NXT Takeover II Live Results

10:00 PM EST: Adrian Neville retains the NXT title. What a night.

9:59 PM EST: Neville hits the Red Arrow on Kidd for the win!

9:52 PM EST: Breeze for his finsih but get put in the Sharpshooter. Neville grabs Breeze arm before he can tap.

9:51 PM EST: Neville goes up for the Red Arrow, but ends up hitting a shooting star on Zayn, but Breeze throws Neville out of the ring and tries to pin Zayn.

9:49 PM EST: Breeze tries to superplex Neville, and Kidd getsd up to help him, then Zayn runs up behind them all and powerbombs them off the top.

9:47 PM EST: Breeze hits the ring and takes out Zayn with the Beauty Shot, a superkick on Kidd and a drop kick to the diving Neville off the top, but Neville manages to kick out at two.

9:42 PM EST: Neville makes it into the ring and takes out Kidd. Zayn takes out Breeze. Zayn sets up for his outside dive, but Neville cuts him off and hits a huge moonsault on Breeze ans Kidd. Neville kicks the crap out of Zayn. Kidd tosses Zayn into Neville then its a three handled moss covered family credenza for a two count.

9:39 PM EST: Kidd and Breeze work together beating down Zayn, but Kidd attacks Breeze after Breeze attempts a pin. Everytime Neville tries to get back in the ring, one of the heel knock him off the apron.

9:34 PM EST: Neville and Zayn end up in the ring and face off. Before they can do battle, Kidd and Breeze break it up. Zayn beans Breeze in the head with his own phone. Zayn and Kidd end up in the ring and Zayn locks in the Koji Clutch. Before Kidd can tap, Breeze breaks up the pin fall. Kidd and Breeze drag Neville up the ramp and injury his knee. They then double suplex Neville on the stage. Zayn walks up the ramp and Kidd and Breeze double suplex Zayn on the ramp.

9:32 PM EST: Everyone pairs off. Zayn and Breeze end up tackling each other and rolling out of the ring. The same happens to Kidd and Neville.

9:31 PM EST: The feeling out process begins.

9:25 PM EST: NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Tyson Kidd.

9:21 PM EST: After the match, Sasha Banks comes down the ring and attacks Bailey. Charlotte comes back to the ring and makes the save. That was strange. Where is this going?

9:20 PM EST: Charlotte defeated Bailey via pin fall.

9:19 PM EST: Charlotte goes up top and finally hits her moonsault followed by Natural Selection for the win.

9:17 PM EST: Charlotte goes behind Bailey and school boys here into the bottom turnbuckle. Bailey's head hit the turnbuckle in vicious fashion.

9:16 PM EST: Charlotte goes for a moonsault but before she can Bailey hopes on the top rope and hits a top rope hurricanranna! Charlotte kicks out at two.

9:15 PM EST: Bailey get a short flurry, but Charlotte cuts her off at the pass.

9:13 PM EST: Charlotte attempts a figure four, but Bailey reverses it into a small package. Charlotte kicks out at two and follows it up with a high standing drop kick.

9:10 PM EST: Charlotte is all over Bailey. Bailey trapped in the corner while Charlotte kicks the heck out of her in the corner. She follows it up with multiple knife edge chops, then multiple flipping figure four leg lock take overs.

9:05 PM EST: Charlotte tries to shake Bailey's hand, but Bailey immediatly attackes Charlotte. Driving her into the corner and hitting a few elbows. Bailey goes for a backslide, but Charlotte reverses it into a reverse neck breaker. Charlotte then locks in a figure four leg lock.

9:02 PM EST: Bailey comes out with new gear. She looks great.

8:59 PM EST: Women's Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Bailey

8:54 PM EST: Bull Dempsy defeated Mojo Rawley via pin fall.

8:53 PM EST: Bull destroys Rawley in less than three minutes. That was shocking.

8:52 PM EST: Mojo Rawley vs. Bull Dempsy.

8:49 PM EST: Before Itami can finsih his though, the Ascension interupt. The toss Itami out of the ring. They demand a tag title rematch. Itami gets back in the ring and takes out both Konnor and Viktor.

8:47 PM EST: It's a shame that this writer didn't know that KENTA spoke English. Scratch that, he cuts a promo in Japanese before saying being in the WWE and in NXT. He goes on to say as a tribute to his hero, he will be known as Hideo Itami.

8:46 PM EST: KENTA has influenced so many WWE superstars. Including CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

8:45 PM EST: Regal is out to hype the debut of KENTA!

8:43 PM EST: A JoJo sitting? Nice. She entroduces NXT GM WIlliam Regal.

8:37 Pm EST: LeFort ditches Marcus and Marcus ends up getting the bucket of Nair(?) dumped on his head.

8:36 PM EST: Enzo Amore defeated Sylvester LeFort via pin fall.

8:34 PM EST: LeFort gets a near fall after Marcus distracts Enzo. Big Cass takes exception and takes out Marcus. Enzo rolls up LeFort for the win!

8:32 PM EST: LeFort kicks Enzo in the back a few times and plays to the crowd. Always a good idea, right? Not.

8:31 PM EST: Enzo gets the advantage and keeps pullin Lefort's hair. Fitting, right?

8:29 PM EST: LeFort starts off strong. Taking down Enzo over and over.

8:25 PM EST: Side note: Enzo is pretty hilarious.

8:25 PM EST: Enzo Amore vs. Sylvester LeFort- Hair vs. Hair match.

8:20 PM EST: Baron Corbin defeated CJ Parker via pin fall.

â€‹â€‹8:19 PM EST: Corbin hits a clothesline and a stalling complete shot for the win. Wow!

8:19 PM EST: CJ Parker vs. Baron Corbin.

8:16 PM EST: Kalisto & Sin Caraâ€‹ defeated The Ascension via pin fall.

