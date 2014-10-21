Monday Night Raw Recap 10.20.14

In Ring Segment-

Raw kicks off with Evolution The Authority making their way to the ring. The Hell in a Cell is hanging above the ring as an ominous reminder of what will be in store for Dean Ambrose and John Cena at the pay per view this Sunday. Randy Orton and Seth Rollins take this time to argue about which one of their matches will be the main event of the Hell in a Cell ppv. Triple H tells them that they are both right because it is a double main event! Triple H goes on to say that whoever wins between Orton and Cena will be the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

So… A match with Brock Lesnar is a prize? Yeah, good luck with that. All jokes aside it will be interesting to see Orton take on Lesnar. If memory serves, we have never seen the two of them match up before. One of the main knocks against the WWE as of late is the retreading of the same matches over and over again. Hopefully, Orton comes out on top at the ppv.

Six Man Tag Match: The Usos and Sheamus vs. The Miz and Gold and Stardust-

Before this match started my fiancé asked an extremely important question: “Why do the damn feuds last so long?” Good question. If someone who only casually watches wrestling makes this kind of observation you know it must be a problem. The Usos have been fighting Gold and Stardust for months. And Randy Orton has been fighting John Cena for the better part of eight years.

As tag matches go this one wasn’t special. Miz makes Damien Mizdow takes his place in the match, which almost guarantees this match will end with Mizdow eating a Brogue Kick. As I type that Damien Mizdow rolled up Sheamus from behind for the win. Well, that was unexpected.

Damien Mizdow and Gold and Stardust defeated Sheamus and The Usos via pin fall.

Backstage Segment-

Randy Orton kisses Triple H’s butt about being given a title shot if he beats Cena. Triple H tells Orton that it was Rollins idea for the winner to get a title shot. The plot thickens.

Divas Match: Divas Champion AJ Lee vs. Alicia Fox w/Paige-

The latest word backstage was that Vince decreed that no Diva featured on Total Divas would be allowed to be Divas champion. Word broke today that Paige and Alicia Fox would be added to the cast of the show. If that is the case, who the heck is left to legitimately challenge AJ? Layla? Layla is ok, but a legit challenger? No, not at all.

Alicia controls the majority of the match. Paige distracts AJ after seemingly turning on Alicia, which confuses us (and AJ) long enough for Alicia to roll up AJ for the win. What just happened?

Alicia Fox defeated AJ Lee via pin fall.

In Ring Segment-

Randy Orton makes his way down the ramp, presumably to say exactly what he said in the opening segment. After making the same joke about the Royals not winning the World Series this year (see, he did exactly what this writer said he would!) he tells Cena to take his “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect and shove it straight up his ass!” Cena has heard enough. He walks down the ramp, presumably to say the same stuff he has been saying for the past decade. Cena tells Orton that a lot of things happened in 2002. That was the last time Orton was relevant (ok, that was funny).

Paul Heyman interrupts the proceedings to tell everyone that “Brock smash puny humans”. Cena picks up Heyman for the AA, but Cena puts Heyman down before dropping him. Orton pounces and RKO’s Cena (yes, it was out of nowhere). Heyman laughs as Cena is out on the mat. Orton then RKO’s Heyman (no, it wasn’t out of nowhere).

This didn’t at much to the Orton/Cena match this Sunday, but it does give Lesnar a reason to have an issue with Orton, which is great. This could actually lead to a Lesnar/Orton feud.

Singles Match: Big E. vs. Rusev w/Lana-

Hey! It’s Big E! We haven’t seen him on Raw in ages. Remember when Big E. was relevant? Pepperidge Farm remembers. Big E. has a pretty good showing against Rusev tonight. Big E. Ran over Rusev, who hit the mat with a sickening thud. Big E. sends Rusev into the barricade on the outside. He continues to work over Rusev’s gut. Rusev takes control after a spinning heel kick, which was the beginning of the end for Big E. Rusev, gets the win after the the Russian Recliner.

Rusev defeated Big E. via submission.

