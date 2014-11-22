WWE Survivor Series Live Coverage Results

10:58 PM EST: As Ziggler limps up the ramp Cena comes out and hugs him. This writer thinks Ziggler has been made. He is officially a main eventer now. Sting’s appearance aside, Ziggler kicks major butt tonight. That was an epic way to end this ppv.

10:56 PM EST: Team Cena wins!

10:55 PM EST: Triple H and Sting face off in the ring… Triple H swings at Sting, Sting ducks and drops Triple H with the Scorpion Death Drop! Sting pulls Ziggler on top of Rollins! The ref rolls in the ring and counts the one, two, three!

10:51 PM EST: Triple H Pedigree’s Ziggler! Then Sting comes out! Yes you read that right!

10:45 PM EST: Ziggler hits a ddt on Rollins and almost get a three count! Triple H is going nuts! Rollins hits his corner power bomb, but Dolph kicks out! This match is nuts! Rollins went for a top rope Curb Stomp, but Ziggler moved and hit the Fameasser for another two count! Ziggler hits the Zig Zag but Triple H pulls the ref out of the ring! Mercury and Noble attacks Ziggler. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag on Rollins! A ref comes to the ring but Triple H attacks him, then attacks Ziggler!

10:42 PM EST: Ziggler kicks out of a super kick and a power bomb by Harper! Ziggler rolls up Harper (he totally had the tights) Harper is eliminated! 1-1 all

10:41 PM EST: Ziggler hits the Zig Zag on Kane for the pin! It’s 2-1 Team Authority!

10:40 PM EST: This is bad. Ziggler is being decimated by Team Authority.

10:38 PM EST: Big Show is in. He hits the WMD on Cena! Cena has been eliminated! Big Show is the traitor! Ziggler is the only member of Team Cena left. Ziggler is laying in a heap on the outside of the ring.

10:35 PM EST: Cena tags in and hits the AA on Kane. Before he can pin Kane, Rollins hits the Curb Stomp on Cena. Kane tags in Harper, Cena tags in Rowen. Harper hit his clothesline for a three count on Rowen.

10:28 PM EST: Cena tags in and hits the AA on Harper. Kane Chokeslams Cena. Big Show Chokeslams Kane. Rollins dives off the top with a knee to the face by Rollins. Everyone ends up outside the ring. Rowen power bombs Rollins onto everyone! Rusev lays Ziggler on the announce table. Rusev tries to splash Ziggler from one table to the other, but Ziggler moves out of the way. Ziggler gets in the ring before Rusev. Rusev is counted out!

10:27 PM EST: Now Ziggler is being destroyed. Harper has his way with him and so does Rusev. Rusev trash talks Ziggler and Ziggler responds with a stiff right hand. Rusev picks up Ziggler and tosses him across the ring with a fall away slam.

10:23 PM EST: Big Show is in. Team Authority is taking turns wearing him down. Harper tags in and Gator Rolls Big Show. That has to be the worlds largest Gator Roll. Ziggler tags in and is a house of fire. He runs right into a Boss Man Slam by Harper.

10:20 PM EST: 4-4 All.

10:20 PM EST: Ryback almost hits Shell Shocked on Rusev, but Kane is in and he big boots Ryback. Rollins Curb Stomps Ryback, then Rusev savate kicks Ryback for the pin fall.

10:18 PM EST: Before Harper and Rowen can get it on (phrasing) Rollins tags himself in Rowen beats the crap out of Rollins. Ryback tags in. Delay suplex on Harper. Kane tags in. Splash by Ryback to Kane. Rusev is in now. Rusev and Ryback have no clashed in the past. This will be epic!

10:15 PM EST: Rollins is in next. Rollins dives off the top and runs right into a chop by Big Show. Triple H is on the outside of the ring sitting in a chair looking dejected. Cena is in next, as well as Kane. Kane hits a uppercut. Kane tags in Harper. Rowen tags himself in.

10:13 PM EST: 5-4 Team Cena.

10:12 PM EST: Mark Henry and Big Show are going to start us off. Big Show knocks Henry out with one punch! Henry is eliminated!

10:04 PM EST: Traditional Survivor Series match: Team Cena vs. Team Authority.

