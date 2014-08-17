WWE SummerSlam 2014 Live and Results

Post Show: Well there you have it. We have a new champion. RAW is going to be very, very interesting tomorrow night.

10:55 PM ET: Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena via pin fall to become the NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion!

10:50 PM ET: Cena trips Lesnar and locks in the STFU. Brock reverses and hits the F5 for the win!

10:48 PM ET: Lesnar hits multiple German suplexes on Cena. Cena can barley move. Lesnar picks up Cena and hits four more German suplexes. Wow.

10:47 PM ET: Lesnar mocks the Undertaker by sitting after the AA.

10:45 PM ET: After a flurry by Cena, Lesnar kicks out after the AA.

10:43 PM ET: Lesnar proceeds to German suplex Cena four more times. This match is getting uncomfortable.

10:39 PM ET: Cena tries to fight. He pushes Lesnar into the corner and lands a few punches, but Lesnar dumps him on his head.

10:35 PM ET: Cena and Lesnar run onto each other like two bulls. Lesnar hit the F5! Cena kicks out at two. German suplex by Lesnar. Followed by another German suplex.

10:32 PM ET: Cena looks like he is all biz tonight. He has to be.

10:30 PM ET: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

10:23 PM ET: Roman Reigns defeated Randy Orton via pin fall.

10:20 PM ET: Reigns leaps in the air for a Superman punch but get hit with an RKO! Reigns kicks out at two! Wow! Orton sets up for punt, Reigns trips him and hits the Spear for the win!

10:17 PM ET: Reigns hits a Samoan drop off the top rope! Superman punch by Reigns! Reigns goes for the Spear, but Orton reverses it into a powerslam. Rope assist ddt by Orton.

10:14 PM ET: Running diving boot on the outside by Reigns. Orton reverses and back drops Reigns on the announce table!

10:11 PM ET: Reigns locks in a sleeper. Orton falls back first on top of Reigns. Before Orton can recover Reigns slaps on another sleeper.

10:08 PM ET: Orton poses after driving Reigns head first into the mat. Orton then followes up with the Garvin stomp. Superplex of the top by Orton. Reigns kicks out at two.

10:05 PM ET: Reigns starts off strong. Sending Orton to the mat after a few right hands.

10:02 PM ET: Single Match: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns.

9:57 PM ET: Stephanie McMahon defeated Brie Bella via KUNG FU TREACHERY!

9:52 PM ET: HHH comes out and while Brie has Steph in the Yes Lock and pulls out the ref out of the ring. Brie baseball slides HHH and leads a YES chant over his fallen body. Nikki Bella gets in the ring and her and Brie surround Steph. Nikki takes out Brie! Steph hits the Pedigree for the win! Wow.

9:50 PM ET: Steph charges Brie, but she runs right into a Lou Thez press. Brie traps Steph in the corner and hits multiple kicks. Missile drop kick off the top by Brie.

9:43 PM ET: So far, Steph is overpowering Brie. Brie hits a few quick arm drags before Steph traps Brie in the corner. She hits a few shoulder blocks and a few elbows. Brie almost slaps on the Yes Lock, but Steph roles to the outside. Brie goes for an outside dive, but Steph crushes her before she makes it out of the ring. DDT by Steph.

9:42 PM ET: Divas Match: Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella.

9:36 PM ET: Bray Wyatt defeated Chris Jericho via pin fall.

9:32 PM ET: Jericho was about to attempt the Lionsault, but Wyatt spider walks out. Jericho hits the CodeBreaker but Wyatt kicks out! They end up on the outside of the ring. Jericho walks right into Sister Abigail into the barricade. Wyatt drags Jericho into the ring and hits a second Sister Abigail for the win.

9:30 PM ET: Jericho hits a hurricanranna off the top on Wyatt. Wyatt kicks out at two.

9:28 PM ET: Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Jericho reveses it into the Walls of Jericho! Wyatt gets to the ropes.

9:22 PM ET: Jericho takes it to Wyatt. Diving off the top and hitting a huge cross body. Wyatt trips Jericho into the steel steps. The hits a running knee to Jericho's head.

9:19 PM ET: Singles match: Chris Jericho vs. Bray Wyatt.

9:16 PM ET: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Amrose via pin fall.

9:14 PM ET: Ambrose runs the length of the announce tables and takes out a bunch of the lumberjacks! Kane comes out and yells at the lumberjacks to get Ambrose and Rollins back into the ring. As Rollins tries to run up the ramp, he is met by Big E, the Rhodes Brothers and the Usos! The literally carry Rollins back the ring. Ambrose dives to the outside and crushes all of them! Ambrose hits the Curb Stomp on Rollins! Before Ambrose could get the pin, Kane breaks up the pin fall, which leads to all of the lumberjacks jumping in the ring. When the smoke clears Rollins hits Ambrose in the head with the MITB briefcase for the win. Wow. Best lumberjack match in history.

