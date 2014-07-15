WWE Monday Night Raw Results, Recap, And Review 7/14/14

In ring segment: John Cena

Raw kicks off with John Cena making his way down the ramp. John Cena goes into his normal shtick. Yes John, we all know the champ is here. As Cena drones on and one about the main event at Battleground he is interrupted by Roman Reigns. Cena tells Reigns they need to work together tonight. Reigns tells Cena to “get to the damn point”. Cena tells Reigns that they should take out Kane and Orton and this Sunday they can find out if Reigns is as good as he thinks he is. Ambrose appears on the Titantron and tells them they need to stop arguing because they are teaming up tonight against Orton, Kane and Rollins. Before Ambrose can finish his point Kane, Orton, and Rollins attack him back stage. Kane choke slams Ambrose on a crate. As the heels stand over him, Ambrose asks them if “that’s all they got”. Rollins responds by Curb Stomping Ambrose on wooden crate. That looked like it hit hurt.

Great open to the show. Reigns isn’t at the point were he should be standing in the ring going back in forth on the mic with Cena. He needs a bit more seasoning. Even in getting his but handed to him Ambrose still came out smelling like roses. One thought: Why didn’t Cena or Reigns run back stage to try to help him? That made no sense.

Singles Match: US Champ Sheamus vs. The Miz-

The Miz’s new opening to his entrance music fits. Even though he is essentially just rehashing the Hollywood Rock character the rock did in the early 2000’s. As the Miz make his way to the ring he tells the crowd the “Money Maker” will be on the Titantron for the duration of the match. Sheamus is in control early hitting a few clubbing blows to the Miz’s back and his rolling senton. Miz takes control after kicking Sheamus off the steel steps. Sheamus counters the Miz’s attempt at the Figure Four Leg Lock and hits the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus goes for the Brogue kick but gets hung up on the ropes. The Miz rolls him up for the win.

The Miz defeated Sheamus via pin fall.

Backstage segment-

Orton, Kane and Rollins are hamming it up backstage Kane and Orton argue about who should win Sunday. HHH interrupts them and tells them they will worry about all that Sunday, but tonight they need to take care of business. Steph makes an appearance and they play tonsil hockey. Yep. That just happened.

Good match, useless backstage segment.

Singles Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Fandango-

It’s hard not to appreciate the talents of both men in this match. Only problem is this match is inevitable going to be turned into a sideshow. It’s nothing more than a means to further the “feud” between Summer Rae/Layla and Fandango. As expected this match moved at a breakneck pace. Both superstars flying around the ring and bumping like crazy. As predicted, Layla and Summer appear and dance on the announce table to distract Fandango. Dolph gets the dupe after hitting the Famasser.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Fandango via pin fall.

After the match, the Layla and Summer dance around Dolph and kiss him on the check.

Backstage segment:

Damien Sandow is dressed like a Sonic employee… while wearing roller skates… Sigh Adam Rose appears and they fight over a hot dog. Yes you read that right. We should probably just move on.

During the middle of the Usos entrance the Wyatt Family attacks them from behind. They leave Jey knocked out on the outside of the ring and delver a double choke slam to Jimmy.

In ring segment: The Real Americans and Lana/Rusev-

Random side note: Lana should have an entire stable of foreign wrestlers. The newly signed Kenta is going to need a mouthpiece. Just saying. The crowd would barley let Lana get a word out, as is tradition. What does it say about our people that they are heel solely based on the fact that they are foreign and proud of their heritage? Anyway, standard stuff here. Best part of the whole interaction was Zeb calling Rusev Bullwinkle. Rusev finally accepts Zeb challenge. He will face Jack Swagger at Battleground. Swagger and Rusev start to fight. Rusev gets the better of Swagger. He sets up for his jumping sidekick, but Swagger grabs his foot and locks him in the Patriot Lock! Rusev crawls out of the ring.

That was a lot more entertaining that it seemed on paper. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top Sunday.

Singles match: Rob Van Dam vs. Alberto Del Rio-

Del Rio immediately charges RVD. RVD sends Del Rio to the outside. RVD attempts an outside dive but Del Rio traps the falling RVD in the ring skirt. He follows that up with a enziguri to the head. Del Rio later hits a sick ddt and another enziguri to RVD in the corner. RVD takes control after a sidekick and Rolling Thunder. RVD goes up top for the Five Star, but Del Rio gets his knees up. He rolls over into the Cross Arm Breaker for the win.

Alberto Del Rio defeated RVD via submission.

This was a fun match. A little on the short side, but highly entertaining. The sad part is it will lead nowhere. There are no real mid-card feuds these days.

Divas handicap match: Nikki Bella vs. Alicia Fox and Cameron-

Steph comes out and tells Nikki she should blame her sister for leaving here all alone. This one is pretty much academic. Cameron still looks terrible in the ring, Alicia carried much of the match.

Alica Fox and Cameron defeated Nikki Bella via pin fall.

Sting has been officially confirmed as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K15. Maybe we will finally get to see him in a WWE ring.

Backstage segment:

Orton goes to HHH and complains about Kane. He doesn’t trust him. HHH says Kane is just a pawn, but he is their pawn. The plan is for Orton to walk out of Battleground the champion.

