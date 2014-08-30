Vavel USA Pro Wrestling Round Table: Who Should Be The Face Of The WWE?

We all know the WWE has been struggling to create new stars. It’s evident by the fact that John Cena can’t go more than six months without having or at least being in the WWE world title picture. The creative team seems to suffer from schizophrenia when it comes to giving and/or fully committing to pushing someone outside of the incumbent main event stars (Cena, Orton, Lesnar, so forth). Let’s not forget the long over due and quickly aborted push of Kofi Kingston a few years back. The roster doesn’t lack talent, never mind the fact that the independent wrestling scene is full of potential superstars. Is the WWE creative team missing the boat on a member of the current roster? The intrepid Vavel USA Wrestling staff decided to sit down and discuss which superstar really is the future of the WWE.

Lovell Porter: There has been a lot of talk lately about who the next big thing in the WWE is going to be. The elevation of Daniel Bryan has given the WWE Universe hope that there will be a new influx of main eventers soon. Granted management was forced to elevate him and his recent injury problems may negatively affect the pushes of other organically popular superstars, but still it gave us some hope. That said, I think Dolph Ziggler is the future of the WWE. I know, I know he isn’t as sexy a pick someone like Roman Reigns, but the WWE has dropped the ball on this potential megastar over and over again. The best way to describe Ziggler is if Mr. Perfect and Billy Gunn had a baby… Ok, that sounded gross, but you get the idea. No one sells like him and the crowd eats up everything he does. Rumor has it the reason management is afraid to get behind him is because they view him as injury prone. The problem with that logic is wrestling isn’t ballet. People get hurt. Holding someone back because of that is illogical. If done correctly, Ziggler could be the second coming of Shawn Michaels. He has the charisma and the athletic ability to carry the burden of being the number one guy in the WWE.

Oliver Lines: The ‘future’ of the WWE is a tricky concept. It could easily be define as anyone currently on the main roster who hasn’t had a big enough push yet, or it may refer to someone just coming through from NXT. Equally, it may be a phrase used to describe someone still in developmental. All things considered, I found it easy to narrow it down to three competitors: Wade Barrett, Bo Dallas and Adrian Neville. As much as I want to Bolieve in the first two, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news for them: Neville is the way to go. However before I delve into why I chose Neville, it’s only fair to explain my reasoning behind not selecting Barrett or Dallas.

Now, I love Wade Barrett. His ‘Bad News’ gimmick is one of the best in a long time, and his destruction of Minnesota during Elimination Chamber was probably the best PPV moment of the year so far (except Daniel Bryan finally winning the title at WrestleMania 30). But as much as Barrett deserves the WWE Championship and would probably be an excellent champion considering his popularity at the moment, every time he starts to get a push something seems to get in his way. After his third Intercontinental Title reign ended last year he was forced to return to his home country of England to sort out work visa issues just when it looked like he might get another push. However the icing on the cake came last month when he was scheduled to take part in his third Money in the Bank ladder match, however just a few days before the PPV he suffered a separated shoulder after being thrown into a barricade by Jack Swagger. This also forced him to give up the Intercontinental Championship whilst he recovers. There’s no doubt he could have, and should have, held a WWE Championship, but it seems like it will just never happen.

As for Dallas, I just can’t bring myself to like his stupid catchphrase. As much as I do find myself laughing at his promotional videos and being entertained by him, I can’t do it. Sorry Bo. Now for Neville. ‘The Man That Gravity Forgot’ has been NXT Champion since mid-February when he beat Bo Dallas at NXT Arrival (which Steph McMahon was very determined to remind us was the first live event on the WWE Network), giving him a reign of 135 days and counting. His ‘Red Arrow’ finisher is extraordinary to look, and his imploding 450 splash is equally as impressive, both of which more than justify his nickname. He has flair in the ring and any regular lookers of NXT know that he’s so incredibly athletic for one so small (billed as 5’10”, but there’s a good few inches on that), and on top of all that, he’s popular. And he’s British. His promos are quite remarkable actually, because hailing from the city of Newcastle, England, means his natural accent is almost inaudible to anyone not from the North East. But he manages to dial it back during interviews and when he’s on the mic, giving audiences every chance to understand, because he can be very good at the talking part of wrestling. He’s basically like a better Daniel Bryan. In fact, his career path could be somewhat the same, although hopefully Creative has learnt some lessons regarding Bryan and his eventual title run (hopefully) will be better. Neville has yet to be called up to the main roster, but he has every chance of being a regular on Raw by the end of the year.

