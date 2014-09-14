Friday Night SmackDown Recap 9/12/14

Eight Man Tag Team Match- The Big Show, Mark Henry, and the Usos vs. Gold and Stardust, and the Wyatt Family-

The Usos both immediately attack Gold and Stardust. Jey Usos knocks Stardust to the mat. Stardust makes it to the corner and tags in Luke Harper. Harper demolishes Jey, who then tags in Mark Henry. Henry walks right into a huge clothesline by Harper. After the commercial break, Harper sends Jimmy to the apron and Jimmy slips off the apron. Jimmy immediately clutches his knee.

If you are keeping count, now both Usos have a bad wheel. The Wyatts take turns pounding on Jimmy until he hits a Samoan drop on Rowen. Jimmy tags in the Big Show, who almost chokeslams both Gold and Stardust they reverse it into a double suplex. Stardust hits a springboard kick to Big Show, but Jey tags himself in. Big Show hits the WMD on Stardust then Jey hits the top rope splash for the win.

The Good Guys beat the Bad Guys via pin fall.

This was a fun opening match. It will be interesting to see where the double injury angle goes in the Usos/Dusts feud. Even money would say they are building in a reason for the Usos to loose. This writer tends to think that the Usos will still win. They are slowly turning into the John Cena(s) of the tag division.

Side note: They will still eventually be fed to the Ascension. Book it.

Backstage Segment-

Kane, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins are plotting on destroying Roman Reigns. Orton mentions Jericho in passing. Looks like they are going full steam with the Jericho/Orton feud. Where will that leave Rollins? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Singles Match: Bo Dallas vs. Justin Gabriel-

For some reason Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter are at ringside. Bo tells the crowd to put their hand over there heart, but before he can finish Zeb interrupts him. Zeb tells Bo he is a snake oil salesman and should be on late night TV. Zeb later says if Bo is America’s sweetheart then he is Arianna Grande… and He has no idea who that even is! So far that was the line of he night.

Bo gets upset and attacks Gabriel. Bo gets the win with Stratusfaction. Yes, that’s what it is so that is what this columnist is going to call it.

Divas Match: Divas Champion Paige vs. Summer Rae w/Layla-

AJ Lee is out for commentary. Summer manages to take an early advantage because Paige is preoccupied with AJ at ringside. AJ says the fact that Nikki Bella is in the title match at Night of Champions. Paige forces Summer to tap after slapping on AJ’s finisher, the Black Widow.

Paige defeated Summer Rae via submission.

After the match AJ takes out Layla with Paige’s finisher the Paige Turner. It really is a shame they are messing up a good angle (AJ vs. Paige) by adding a terrible angle (Bella vs. Bella) to it. Let’s wait and see how it all plays out.

Arm Wrestling Match: Mark Henry vs. Rusev-

An arm wrestling match? On a pro wrestling show? Yeah this isn’t going to end well for one of these superstars. Mark Henry easily defeats Rusev, who sells his arm like he was just hit by a car. Lana ask for a rematch using the left hand instead of the right. Henry is laughing at Rusev, as he is about to beat him yet again. Lana throws chalk in Henry’s face and Rusev kicks Henry in the head.

Tag Team Match: The Miz and Damien Mizdow vs. Dolph Ziggler and R-Ziggler-

Wait… what? What the hell is… Ha! Ziggler decided he needed a stunt double as well. R-Truth is dressed up a Ziggler. Wow this is great. Ziggler is mimicking everything Ziggler does. JBL is on commentary and he comments the two Ziggler's are just like the Bella twins. This is great. The two Ziggler's try twin magic but the referee doesn't fall for it. Shocking, right? You know what? Just look this:

The Zigglers defeated the Mizes via pin fall.

Backstage Segment:

Nikki Bella blah, blah, blah. Oh look it's AJ and Paige! Now we can care about this segment now. AJ and Paige fight over who is going to win. Paige calls Nikki, Brie, which was hilarious.

Tag Team Main Event: Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton and Seth Rollins-

Orton and Reigns start things off tonight. Reigns hits a few clotheslines then he sends Orton over the top rope. He follows that up by doing the same to Rollins. After a commercial break, Orton is working over Reigns. Jericho hasn’t been able to get involved as of yet. Reigns is taking a tone of punishment. Reigns tags in Jericho, who dives of the top and takes out Orton. He then locks the Walls of Jericho on Rollins. Rollins gets to the ropes. Bulldog by Jericho. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but before he can springboard, Orton punches him in the head.

Orton tags in and hits a power slam on Jericho. Orton tags in Rollins who Three Amigo’s Jericho. Jericho finally makes a tag to Reigns who kicks Orton in the face. Jericho tags himself in. Jericho with a diving cross body onto Orton. As Reigns and Rollins fight on the outside, Orton hits a back breaker on Jericho. Orton set up his rope assist ddt, but Jericho reverses it and schoolboys Orton for the win.

Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns defeated Randy Orton and Seth Rollins via pin fall.