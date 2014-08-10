Which Match Was The Greatest Main Event In SummerSlam History?
Image source: www.wwe.com

Before we continue, this writer would be remiss if he didn’t mention how daunting a task coming up with this list was. Ranking 26 matches required a ton of research. It also forced us to look some of the worst matches in WWE history *cough * Mabel vs. Diesel*cough*. In some cases there where multiple main events at the ppv. For our purposes, we will consider the match that closed the show as the main event (so even though CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Big Show was great match and also happened to be for the WWE title, Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H closed the show so it would make the list, not the title match.).

26. Diesel vs. King Mabel- WWF Championship Match (1995)

Yeah... There are very few highlights to this match. Source: Whataculture.com

The first thing that needs to be said about this match is it was awful. Usually this would be the part were the person writing would say something positive about the match or the competitors.

Then this happened. Source: legitshook.com

After being force to look this match again, this writer has nothing nice to say about anyone involved. Just... Just… Move on please.

25. Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake vs. Randy Savage and Zeus (1989)

This was another pretty terrible match. You would think having Hogan and Savage involved would balance out the fact that Brutus Beefcake and Zeus were involved, but nope. Not at all. Not even Savage’s above average skills could save this from being a train wreck. Side note: “No Holds Barred” was a terrible movie. Just saying.

24. Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior vs. Sgt. Slaughter, General Adnan and Colonel Mustafa (1991)

Sigh... Queue the theme to SmallvilleSource: eltoroswrestlingblog.com

The only reason the Hogan/Beefcake vs. Savage/Zeus match landed before this one on the list is because no one taught Zeus how to fall down without looking like and idiot. If anyone took the time to teach him how to sell, this steaming cluster you-know-what would be number 25 on the list. The sad part is a match that featured Sgt. Slaughter and the Iron Sheik (Colonel Mustafa) would usually be pretty good. Not in this case. Warrior lumbered around the ring as he and Hogan decided to take turns playing their favorite game: No Sell-Monopoly. The match ended in hilariously ironic fashion as Hogan threw powder in Slaughter’s eyes. Once again, you did in fact read that correctly. The face (good guy) champion cheated to win. Yeah that makes total sense.

23. Yokozuna vs. Lex Luger- WWF Championship Match (1993)

Earl Hebner's face says it all: How did I get here? Source: www.overthetoprope.net

Lex Luger was being groomed to be the next Hulk Hogan. Ok, I will give you a few minutes to get all of your laughter out. What better way to get Hogan-light over than to give him a big bad foreign nemesis. In 1993 it didn’t get much bigger or… um… foreign than Yokozuna. The tag line on this match was it would be Luger’s only shot at the title. Luger hit Yoko with his loaded elbow, which caused Yoko to tumble outside of the ring, which lead to a count out. Luger won, but Yoko kept the title. It seems at the eleventh hour Vince came to his senses and realized making Luger the face of your company was not best for business.

22. The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage) vs. the Mega Bucks (The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant) (1988)

Tag Team 101: matching outfits. Source: www.digitalspy.com

This match took place at the inaugural SummerSlam ppv. For 1988, this was probably the biggest match you could book on any ppv. The only problem was at this point Andre wasn’t exactly in the best condition. That said it wasn’t the worst match in Summer Slam history. Savage and DiBiase carried most of the action but that is to be expected considering all of the combatants. The match ends after Elizabeth distracts Andre, DiBiase, and everyone with a heartbeat by removing her dress. Even thought the match was only so-so, seeing Elizabeth half dress makes it totally worth it.

I think I just filled the cup...wrestlingforum.com

21. The Undertaker vs. the Undertaker (1994)

It hurts to put an Undertaker match this low on the list, but this match wasn’t any where near as good as it could have been. The fake Undertaker (Prime Time Brian Lee) was decent in the ring. This whole angle just didn’t work. Jerry Lawler remarked that both Undertaker’s look identical. Someone needs to get Lawler a new prescription. Slapping white paint on someone’s face does not an Undertaker make.

20. The Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude-WWF Championship Cage Match (1990)

Rude didn't load the spaceship with the rocket fuel. Source: whatculture.com

This cage match wouldn’t be confused as one of the greatest, but it was still pretty entertaining. Rick Rude used every trick in the book to make Warrior look like a million bucks. If Rude actually won, this match would have been much higher on the list.

19. Booker T vs. the Rock-WCW Title Match (2001)

People will probably have a hissy fit that this match is listed at 19, but you have to be realistic. Leave the universal love for the Rock and Booker T out of it. This match was good, but not great. One of the main things that takes away from this match is the fact that they had to follow Stone Cold Steve Austin defending the WWF title against Kurt Angle. Now that match was epic. Angle kicked out for three Stunners. If it actually closed the show, it would have probably been top three on the list. The most memorable thing about this match was the clothesline from hell Shane McMahon took from Bradshaw.

18. Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels (2005)

Mmmmm whatcha saaaay... Source: www.guysnation.com

When you look at the two people who involved in this match you would think it would have been an instant classic. And it was, just not for the reasons you would think. It was reported that Hogan refused to put HBK over, so when it came down to it HBK chose to do the right thing and put Hogan over. In typical HBK fashion he did his best to make Hogan look as good as possible. So good Hogan seemed to have super powers. One punch from Hogan would send HBK flying to the other side of the arena. HBK overselling everything Hogan did was worth the price of admission.