Mark Anthony Wade Lynch: For what seems like forever, John Cena has been the face of the WWE. Whenever there is a moment of doubt, the powers that be will put the WWE title of John Cena and let him take the reins. Unfortunately, this can’t always be the case. Cena isn’t getting any younger and who knows what will happen if he retires early or get injured. It seemed like the WWE was building up toward making Daniel Bryan the man, but with his current status unclear, they need someone to carry on without him. There are two people who have all the talent to do just that. New comers and former teammates turned rivals: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

These two are everything you would want in a champion. They’re both good speakers, they’re both tough as nails, and to top it all off, they’re rivals. Every generation needs a rivalry. Hogan vs. Andre, Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat, Undertaker vs. Kane, Stone Cold vs. Vince McMahon, Stone Cold vs. The Rock, Stone Cold vs. HHH, or John Cena vs. Edge. What we as fans are witnessing is what could become the next great rivalry. The two have already excited the crowd during the Money in the Bank PPV and during regular televised shows like Smackdown and Monday Night Raw. Dean Ambrose has a very hardcore style. It reminds me of the ECW days. ECW wrestlers would do anything to get a win. His only downside is because of his style; his career could be cut short do to injury. Hopefully he can learn to adjust and stay healthy. Seth Rollins is an X-Pac kind of wrestler in the sense that he uses a lot of kicks and momentum moves. So far, Rollins does a great job telling a story in a match. With these two, the future is insanely bright as long as they can stay healthy and continue to improve. As of now, they are already main event caliber talent.

Patrick Chaves: For years and years the fan base of WWE has clamored for the WWE to give somebody else other than John Cena shot. It has just never happened. For the most part since this clamoring has been going on, John Cena has stayed the top dog, in the top programs, and has for a large portion of the time held on to the most coveted prize in all of the business. The WWE does not need to give John Cena the belt, or put him in a title match to make the match any more important. In many ways, John Cena overshadows the champion anyway due to his popularity and drawing ability. So with that being said, the WWE absolutely needs to start breeding the next John Cena. There has been all this talk of Daniel Bryan, or Seth Rollins, even Wade Barrett. But to be honest and some might hate me for this, none of those guys have " the look ". None of those guys have the look of The Rock, or Hulk Hogan, or the Ultimate Warrior, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or John Cena. The only talent in WWE right now who has the POTENTIAL to have what they all had is Roman Reigns.

For over a year now the WWE has shown faith in Roman Reigns, and he has taken their faith and ran with it. He now holds the record for most pins in a Survivor Series match, and just last year broke the record for most Royal Rumble eliminations. He has been given a move-set by WWE that showcases his skill, and he was the breakout member of the Shield. The only tool that Roman Reigns is missing is a little more charisma on the mic. But that all comes with time, and when he gains that ability, he will be golden. Do not be surprised if Roman Reigns is in your face in the next 10 years, and then all of the sudden we are having this discussion again looking for somebody else.

Connor Deitrich: Some young wrestling fans have never looked WWE events without seeing John Cena at the top of the food chain. Many hardcore fans have been saying this for years: it is time for WWE to make someone else the top dog. Daniel Bryan seemed destined to be the new alpha dog, until injuries struck. Bryan still could be the next John Cena as long as he can get healthy. However, there are several other routes the WWE could take in breeding the next superstar. Roman Reigns by far makes the most sense to be the next big thing. He has the in-ring skill, the microphone skill, the passion for the business, and it helps that he is built like a wrecking machine. All the pieces are in place, now it all lays on the Creative team. Yes, the same Creative team that has been known to bury great talents’ careers by pushing stars at the wrong times or using the wrong gimmick.

If WWE does their job correctly, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan SHOULD be the top guys for many years to come. Of course, it takes more than two great performers to have a successful business. Luckily for the WWE, there is plenty of other talent on their roster that are capable of doing great things. Guys like Cesaro, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bad News Barrett, and even Dolph Ziggler will be there for the WWE to use, as they are all very talented in the ring, and several of them very good on the mic, too. As long as the creative “geniuses” don’t do anything disastrous, there is a very bright future in store for the WWE.

