, or Reigns.

7:51 P.M. EST: Cole asks Bryan when he will return. Bryan says he has some bad news. The strength in his arm has not returned so he may need another surgery. That’s a shame. Bryan says it wouldn’t be a Daniel Bryan story if there wasn’t a few setbacks, but he will be back and better than ever.

7:48 P.M. EST: Michael Cole is in the ring. Daniel Bryan’s music hits and he YES’s all the way to the ring. The Crowd popped hard for him. A loud Daniel Bryan chant breaks out.

7:40 P.M. EST: Alex Riley thinks Kofi Kingston will win the briefcase tonight. Hopefully A-Ry won’t be drug tested tonight.

7:37 P.M. EST: Kane is definitely a wild card in the WWE title ladder match. Will he help Orton? Or does The Authority have another plan?

7:31 P.M. EST: Renee Young is leading the pre-show. Renee is joined tonight by Booker T, Alex Riley, and Christian. It’s good to see Christian back on T.V. Daniel Bryan will be live on the kick off show, which is a bit strange, but let’s keep an open mind.

7:25 P.M. EST: WOW it's the classic Mr. Wonderful/Gary Spivey bit from WCW. Totally forgot about that. Man that was awful.

5:55 P.M. EST: We are only a few short hours away from the start of the show!

5:48 P.M. EST: Big E. will go one on one with Rusev. These two had an outstanding match at WWE Payback last month. Rusev came out on top, but Big E. should be commended for his efforts. Will Big E. be the one to finally stop the Bulgarian Brute’s impressive winning streak? The Ravishing Russian Lana will probably have something to say about that. Big E. may want to look into getting a manger himself. In these situations is always better to even the playing field in anyway you can.

5:47 P.M. EST: Summer Rae will finally get her hands on Layla in the middle of the ring. The catch? Fandango will be the special guest referee. Talk about fighting against a stacked deck. How can Summer hope to overcome both Fandango and Layla in one match? It might as well be a handicapped match.

5:45 P.M. EST: Paige will defend her Divas title against Naomi. This should be a great match, seeing as how both of the Divas involved are actually pretty good wrestlers. The thing to look out for here is the potential involvement of Naomi’s “friend” Cameron. It’s unclear why WWE Creative is trying to break up Cameron and Naomi, but it’s pretty obvious it will all come to a head tonight.

5:44 P.M. EST: Rybaxel will get another shot at Goldust and Stardust. There has been a lot of talk about the direction of Cody Rhodes character. In all honesty, this is probably what’s best for him at this point. Be patient. Big things are in his future.

5:42 P.M. EST: The Usos days as WWE tag team champions may be numbered. Defending against the Wyatt Family has to be their biggest challenge to date. Luke Harper and Eric Rowen will pull out all the stops to win the tag titles for the first time.

5:41 P.M. EST: Keep a close eye on Dolph Ziggler in this match. They have been teasing tension between Dolph and The Authority as of late, so it would be fitting for Dolph to win the case and go to feud with The Authority.

5:40 P.M. EST: The field is wide open in this match. There isn’t a person involved that doesn’t have a legitimate chance to win and potentially go on to become the next WWE champion.

5:39 P.M. EST: The Money in the Bank ladder Match for the briefcase should also be a great match. Unfortunately, Bad News Barrett injured his shoulder at Tuesday’s Smackdown taping and his status for the match is unknown at this time. Bad News had all the momentum in the world on his side going into this match. He seemingly has terrible luck with injuries.

5:38 P.M. EST: The most intriguing choice would probably be Bray Wyatt. The possibilities would be endless. The crowd loves him and the WWE could continue his feud with Cena after his win. To be honest, their feud was lackluster up until their last match at WWE Payback. It would be a shame to cut the legs out from under their feud once it started getting good.

5:35 P.M. EST: Roman Reigns is probably the most over with the crowd of anyone involved in this match. The WWE has made no bones about strapping a rocket to his back and pushing him to the moon. Not many people would argue that it isn’t the right choice, but some may argue it is a bit to soon.

5:34 P.M. EST: Will the “King of Swing” Cesaro become the first WWE champion from Switzerland? The only downside to that would probably be the fact that Paul Heyman wouldn’t be able to shut up about it. Cesaro is probably the best wrestler in this match and it would be interesting to see what he can do given the chance to carry the belts.

5:33 P.M. EST: Can one of the younger stars break through the ceiling and become the new WWE champion?

The Internet went nuts when it was rumored that John Cena will win the WWE title ladder match. The fans seem to be clamoring for something new and different.

Of course, with a match of this magnitude you will have to have the established main eventers (John Cena, Randy Orton and to a lesser degree Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio). What makes this match so intriguing is the inclusion of emerging stars such as Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Cesaro.

After Bryan’s long journey to become champion it really is a shame for it to have ended in this manner. That said, it opens up the door for someone else to get an opportunity that hasn’t in the past.

5:31 P.M. EST: Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated events in recent memory. So many things are uncertain. The WWE title situation has left a lot of questions unanswered. Like it or not The Authority had no choice but to strip Daniel Bryan of the title.

5:30 P.M. EST: The Money in the Bank ppv is good for carnage. Here are the top ten moments in Money in the Bank history:

Welcome to Vavel USA’s live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank. This event marks the dawning of a new era in the WWE. A new world champion will be crowned tonight. Money in the Bank will come to you via the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts and will be available via pay per view and the WWE Network. Be sure to check out Vavel USA's WWE section for all the latest news and notes on professional wrestling.