After the match, Rusev calls for his flag to drop, per usual. When it doesn’t drop, Big Show appears on the ‘tron. Then the American flag drops from the cell. Rusev is about to pull it down when a guy dressed as a soldier runs in the ring to stop him. The man gets restrained but not before getting kicked in the head by Rusev. That was silly.

What happened to the Big E., Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston faction? We have seen them together backstage and in pictures from house shows but that I about it. The WWE is missing the boat on all three of these guys.

After a commercial break Big Show is in the ring and he chastises Rusev for disrespecting a service man. The funny thing here is watching Mark Henry cry while Lillian Garcia sang was more convincing. Big Show decides he doesn’t want wait for the ppv. He calls Rusev out. Rusev doesn’t respond, so Big Show goes to the back to find Rusev. Big Show kicks in the door to Rusev’s dressing room but Rusev isn’t there. This writer was hoping for a “Next time knock moment.” What? You don’t remember that?

Backstage Segment-

Backstage we find Dean Ambrose eating popcorn with a scared look on his face. Cena walks in and Ambrose tells Cena that he is doing research for their match tonight. He is watching “See No Evil 2”, and Kane is completely insane. Funny stuff.

Divas Match: Brie Bella vs. Summer Rae-

*Sigh*

Brie Bella defeated Summer Rae via pin fall.

In Ring Segment-

Dean Ambrose goes all “Jigsaw” on a Seth Rollins mannequin. Rollins comes out and tells Ambrose he will be the Homecoming Queen! Err… He will win the Hell in a Cell. Mick Foley’s music hits and Foley limps down the ramp. Foley is slowly turning into Santa Claus. It’s actually quite remarkable. Foley puts over the hell in a Cell.

It makes perfect sense to have Foley interject himself into this feud (sorta). If one man knows what being in that Cell means, its Foley. The segment itself seemed a bit off. Didn’t seem like Ambrose or Rollins could match Foley’s intensity. Hopefully this appearance means Foley and the WWE are on better terms and we will see him again soon.

Singles Match: IC Champ Dolph Ziggler vs. Cesaro-

Why is this match happening now and why isn’t it for the title? Don’t misunderstand, watching these two fight is always worth the price of admission but this is nonsensical. Cesaro pinned Ziggler after a European uppercut… wait, what?

Cesaro defeated Dolph Ziggler via pin fall.

It doesn’t even seem like they are trying at this point.

Backstage Segment-

Triple H makes Kane the captain tonight because Orton and Rollins can’t stop arguing.

2-On-3 No DQ match: John Cena and Dean Ambrose vs. Kane, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins-

As expected this match was all over the place. Ambrose assaults Rollins with everything that isn’t nailed down. After leveling Rollins with a chair he tries to grab a table but gets slammed on it by Kane. Kane then sends Cena into the ring steps. This is literally the same main event we have had for the past three to four weeks. Granted the no DQ stipulation puts a slightly different spin on it, but still.

After some semblance of order is restored the heels work over Ambrose. Cena gets the hot tag from Ambrose and Cena goes all “Five Moves of Doom” on Rollins. Kane tries to get involved, but eats an AA for good measure. Cena tries to AA Rollins through a table but Rollins reverses it and sends Cena head first into a chair.

Orton throws Ambrose into Kane who levels Ambrose with the ring steps. Cena tries to AA Rollins again but Rollins reverse it into a shiranui. Kane sends Cena through a table. Its not looking good for the good guys tonight. Kane calls to the Cell to be lowered. Cena manages to tag in Ambrose who dives off the top rope and takes out all three heels. Ambrose drop kicks Rollins off the apron and Rollins falls back first into the cell. Ambrose grabs a chair and destroys everyone in sight. Ambrose goes for his rebound lariat, but gets RKO’D for the win.

Kane, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins defeated John Cena and Dean Ambrose.

After the match, Rollins Curb Stomped Orton! What happens now? We somehow walked away from the go home episode of Raw with more questions than answers.