Porter: Wait... Did Oli just refer to Neville as "a better Daniel Bryan"? You had me until you uttered that line. Neville is really good, but saying he is even in Bryan's league is a bit of a stretch. Ziggler on the other hand I could see reaching Daniel Bryan level popularity/skill

There is a ton of love for the Shield amongst you guys. All three members are awesome. Reigns is clearly the break out star, but he is far from the best performer in the bunch.

Let's be honest: Reigns can't talk. Before you all jump all over me for saying that, it really does matter. You probably wont agree with this but Reigns is essential Batista straight out of Evolution (sans world title reign, of course).

Lynch: ... Except he can actually wrestle.

Lines: I agree, Reigns can't talk.

Porter: Can he? I think we are getting caught up in his charisma a bit. Everyone craps on Cena for his "Five moves of doom" but is Reigns move set any deeper than that? Just to tie it all together Batista was the same way back then.

Lynch: I still don't think Batista is that good. Reigns already seems to move around the ring better than Batista ever has.

One thing that gives me pause is we haven't seen Roman in a real solo main event.

Porter: True. I wish I could poke holes in Mark's Ambrose and Rollins picks but I'm finding it difficult to find anything they can't do. Rollins clearly is over with the higher ups. If he wasn't he wouldn't have the Money in the Bank briefcase. They both have bright futures. I will say I don't think they are anymore capable that Ziggler is.

Deitrich: I agree that the only talking reigns can do is short pieces of dialogue where the goal is to be intimidating.

Lynch: Just to say I asked, does Roman need to talk? He's got a real scary intimidation side that could work. Make up for his lack of talking.

Porter: Honestly probably not. But it hard to put you company on the back I a guy who can string three words together.

Ok so question: Out of our picks who will win the WWE world title first: Ziggler Reigns Rollins Ambrose Barrett Bo Dallas Adrian Neville?

Lynch: If Barrett stayed healthy I'd say him. I'm going Bo or Rollins.

Porter: Pick one... Stop hedging.

Lines: Rollins.

Lynch: Bo Dallas.

Porter: Interesting. Do you say Rollins because he has the case, Oli?

Lines: He's on his way.

Porter: Why Bo, Mark.

Lynch:

Lines: Pretty much. He's on a big push right now so it makes sense that he wins it first. But how long he holds it for is a different matter.

Porter: Mark, I walked right into that didn't I?

Lynch: Yes you did, Lovell.

Porter: Damn it...

Lines: I can see him winning the title around maybe Survivor Series, but he could drop it not long after.

Deitrich: Hard to pick between Reigns and Rollins

Porter: I think Rollins has an unfair advantage because he has the case. Personally I think he should cash in and loose.

Lines: I still think he'll cash in on one of the Authority (Randy possibly).

Lynch: I think because of his relationship with the Authority he waits a bit longer and probably loses after he cashes it in.

Lynch: One last thing: I think he cashes it in after Ambrose is "in the hospital" or "banned from the arena" and Ambrose costs him the belt. Or maybe he's dumb enough to cash it in in Cena.

Chaves: Lovell, with all due respect I think you are overlooking the fact that Cena has more than 5 moves. In recent times he has shown how deep his move set is, and he showed that he had way more than 5 moves in his debut against Kurt Angle. The WWE creative simply chooses to do that to him. They do the same to Reigns, but in all fairness that method worked with Cena so why can't it with Reigns? Reigns also has a much more exciting move set, and can do more than cena can. All he needs is to improve on the mic and he is golden.

Of all our picks, without a doubt Roman Reigns will be world champion first. He will be world champion by this WrestleMania I guarantee it. Reigns will be built up and will win the title. And when he does, who's the most intriguing person to cash in the briefcase on him and take it? Seth Rollins.

Porter: Ehh. Patrick I actually like Cena. I like him a lot. But let's be real, every main event star has a set 5 or 6 moves they go to. The only reason I use it as a knock against Reigns is because he is so new. Cena came into the WWE and had a classic match against Angle. Can you say the same about Reigns? And don't get me wrong, I like Reigns, but he is no freaking Ziggler.

