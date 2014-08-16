The Road To SummerSlam: Raw and Smackdown Recap:

Monday Night Raw:

Raw kicks off with another scathing promo by Paul Heyman. He talks about how Lesnar will destroy Lesnar, which by all accounts he probably should. He mentions that Cena used to be the Dr. of Thuganomics and closes with a pretty funny rap about Cena. You have to see it:

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring only to be interrupted by Corporate Kane. It seems Roman Reigns hit Kane so hard last week that it knocked some sense into him. Kane tells Reigns that he will fight Rybaxel tonight.

Handicap Match: Rybaxel vs. Roman Reigns-

This was a classic case of divide and conquer. Reigns had the upper hand until Ryback and Axel cornered him and continuously rammed him into the ring post. The ref had no choice but to call for the bell.

Roman Reigns wins via DQ.

After the match Rybaxel tried to continue their beat down of Reigns, but the both end up eating a Superman Punch and a Spear, respectively. Renee Young get in the ring to ask Reigns about his match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Reigns somehow manages to get Renee pregnant by just looking at her. Add that to his list of many super powers.

Singles Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rob Van Dam-

This was a fun match, albeit a short one. Van Dam managed to hit Rolling Thunder , but in the end Rollins hit the Curb Stomp to put down Van Dam.

Seth Rollins wins via pin fall.

After the match Rollins looks around to make sure Dean Ambrose is no where to be found. Rollins gets to the stage and Ambrose burst out of one of the many presents on the stage (for Hulk Hogan). Ambrose proceeds to beat the hell out of Rollins until they are separated.

In Ring Segment: Stephanie McMahon-

Steph says she has a confession to make and she has some new Brie Bella is going to want to hear. She calls out a woman who claims to be Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist. The woman goes on to say that she likes Brie and Daniel very much but she has to tell Brie that she and Bryan have been having an affair. Before you ask, yes, the went their. Visibly upset, Brie runs down to the ring to confront the woman. Brie smacks her in the face. Steph taunts Brie from behind, only to end up getting put in the worst Yes Lock this writer has ever seen. A few of the road agents run out to separate them and Steph decrees they aren’t waiting for SummerSlam; they will fight tonight.

Singles Match: Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter vs. Cesaro-

We have to note that Cesaro didn’t get an entrance. That is never a good sign. Who knew that associating him with Paul Heyman would be a bad thing for his career? The apex of this match should shock anyone. Swagger wins after the Patriot Lock. Why did he win? Because Swagger is actually doing something on TV. He is in a major feud. Cesaro is just blowing in the breeze jobbing every week. Every single drop of momentum Cesaro had is gone. It’s a shame. Brock Lesnar’s return has really done a number on Cesaro’s career.

Jack Swagger wins via submission.

Divas Match: AJ Lee vs. Eva Marie-

Eva Marie may be as polarizing a character as John Cena at this point. The one thing I will say is she at least seems to be trying to get better. AJ is in control for much of the match until Paige comes out and distracts her long enough for Eva Marie to roll her up for the win. Yes, Eva Marie pinned the Divas Champion.

Eva Marie wins via pin fall.

After the match AJ goes nuts and destroys Eva Marie outside the ring.

In Ring Segment: John Cena-

Cena had some fire tonight; none of the standard Cena pandering to the crowd. He was all business. He mentions that he knows that everyone is waiting for him to turn. To become a John Cena they have never seen before. He goes on to say that they will get their wish this Sunday. Cena says that he is going to unleash hell on Lesnar. He will lose his titles eventually because nothing last forever, but it will not be this Sunday. The last time we saw Cena this fired up was when he was about to fight the Rock the first time... Yup... Let's just leave it at that.

Divas Match: Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon-

We knew there was going to be a swerve but who saw this coming: Brie walks out and gets arrested for assaulting Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist! Steph asks Brie how she likes being put in handcuffs and that she will see her this Sunday. Well if Brie makes bail in time of course.

At first glance the “Cheating Husband” angle seemed pretty stupid but a least it lead to a logical conclusion. It was seemingly a ruse to provoke Brie to attack someone so she can end up in jail. This is a great heel way to try to get out of a match. It would have had more effect if they ran the angle on Smackdown. Then they could make it seem like they are not sure if Brie would be there to fight.

