Vavel USA Pro Wrestling Round Table: Who Should Be The Face Of The WWE?
WWE.com

We all know the WWE has been struggling to create new stars. It’s evident by the fact that John Cena can’t go more than six months without having or at least being in the WWE world title picture. The creative team seems to suffer from schizophrenia when it comes to giving and/or fully committing to pushing someone outside of the incumbent main event stars (Cena, Orton, Lesnar, so forth). Let’s not forget the long over due and quickly aborted push of Kofi Kingston a few years back. The roster doesn’t lack talent, never mind the fact that the independent wrestling scene is full of potential superstars. Is the WWE creative team missing the boat on a member of the current roster? The intrepid Vavel USA Wrestling staff decided to sit down and discuss which superstar really is the future of the WWE.

Lovell Porter: There has been a lot of talk lately about who the next big thing in the WWE is going to be. The elevation of Daniel Bryan has given the WWE Universe hope that there will be a new influx of main eventers soon. Granted management was forced to elevate him and his recent injury problems may negatively affect the pushes of other organically popular superstars, but still it gave us some hope. That said, I think Dolph Ziggler is the future of the WWE. I know, I know he isn’t as sexy a pick someone like Roman Reigns, but the WWE has dropped the ball on this potential megastar over and over again. The best way to describe Ziggler is if Mr. Perfect and Billy Gunn had a baby… Ok, that sounded gross, but you get the idea. No one sells like him and the crowd eats up everything he does. Rumor has it the reason management is afraid to get behind him is because they view him as injury prone. The problem with that logic is wrestling isn’t ballet. People get hurt. Holding someone back because of that is illogical. If done correctly, Ziggler could be the second coming of Shawn Michaels. He has the charisma and the athletic ability to carry the burden of being the number one guy in the WWE.

Oliver Lines: The ‘future’ of the WWE is a tricky concept. It could easily be define as anyone currently on the main roster who hasn’t had a big enough push yet, or it may refer to someone just coming through from NXT. Equally, it may be a phrase used to describe someone still in developmental. All things considered, I found it easy to narrow it down to three competitors: Wade Barrett, Bo Dallas and Adrian Neville. As much as I want to Bolieve in the first two, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news for them: Neville is the way to go. However before I delve into why I chose Neville, it’s only fair to explain my reasoning behind not selecting Barrett or Dallas.

Now, I love Wade Barrett. His ‘Bad News’ gimmick is one of the best in a long time, and his destruction of Minnesota during Elimination Chamber was probably the best PPV moment of the year so far (except Daniel Bryan finally winning the title at WrestleMania 30). But as much as Barrett deserves the WWE Championship and would probably be an excellent champion considering his popularity at the moment, every time he starts to get a push something seems to get in his way. After his third Intercontinental Title reign ended last year he was forced to return to his home country of England to sort out work visa issues just when it looked like he might get another push. However the icing on the cake came last month when he was scheduled to take part in his third Money in the Bank ladder match, however just a few days before the PPV he suffered a separated shoulder after being thrown into a barricade by Jack Swagger. This also forced him to give up the Intercontinental Championship whilst he recovers. There’s no doubt he could have, and should have, held a WWE Championship, but it seems like it will just never happen.

As for Dallas, I just can’t bring myself to like his stupid catchphrase. As much as I do find myself laughing at his promotional videos and being entertained by him, I can’t do it. Sorry Bo. Now for Neville. ‘The Man That Gravity Forgot’ has been NXT Champion since mid-February when he beat Bo Dallas at NXT Arrival (which Steph McMahon was very determined to remind us was the first live event on the WWE Network), giving him a reign of 135 days and counting. His ‘Red Arrow’ finisher is extraordinary to look, and his imploding 450 splash is equally as impressive, both of which more than justify his nickname. He has flair in the ring and any regular lookers of NXT know that he’s so incredibly athletic for one so small (billed as 5’10”, but there’s a good few inches on that), and on top of all that, he’s popular. And he’s British. His promos are quite remarkable actually, because hailing from the city of Newcastle, England, means his natural accent is almost inaudible to anyone not from the North East. But he manages to dial it back during interviews and when he’s on the mic, giving audiences every chance to understand, because he can be very good at the talking part of wrestling. He’s basically like a better Daniel Bryan. In fact, his career path could be somewhat the same, although hopefully Creative has learnt some lessons regarding Bryan and his eventual title run (hopefully) will be better. Neville has yet to be called up to the main roster, but he has every chance of being a regular on Raw by the end of the year.