You have a fair point Patrick. Rollins cashing in on reigns will be epic... But do we really want to see Rollins as champion at this point?!?

Chaves: Maybe not in the amount of moves he can do, and people might hate me for this but does Ziggler have "the look?". We all know the look that a guy has to make it to the top of WWE, and right now the only guy with the look and the tools to succeed is Roman Reigns.

Porter: The look? Did HBK or Bret hart have the look? Look at what they did with the title.. Batista had "the look" but what did he do with the title??? So you think Rollins will be champion before the rest of our list? Or reigns?

Chaves: Fair point, but Cena replaced Batista anyway. HBK NEVER reached the level of superstar that Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena did. And they all had the look that Reigns does

Reigns, Rollins will cash in and take it from him.

Porter: Ok... Austin didn't have the build any of them did but he was bigger start than any of them.

Chaves: In the WWE at the time maybe, but the WWE wants SUPERSTARS who appeal to outside media as well now. (Rock, Cena). Your point about Austin in the past is fair, but none of those guys have the look of a glorified superhero like Reigns does. Reigns has the look that can appeal to the people WWE wants to appeal to.

Porter: Maybe... BUT HE CANT TALK!!! Can you imagine Reigns on Michael and Kelly??

Michael: so I hear you have a match next week?

Reigns: Err... Um... Superman punch? You fall down, go boom?

Porter: I like Reigns... I do, but Ziggler is ready made. Did you hear the pop when he cashed in on Del Rio??? He is ready NOW. Reigns isn't.

Chaves: Yes, but the guy doesn't look like a champion!! You say talk is very important, well just as important is your look! Let me ask you, if you looked wrestling for the first time and Ziggler was champion, would that not look completely unrealistic to you?

Porter: That depends. Am I forming my opinion before or after he steals the freaking show during his match????

Chaves: You got me a little... So that I can win this argument, BEFORE!

Porter: Ha! Ok YOU have me if you say before... I guess. Ziggler has a decent look though. I think you are selling him short.

Chaves: If you are looking for the first time, and Ziggler went up against a guy like Reigns and won would you not think that was the most ridiculous, unrealistic thing you have ever seen? Now if he does it once, OK, HUGE UPSET. But then if he went up against a guy who looked like say, John Cena you would be completely baffled.

Porter: Am I talking to Patrick or Vince McMahon? Dude, it's not that serious. The masses want to see great matches. We don't care if the people in them look like Superman.

Chaves: As a wrestling fan myself I AGREE with you! But I am using my brain and not my heart!! I put myself in WWE corporates shoes, mainly Vince McMahon’s. And I see what the WWE needs in a SUPERSTAR. Ziggler doesn't have it! Consider me the anti-wrestling fan if you will!

Porter: Why doesn't he have it? Because he isn't 7 foot 6?

Chaves: Exaggerated figure there, but that, his build, and he looks like a goofball with brown, and blonde hair.

Porter: ... Hulk Hogan. Your point is invalid.

Chaves: I'm 5'4. I could be the greatest actor in the entire WORLD, but I’m never going to be given the role of a superhero.

Hulk Hogan had INSANELY huge muscles, and looked incredibly serious

Porter: Two words: Ant Man. Next question.

Chaves: Even when Dolph tried to look serious I see him getting thrown around like a rag doll.

Porter: I know I was just ragging on your point about the brown blond hair.

Chaves: Two words: Ant who?

Porter: You need to be able to sell as a face. Reigns can't sell.

Chaves: No you don't Cena no sells everything.

Porter: Nobody sells like Ziggler.

Chaves: I agree, he sells so well that he's the perfect man to be beaten around and tossed around in order to make others look good.

Porter: That's not true. Cena's selling skills are extremely underrated

Your concept of pro wrestling is flawed. Baby face champions need to be able to take a beating (sell) and fight from the bottom up. That's the hallmark of baby face champion.

Chaves: You are right about Cena, I give you that. Ziggler’s ability to sell is amazing, but he doesn't look like the type of guy who can sustain more than one finisher. Cena does. Reigns Does.

Porter: Dude CM Punk survived two AA's in one match... Does he look like he should have been able too?

Ziggler is in way better shape than Punk.