9:07 PM ET: Rollins sends Ambrose âover the top then dives over the ropes onto Ambrose and the lumberjacks! It's bedlum! Rollins runs to the crowd as the lumberjacks try to put Ambrose back in the ring.

‹9:06 PM ET: Ambrose goes up top but, Rollins crotches him on the top. Rollins locks in the Million Dollar Dream.

9:03 PM ET: Rollins and Ambrose go at each other as soona s the bell rings. Lefts and rights. They each take turns throwing the other into the lumberjacks.

9:00 PM ET: The Usos are lumberjacks. Its SummerSlam, how are the tag title not on the line?

9:00 PM ET: We have to point out Damien Sandow is dressed as an actual lumberjack. lol

8:59 PM ET: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Lumberjack Match)

8:54 PM ET: The Russian National Anthem plays as Rusev stands victorious.

8:54 PM ET:After the match Rusev kicked Zeb in the head as he checked on the fallen Swagger.

8:51 PM ET: Rusev defeated Jack Swagger via knock out.

8:46 PM ET: Surprise belly to belly suplex by Swagger. Big boot to Rusev's face. Swagger bomb by Swagger. Rusev goes for his side kick but Swagger reverses and hits a side slam. Rusev finally hits his side kick. Rusev tries to lock in the Accolade, but his ankle is bothering him. He has to lock in a modified version of the move. Swagger reverses and locks in the Patriot Lock. Rusev reverses and hits a jumping splash on Swagger's injuried ribs. Rusev locks in the Accolade. Swagger passes out. Rusev wins.

8:44 PM ET: The bell rings andâ€‹â€‹â€‹ Swagger is all over Rusev. He is attacking his ankle. Rusev retreats to the outside, but runs right into a clothsline by Swagger. Swagger bomb atempt by Swagger, but Rusev gets his knees up.

8:42 PM ET: Before the match starts, Rusev attacks Swagger. Swagger puts Rusev in the patriot lock! Rusev can't stand.

8:40 PM ET: Swagger has the honor guard out for his entrance. Nice touch.

8:35 PM ET: Flag Match: Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter vs. Ruesev w/ Lana

8:34 PM ET: Paige defeated AJ to become the NEW Divas Champion.

8:33 PM ET: Paige hits a super kick on AJ. AJ locks in the Black Widow. Paige reverses it into the 187 ddt (shades of Konann) for the win!

8:30 PM ET: Paige is dominating AJ. AJ tosses Paige off the top rope. AJ dives off the top with a huge clothesline!

8:29 PM ET: Paige pulled out some of AJ's hair. Sick...

8:25 PM ET: AJ is all over Paige. Aj ends up on Paige's shoulders. AJ hotshots AJ on the barricade.

8:25 PM ET: So far we aren't doing so well with our predictions for the night

8:25 PM ET: Divas Championship match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige.

8:22 PM ET: Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz to become the NEW Intercontinental Champion!

8:21 PM ET: Ziggler gets to the ropes. He almost hits the famasser, but Miz reverses it into the Skull Crushing Finale! Ziggler kicks out! Miz is shocked. He argues with the ref, goes for a big boot, Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for the win! Go Ziggler!

8:17 PM ET: Super kick to by Ziggler! Miz kicks out at two. Miz has had enough. He tries to grab his title and leave, but Ziggler hits a baseball slide. Miz gets in the ring and double leg take downs Ziggler. Miz locks in the figure four.

8:15 PM ET: The Miz dived off the top but rand right into a right hand by Ziggler. Running clothesline by Ziggler followed by a neck breaker and a near fall.

8:13 PM ET: Fast paced start to the match. They trade multiple pin attempts. Ziggler almost punched Miz in the face and Miz immediately ran out of the ring. Miz with a huge big boot to Ziggler's face.

8:11 PM ET: Wait... Since when do they have a German announce table? Yeah something funny is going to happen with all three announce tables tonight.

8:07 PM ET: Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler.

8:07 PM ET: It is time for the show! Check out our predictions for the show.

8:04 PM ET: Great opening package for the show.

7:57 PM ET: Let's all pray the Cena vs. Lesnar match is half as good as the last time they fought. Their match at Extreme Rules was epic.

7:52 PM ET: Rob Van Dam defeated Cesaro via pin fall (Five Star Frog Splash).

7:50 PM ET: RVD hits a moonsault to the outside on Cesaro. RVD goes up for the Five Star, but Cesaro hits an European Uppercut. This sequence happens three times in a row, until RVD finally dives of the top but he dives right into a huge European Uppercut. After the forth attempt, RVD finally hit the Five Star Frog Splash for the win.

7:46 PM ET: Not to be out done, Cesaro hits Rolling Thunder, but with a double foot stomp, not a senton!