â€‹8:14 PM EST: The Ascension set up for the Fall of Man on Kalisto. Sin Cara grabs Konnor's leg and pulls him out of the ring. Kalisto hits the Samurai Del Soy for the win! The 340 day reign of the Ascension is over!

8:12 PM EST: Kalisto is now the legal man, both he and Sin Cara take out both members of the Ascension.

8:10 PM EST: Viktor attempts a powerbomb, but Sin Cara reverses it into a hurracinranna. Before Sin Cara can tag in Kalisto, Konnor takes out Kalisto.

8:08 PM EST: Konnor tags in and man handles Sin Cara before tagging Viktor back in. Sin Cara had all the momentum in te world until the Ascension's powerhouse got his hands on him.

8:06 PM EST: Sin Cara starts off with Viktor. The trade a few punches until Sin Cara hits three different springboards (the last being a moonsault) onto Viktor.

8:03 PM EST: NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) vs. Kalisto & Sin Cara.

8:00 PM EST: It's show time!

7:50 PM EST: We are just a short 10 minutes from the start of the show! The Beautiful Renee Young posed the same question this writer asked: will the Ascension drop the belts tonight? This really could be a changing of the guard tonight.

5:00 PM EST: Will we have a new NXT champion tonight? Neville's run at the top has been a good one. He has managed to turn back every challenge. Tyson Kidd had a singles match with the champ. Same for "Prince Pretty" Tyler Breeze. Sami Zayn on the other hand has not had a singles match for the belt. Interesting fact to say the least. Could this be Zayn's night to finally win the big one? You will have to tune in later tonight to find out!

4:55 PM EST: It's 2014 and we are going to have a good old hair vs. hair match. Yup. That's really going to happen. Anyone else smell a repackaging for either Enzo Amore or Sylvester LeFort?

4:45 PM EST: The WWE higher ups must really like Mojo Rawley. He is prominently featured on the weakly show and is currently in the middle of program with Bull Dempsey. Rawley has great energy and enthusiasm, but it's hard to see why he gets so much TV time. Dempsey on the other hand could be a star. He is a big brushing throwback of a wrestler. Not sure how that will translate into the current WWE product though. Dempsey is sort of like Brodus Clay... Well early Brodus Clay.

4:30 PM EST: There is no way to predict who will win this match. It would be fun to see Bailey go over (win) but why take the belt off of Charlotte at this point. Considering the state of the Divas Division, it wouldn't be shocking to see Charlotte get called up. Hopefully if Charlotte loses the belt it doesn't mean her main roster debut is eminent. Hopefully WWE higher ups don't get into the habit of immediately promoting NXT stars after a successful title run. They should spend some time building NXT as it's own brand. Have the superstars stay there for a few years before calling them up.

4:12 PM EST: Bailey's rise to prominence has been a long time coming. Her lovable nature and infectious smile has the NXT Universe enamored with her. The hugging gimmick just works for her. The fact that she can back it up in the ring as well definitely helps as well.

3:55 PM EST: Bailey will get her long awaited title shot against NXT woman's champion Charlotte. Both of these women have come very far since debuting in NXT. Charlotte obviously has a championship pedigree (she is the daughter if arguable the greatest professional wrestler in history Ric Flair) but she didn't exhibit anywhere near the skill she has now when first arriving on the scene. Her match against Natalya at NXT Takeover 1 has been lauded as the greatest match in NXT history.

3:43 PM EST: The ascension (NXT tag champions) also had a match on Main Event to hype the ppv. They will be facing the duo of Kalisto and Sin Cara. Under normal circumstances it would seem the Ascension would just run through Kalisto and Sin Cara like they have every other tag team, but there have been rumblings that the Ascension are going to be called to the main roster. In fact, this columnist has said on many occasions that the main reason the Usos are still tag champs is solely to feed them, and the WWE tag titles, to the Ascension. With Kalisto and Sin Cara winning a tournament to get this shot it is very conceivable that the tag titles may change hands tonight. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

3:32 PM EST: Side note: the Red Arrow is one of the most amazing moves to ever grace a wrestling ring.

3:27 PM EST: This past week on RAW they had an NXT showcase tag match pitting Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze and Tyson Kidd. At first glance this writer was against having any NXT wrestlers on RAW or any of the main shows. Being on RAW or Smackdown shouldn't be on the table for any of them until they are called up to the main roster. That said, in this case it makes sense. What better way to sell the Network than to show people exactly what they are getting when they spend *In Triple H's voice* $9.99? The match went as expected: the heels beat down Zayn until Neville gets the hot tag and dispatches of their foes. The heels didn't make much of an impression, but Zayn and Neville were pretty over with the crowd. Zayn was met with a bevy of ole chants (as always) and the crowd popped hard for Neville's Red Arrow finisher.

3:17 PM EST: Side note: fingers crossed that Devitt keeps his name and his awesome body paint gimmick. Who knows, maybe we will see them tonight as well. Anything can happen.

3:10 PM EST: Unfortunately, rumor has it KENTA will not have his in ring debut until the NXT TV taping the next. Even still it will be good to see how the NXT crowd reacts to whatever they have him do tonight. It has also been reported that KENTA will be immediately pushed into the NXT title picture. As exiting as the KENTA news is, it's hard to tell what this means for recent NXT signees Kevin Steen and Furgal "Prince" Devitt.

3:00 PM EST: The WWE has put together a pretty good card for tonight's event. Personally this writer is most excited about the NXT debut of KENTA.

Welcome to Vavel USA's live coverage of NXT Takeover II! This night should be full of hard-hitting action and surprises. Will the intrepid NXT champion Adrian Neville be able to turn back his biggest challenge to date? He will square off against Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, Tyson Kidd In a fatal four way.