Single Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Heath Slater-

Slater has no business even being in this match. That said, he gets the count out victory after the Miz distracts Dolph. This makes two episodes of Raw in a row that the One Man Band has walked away with a win. It’s funny how the story here isn’t the Dolph/Miz feud, but the fact that Slater got a win. Says a lot about how unentertaining this feud ha been.

Heath Slater wins via count out.

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Sheamus-

How many times have we seen this match? It wasn’t bad by any stretch, but still. Why not mix it up a bit? As it stands, Sheamus doesn’t have a contender for his belt. The fact that the US title wont be defended at a ppv is a travesty. Why not have a battle royal (yes another one of those) to establish a contender? Instead, we see Sheamus dive off the second rope right into an RKO. Great spot, but it does nothing for either guy.

Randy Orton wins via pin fall.

In Ring Segment: Hulk Hogan’s Birthday Celebration-

This was a fun little segment. We got to see Ric Flair, Mr. Wonderful, Roddy Piper, Hall and Nash. Hall looked pretty good and Nash looked to be in the best shape he has ever been in. Normally a segment like this is a fun departure from the norm on RAW but this should not have happened during the go home Raw before a major ppv. They attempted to tie it all together by having Brock play spoiler by interrupting the celebration only to have Cena come in and make the save. Why not just have Cena and Lesnar close the show in a brawl or something along those lines. Having Hogan and all of those legends involved took away from the Lesnar/Cena Angle. As far as go home shows go, this was an awful episode of Raw. It did very little to further the storylines leading up to the ppv, except for the Brie/Steph angle.

SmackDown:

In Ring Segment: Miz TV

The Miz comes out and says he wants to mentor a younger star and calls out Roman Reigns. Every time Miz asks Reigns a question he interrupts him before he can answer. Reigns gets fed up and Superman punches the Miz out of his chair.

Singles Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro-

Great back and forth match. Ambrose hits a swinging DDT, but hits the ropes and walks right into a European uppercut. Cesaro tries to slap on a wrist lock but Ambrose reverses it into Dirty Deeds for the win.

Dean Ambrose wins via pin fall

Hey at least Cesaro got an entrance this time.

After the match, Rollins comes out comes out and says that he was never Ambrose’s brother and he will prove that he is better than Ambrose on Sunday.

Singles Match: Titus O’Neil w/Heath Slater vs. Dolph Ziggler-

Can anyone explain why Titus is hanging around with Slater? This makes no sense. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to the resurrection of 3MB. As expected, Ziggler get the win after the Zig Zag.

Dolph Ziggler wins via pin fall.

Well, let’s just be happy Titus was on TV this week. He is a talented guy, so let’s just take what we can get.

Tag Team Match: Mark Henry and the Big Show vs. The Wyatt Family-

This started of as a singles match vs. Henry and Harper, but after the Harper was dq in the sprit of Teddy Long they made this a tag match. Show knocks out Rowen with the WMD and before he can fall Henry picks him up for the World’s Strongest Slam for the win.

Mark Henry and the Big Show win via pin fall.

Has the Wyatt Family taken a bit of a backseat, even in the diluted tag team division? It would seems so.

Divas Match: AJ Lee vs. Eva Marie-

This is a return match from Raw. AJ goes nuts an beats the hell out of Eva. She rips some of the extensions out of here hair. The ref could do nothing but look on in horror. Paige came out and distracted AJ long enough for Eva Marie gets the win again, but this time via count out. Look at Eva Marie… getting wins and stuff!

Eva Marie wins via count out.

The physicality between Paige and AJ has been great. After the match Paige left AJ laying via the Page Turner.

Singles Match: Bo Dallas vs. Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter-

Bo gets the early advantage after a clothesline. He takes a bit of time to celebrate. Big mistake. He turns around and walks right into the Patriot Lock. Bo has no choice but to tap.

Jack Swagger wins via submission.

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Miz-

This is a great change of pace for a main event. We have never seen these two face off. Good back and forth match. The Miz has the upper hand and hits his running clothesline in the corner. Reigns floors Miz after a clothesline. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch, but the Miz rolls out of the ring. Before Miz can make it up the ramp Dolph Ziggler runs down the ramp and tosses him back in the ring. One Spear later and Roman Reigns is the victor.

Roman Reigns wins via pin fall