Chaves: Yes, CM Punk looks like a badass.

Ziggler looks like he just got done playing chucky at chucky cheese.

Porter: Punk isn't as build as ZIGGLER!

Chaves: Ziggler's voice is higher than punks.

Porter: Oh now your just being a dick.

Chaves: Look at Ziggler's face and punks face. Punk is more intimidating.

Chaves: No, I am pointing out the flaws in Ziggler’s that keep him down! If he reads this I am giving him the facts of what he needs to fix to make it to the top!!

Porter: Based on what? Their "intense" faces look the same to me.

So you saying he needs to start taking steroids and grow a few inches? If you were angling for a job with the WWE you’re doing a good job of towing their line. Your points are exactly everything that's wrong with the WWE.

Chaves: My points are everything that a hardcore fan hates! But my points are everything that has kept the WWE around.

Porter: Yeah because business I the WWE is doing so well at this point.

Chaves: He needs to grow, and he needs to hit the gym. Unfortunately he can't grow anymore. We can give him the mid card titles and a few world titles shots.

It was until they launched the Network.

Porter: If the WWE didn't think outside the box at some point we would never have had the attitude era.

Lynch: Well this escalated quickly.

Lynch: I never took into account the post ring stuff like talk shows and such. But let's be honest, not every champ is going to be on Regis and Kelly. Orton can't go on those shows because he's an asshole who can't control himself at times and that's not "Good for business" and he was the champ but not necessarily the face of the WWE. I have to say, Patrick swayed me a bit when he talks about "The Look". Roman totally has the look and I could see him on Conan or Letterman just being himself. On shows that someone can be funny and just ask him questions and he will laugh and America's heart will melt because of his crystal gray eyes (yeah I said it).

I can see him being the new face of the WWE in the future before Rollins and Ambrose. I have to agree. But I doubt he will be champ before Ambrose or Rollins.

Him in the main events pretty much proves that he is what Vince wants and loves; big guys who can wrestle.

Ziggler has everything HBK had except early onset male pattern baldness. There's nothing that sould prevent Ziggler from being the face of the company. Even money says he banged someone he shouldn't have.

Porter: Yes we know, Roman Reigns is "so hot right now" and really, really good looking. But is he really that much better looking than Shawn Michaels 2.0?? Come on, look at this punum!!!

Lynch:

Lynch: I rest my case, your honor.

Porter: Exactly. Ziggler is being held back for reasons other than his ability to be the face if the WWE.

Lynch: Like maybe he banged Stephanie and it really wasn't Macho Man?

Porter: Wait... I had to goggle my Ziggler pic... Did you... Did you already have that Reigns pic in you phone???

Lynch: Googled. And you know me well enough that I'd admit if I had it.

Porter: Now, now the Macho Man/Steph stuff is all unconfirmed Internet rumor. If that were true Ziggler wouldn't be with the company anymore.

Ha. Just checking.

Lynch: (Unless she liked it) Here's the thing, Ziggler isn't six feet tall. Ziggler isn't 250+ pounds. Ziggler has more than 5 moves. These are qualities that for some reason mean he isn't face worthy.

Porter: The one thing I can't argue is that Ziggler will not be champ before the others on our list due to whatever political reasons are currently holding him back.

Lynch: Dude, I saw Sheamus on Conan O’Brien. Was it good? Meh, Ziggler would have been better. But he's not a big guy or a little underdog

Porter: Ziggler is six feet tall!

Lynch: I'd love to see Ziggler champ, but it won't happen any time soon unless everyone gets injured.

Porter: He at least has that going for him.

Lynch: Sure he is Lovell. You just have to...

Porter: I walked right into that for the second time in this conversation, didn't I?

Lynch: Yes. Yes you did

Ziggler doesn't look 6 feet tall so that's going to be a problem. HBK looked 6 foot because he was lanky. Ziggler is built like Mr. Ass. So he looks shorter.

Chaves: The original question doesn't have to do with who is an amazing talent that can do big things in WWE, the original question has us digging for that next mega-star face of WWE. Look is incredibly important and right now and the only guy with the look and potential is Roman Reigns. The guy needs to work on his in ring talk, but outside of WWE he would be a perfect poster boy and ambassador for the WWE on talk shows and to the media. Based on the pictures of Ziggler and Reigns I can rest my case.