Backstage segment:

Goldust and Stardust are backstage being weird. Before you ask it was awesome.

Singles match: Cesaro vs. Big E. w/Kofi Kingston-

Before the match starts the King, Cole, and JBL discuss various rumors about Paul Heyman. He either quit or was fired. They seemingly have no idea which. I smell a rat here. If he were really fired, why would they even mention it? Cesaro starts the match off by hitting a huge German suplex on Big E. The fight leads to the outside of the ring. Cesaro plants Big E. on the barricade. So far Cesaro has looked phenomenal in this match. That said there is no way he is going to win. Big E. manages to toss Cesaro across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cesaro grabs a chair but before he can level Big E. Kofi grabs the chair and pulls it out of the ring. Big E. hits the Big Ending for the win.

Big E. defeated Cesaro via pin fall.

This wasn’t a bad match but the talk of Paul Heyman’s whereabouts distracted from it. It’s hard to believe Heyman is gone just like that but anything can happen in the WWE.

In ring segment: Chris Jericho

Jericho runs down his long list of accomplishments. He says he has seen it all but he has never seen anything like Bray Wyatt. Jericho says he doesn’t know why Bray is after him. Side note: Jericho is fibbing. He fought Bray in NXT.

Bray appears on the Titantron and tells Jericho that Jericho said he would save them, but where was he? He didn’t save us. Bray didn’t really give us any answers. The lights go out and Rowen and Harper are in the ring. They attack. Rowen sends Jericho into Harper for the big boot, but Jericho ducks and slides out of the ring. As Jericho is walking up the ramp Bray attacks him from behind. He lays Chris out with Sister Abigail on the stage.

Divas match: Divas Champion AJ Lee vs. Eva Marie-

Paige is at ringside sitting at the announce table for the match. This won’t shock you, but a loud CM Punk chant breaks out as the match starts. Eve Marie isn’t exactly Trish Stratus, but she is easy to hate, so she has to work heel. It kind of works for her. Random though: This is totally an Aksana match. If she were still with the company she would be fighting AJ right now. Eva picks up AJ for a backbreaker and gets put in the Black Widow. She has no choice but to tap.

AJ defeated Eva Marie via submission.

After the match AJ sits Indian style in front of Paige and they compliment each other… over and over again. Not sure where this is going.

Backstage segment:

Kane tells HHH and Steph he doesn’t like Orton. Steph tells Kane to do what he has to do.

Singles match: Bo Dallas vs. The Great Khali-

Though I see big thing in Bo Dallas’s future, this will not be one of the highlights of his career. Bo wins via count out after the running Bo Dog on the outside of the ring. The streak lives!

Bo Dallas wins via count out.

After the match Bo Dallas tells Khali not to get down. Before he can finish Khali Brain Chops Dallas.

Another waste of time, but the after match antics were enjoyable. Khali is good only in short doses.

Backstage segment:

Seth Rollins tells HHH and Steph if Orton and Kane can’t get the job done, there is always plan b. As Rollins leaves Paul Heyman walks in. He tells them he likes there plan B, but if that doesn’t work, they should talk to him about plan c.

So the being fired thing only applies to Cesaro. That is not good for Cesaro. Not good at all.

In ring segment: Ric Flair

Ric Flair is still very… well… Ric Flair. He has some fun in the ring with Renee Young. Who can blame him? Side note: Renee Young is really good at her job. It will be interesting to see how she progresses in the company. She asks Flair who he thinks will win at Battleground. Flair says Cena. Reigns music hits and he shows Flair respect. Flair leaves the ring only to be cut off by John Cena. Cena give Flair the old WCW/NWA title. It would seem we have finally seen the end of the two title belts.

3-on-2 handicap match: WWE Champion John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, Kane, and Seth Rollins-

Cena starts off the match against Rollins, which ends in a stalemate. Cena then goes toe to toe with Orton, then Kane. Reigns gets annoyed and tags himself in to grapple with the 7 foot monster Kane. Reigns and Kane trade punches and kicks. Standard big man stuff. Reigns levels Kane in the corner, then takes out Orton. Rollins jumps off the apron before Reigns can get to him.

After the break Cena gets tagged in and takes out Kane and Orton. Rollins knocks him down after a flipping enziguri. Rollins tries the triple vertical suplexes but Cena reverse the last one. Cena tags in Reigns who clears the ring. Superman punch to Kane! Samoan drop to Orton. Before Reigns could Spear Orton, Kane hammers Reigns from behind. They take turns stomping Reigns in the ring. The ref calls for the bell.

John Cena and Roman Reigns defeated Kane and Randy Orton via disqualification.

After the match Kane accidentally boot Orton in the face. Cena AA’s Kane. He tries to AA Orton, but gets Speared by Reigns because Kane side stepped. Orton then RKO’s Kane! Orton stands tall while everyone else is laid out. Orton goes up top to pose, but ends up getting Speared by Reigns.

That was a predictable ending for a Raw leading into a ppv. Everyone got their moment to shine while the simultaneously sowing the seeds of dissention between everyone involved. No one can trust anyone. Will we have a major swerve at the end on Battleground?