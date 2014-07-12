The Most Underrated Stars In WWE History
10. Goldust:


For the first choice on the list, let's go old school. Goldust had delivered some of the most memorable promos before he even entered the ring. When he finished saying "You'll never forget the game *long inhale* Goooolddust" he wasn't lying. Few wrestlers can command a crowd without being in an arena and that's exactly what he did. Once the fans got a glimpse of him in the ring, he did not disappoint. Beyond the head games and flamboyant in ring shenanigans, Goldust was one of the toughest people in the WWF (Now WWE).

While his style wasn't flashy, it was rough and loud. Punches that could be heard in the nose bleed seats and slams that could felt outside the arena. Goldust always had a way of keeping the crowd into his matches. Even today at the age of 43, he is still one of the more popular stars in the WWE and this is without the innuendos and head games.

What Happened:

Dustin Rhodes fell into what seems like developmental Hell. He went from "The Bizarre One" to randomly showing up at the commentary table asking the King and Vince if they knew about the Lord. Wait, what? The week before he was blowing kisses at the Brooklyn Brawler and smacking Mr. Perfect on the butt, now he's a Christian?

Ok. There's no way this could have lasted long. Unfortunately, by the time Dustin Rhodes went back to what got him popular, it was too little too late. The likes of Triple H, Stone Cold, and the Rock had completely taken over any hopes of being a world champion or even a long-term intercontinental championship run. Goldust had the skill and presence to be one of the top guys. Especially considering his personality easily could have sold t-shirts as a face and made people hate him as a heel. The ball was completely dropped with him.