7:44 PM ET: RVD tosses Cesaro out of the ring. He goes for a dive but Cesaro moves out of the way. RVD lands on his feet. Cesaro turns around and gets super kicked in the face. RVD follow that up with Rolling Thunder. Back in the ring Cesaro pokes RVD in the eye and tosses him to the mat with his walking gutwrench suplex.

7:42 PM ET: Cesaro dumps RVD on his bum, but RVD comes back and monkey flips Cesaro out of the corner.

7:38 PM ET: Singles Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Cesaro.

7:33 PM ET: Booker T says he can't pick a winner in the main event. Riley says if Lesnar wins tonight it would be a bad thing for the WWE. In other news, Triple H has just fired Alex Riley...

7:30 PM ET: Its kick off time! On the panel we have Renee Young, Alex Riley, Booker T and Ric Flair. With Flair in the house, this should be interesting.

5:00 PM ET: We are just a few short hours from the start of the show! What matches would you have like to have seen tonight that aren’t on the card? How about Big Show and Mark Henry vs. The Wyatt Family vs. The Usos vs. Goldust and Stardust for the tag team titles? That is this writer’s pick. Let us know your picks in the comments below!

4:55 PM ET: With a roster this deep it will be possible to recreate every match on the SummerSlam card tonight.

4:50 PM ET: During the weekend SummerSlam extravaganza the WWE and 2k Sports released the roster for the new WWE 2k15 video game.

4:44 PM ET: This writer is both intrigued and emotionally invested in the Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz match for the IC title. At some point Ziggler has to climb the mountaintop again, doesn’t he? Does Miz really need the IC title? Does he bring anything to the table to elevate the belt? What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

4:36 PM ET: Who do you think will win? Check out our predictions for the show here.

4:22 PM ET: The build to this match was going great until this past week’s Monday Night Raw. Running a Daniel Bryan cheated on Brie Bella angle is a bit silly and contrived. If the goal was to have Brie arrested they should have run the angle on Smackdown to give the illusion that there was doubt that Brie would be able to make it to the ppv. A move like that would have garnered Steph even more heel heat. That’s not to say she needs anymore. She is the top heel in the company.

4:09 PM ET: One of the most intriguing things about this year’s SummerSlam is the fact that the co-main event is the match between Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella. WWE has invested a ton of TV time into this match. It makes sense considering Steph’s involvement and the history between the Authority and Daniel Bryan/Brie Bella.

4:00 PM ET: Did you miss the week leading up to SummerSlam? We’ve got you covered! Click here for our recap of the Raw and SmackDown leading up to tonight’s huge ppv event.

3:50 PM ET: In the end, Cena managed to stay alive and defeat Lesnar after an Attitude Adjustment on the steel steps. Will the title match tonight be as brutal as the match at Extreme Rules? Can either man survive that kind of punishment again?

3:45 PM ET: The second match took place at the WWE Extreme Rules ppv in 2012. This match was the definition of brutal. This fight seemed to be more shoot that work. Lesnar laid into Cena with everything he had.

3:41 PM ET: Cena fell victim to an F5 by Lesnar and it was all she wrote. This match was a test to see how Cena would preform in the main event setting. Cena's performance here was the first step in his inevitable accent to the top of the wrestling world.

3:36 PM ET: One thing that has been understated in this feud is the fact that technically this is the rubber match between Cena and Lesnar. During Lesnar’s first run with WWE he defended the Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Championship against a the young, then Doctor of Thuganomics John Cena.

3:29 PM ET: This could potentially be the greatest SummerSlam main event ever. This writer does not say that lightly. We took the liberty of ranking ever SummerSlam main event in the history of the WWE. That list can be found here. After tonight, where will Cena vs. Lesnar fall on the list?

3:20 PM ET: There are many great matchups scheduled tonight, but nothing is more important than the big World title match. Even though Cena and Lesnar are around the same age, if Lesnar wins it will be the dawning of a new era. Triple H coined the phrase “The Reality Era” not too long ago. Lesnar as champ would cement that fact. It doesn’t get any realer than a former NCAA, WWE, and UFC Heavyweight Champion as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

3:10 PM ET: When SummerSlam finds it’s new home, who will be the champion? It is feasible that whomever walks away with the belts tonight could very well be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion next year as well.

3:00 PM ET: SummerSlam’s unofficial home the past few years has been the Staple Center in Los Angeles. The event has run there for the past six years. Rumor has it next year’s event is moving back east. It will be interesting to see where the show ends up.

Pre-Show: Hello everyone and welcome to Vavel USA’s live coverage of the 2014 WWE SummerSlam! We have a stacked card lined up tonight. Many burning questions will be answered. Will WWE be heading in a new direction with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar as it’s face? Or will John Cena continue to reign supreme?