Chaves: As a professional wrestling fan there is nothing I couldn't care less about than "look" and would LOVE for Ziggler to be on top. But we all know that the WWE is not and does not want to be a simple professional wrestling organization. And for that reason and everything else I have already stated, Roman Reigns is the guy to lead that next generation and to be the new Rock and John Cena.

Lynch: I don't know if he has what it takes to be the new Rock or Cena. They both already had the their voice. I don't think they have another guy that is that good outside of the ring. You could look at Cena from day one and go "He's got it". When the Rock got his chance, he also had it. Same with Stone Cold. I'm still not certain the WWE has their next mega-star. Roman has the look, but to be the next Stone Cold or the Rock? I'm not too sure.

Chaves: And only time will tell, but I did say he is the only guy with the look and POTENTIAL. Lets be real. When he was tossing guys out over the rope and set the record eliminations in the Rumble, you said he had it. When he was dominating at Survivor Series, you said he had it. Is he there YET? Probably not. But he is the only young guy with the look and potential right now.

Lynch: You got me there. I just wonder if we are looking at the next Batista (as Lovell would say) the next Kane, or just another big guy that Vince will be a champ.

Chaves: He very well could be a world championship contender and world champion for life in the WWE like Batista and not much more. But he also has all the potential and set up to be much more than that. Time will tell, but from the looks of it Vince and all of the WWE agree with me and are shooting for the latter.

Lynch: True.

But is it because he's genetically gifted or because he's actually got it.

Chaves: Well his look has to be that he is genetically gifted, as for his wrestling ability, and the moves he can pull off being that size I guess it's both. The dude would be amazing on TV as an ambassador being himself. He has it all. He can definitely improve his talk, but then nothings in his way. The WWE knows it and are showing it.

Lynch: For the record, you won me over a while ago. I'm just playing Devil's advocate.

Porter: You ever think part of the reason the WWE has had trouble creating a new mega star is because they are thinking just like you? They try to shotgun people like Reigns, Ryback, and other muscle bound freaks and what has it gotten them? Look at the wrestlers who have REALLY moved the needle the past ten years: Cena, Punk, and to a lesser degree your Chris Jericho’s, Randy Orton’s and Edge. None of them look anything like Reigns. Just saying.

Lynch: I'm right. You guys are wrong. Hail Hydra

Porter: Real adult Mark Anthony lol.

Lines: Damn, you stole my argument Mark.

Lynch: The face of the WWE is more than just about how well you do in the ring. Some may say that it has nothing to do with it at all. But, the one person that epitomizes everything that the WWE wants in a super star, and that is Roman Reigns. He's got the fans, he's got in ring potential, and Roman Reigns is so hot right now. If it was all about in ring performance, than Ambrose is your guy. Unfortunately, I can't see Ambrose on "Are you Smarter than a fifth grader" without kicking a small child.

Chaves: As this conversation went on, I made a few people realize just how obvious it is that Roman Reigns will be the man leading the company forward. Roman Reigns is not ready YET, but from everything I said it should be painfully obvious that he has all the tools to succeed in the WWE and then some. And then in a few years we can start another conversation about who will be his successor because he is too "stale."

Lines: Reigns is quality, no doubt, despite his limited move set. A champion in the making, but not for a while. Ziggler, I'm still not convinced about. And as for my guy Adrian Neville, I have complete faith he will be the "future" of the company when he gets promoted to the main roster, hopefully before the year is out, and then a title could easily come his way next year. He has so much support in NXT and has held the title for 177 days, which is the second-longest reign behind Bo Dallas (the fact there's only been 4 champions is not important), so if that translates over to WWE then who knows how far he'll go.

Porter: For the life of me I can’t figure out why you all aren’t on the Dolph Ziggler bandwagon. Ziggler is the only person we have discussed to ever actually be a world champion (sorry Oli, the NXT title doesn’t count). There is a reason for that. Ziggler is the best thing going in the WWE right now. Its not Ziggler that is holding himself back, it’s the WWE Creative team not knowing talent from a can of paint. In the end, if they don’t give Ziggler the ball, it will be the biggest mistake a wrestling organization could make next to making David Arquette a world champion. Yeah, I went there.