10:03 PM EST: It’s main event time!

9:55 PM EST: Nikki Bella is the new Divas champion!

9:54 PM EST: Brie kisses AJ, then AJ runs right into a elbow by Nikki. Nikki hits the rack attack. Its over just that fast. Are the Bellas in cahoots?

9:50 PM EST: Divas title match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella.

9:47 PM EST: Team Cena is backstage. Ziggler is talking to Ryback about what they need to do tonight to survive. Side note: Erik Rowen is in the background trying to figure out a rubix cube (hilarious).

9:45 PM EST: The announcers are having a live interview (via satellite) with Roman Reigns. Guess that exes him out as far as having a run in tonight… or does it?

9:40 PM EST: The Bunny gets the pin after The Bunny hits a top rope drop kick on Slater. Adam Rose stands there stunned as his entourage leaves carrying The Bunny.

9:39 PM EST: Triple H said it best: Who booked this crap?

9:37 PM EST: Tag match: Slator Gator vs. Adam Rose and The Bunny.

9:35 PM EST: Triple H delivers a pep talk to his team. By pep talk we mean he threatens them with everything that will happen to them if the manage to loose.

9:32 PM EST: Ambrose sets up the ladder in the ring and poses on top of it. Ambrose may have lost, but man was it worth it.

9:29 PM EST: After the match, Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on the steel chair. Ambrose then goes outside and brings a table into the ring. He lays Bray on the table and drops an elbow on him. Ambrose grabs another table and lays it on Bray. Ambrose takes a chair and smashes Bray with it over and over again. Ambrose goes back under the ring and throws five or six more chairs on top of Bray. Ambrose was about to leave, but he comes back and pulls a ladder from under the ring.

9:28 PM EST: Bray Wyatt wins via DQ.

9:25 PM EST: Bray, grabs the mic and asks Ambrose to marry him… ok that didn’t happen but it was almost that bad. Bray grabs a chair, but Ambrose grabs the chair and hits Bray with it. Ambrose has been disqualified.

9:23 PM EST: Bray Uranage’s Ambrose on the steel steps! Ambrose still kicks out! What a match.

9:21 PM EST: Ambrose flies off the top, but gets caught in a huge Uranage suplex. Ambrose still manages to kick out. Rebound clothesline by Ambrose. Ambrose goes back up top and drops an elbow on a standing Bray. This writer has never seen that before.

9:19 PM EST: Ambrose does Bray’s spider pose in the corner. Ambrose walks right into Sister Abigail, but Ambrose reverse it into a pin attempt. Bray kicks out.

9:17 PM EST: Ambrose goes high for another crossbody but Bray stone walls him. Bray throws Ambrose to the outside. Bray runs around the ring and he and Ambrose clothesline each other at the same time. They both manage to get back in the before the ten count.

9:15 PM EST: Low cross body by Bray for a two count. Bray rolls to the outside. Ambrose jumps over the top rope right into a huge uppercut by Bray. Bray picks the fallen Ambrose up and throws him head first into the steel steps.

9:14 PM EST: As expected, both Bray and Ambrose run into each other like two bulls. Trading punches and kicks until Ambrose forces Bray into the corner. After a few stomps Bray kicks Ambrose in the gut. Ambrose follows that up with a crossbody block.

9:10 PM EST: Anyone else hate Dean Ambrose's music? Ambrose and Seth Rollins have the most generic music ever.

9:09 PM EST: Singles Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt.

9:02 PM EST: Team Fox wins! A clean sweep!

9:01 PM EST: Naomi gets the pin on Paige after a leg lock ddt (that’s literally the only way it could be described).

9:00 PM EST: 4-2 Team Fox

8:58 PM EST: Emma-mite sandwich by Emma, followed up by the Emma Lock. Summer Rae has no choice but to tap out.

8:50 PM EST: 4-2 Team Fox

8:55 PM EST: Thez press by Fox to Layla. Fox hits a stiff northern lights suplex. Layla gets eliminated after a spinning backbreaker by Fox.

8:52 PM EST: 4-3 Team Fox

8:50 PM EST: Superplex of the top by Emma to Paige. Cameron tags in and kicks Emma right in the face. Nice Suplex by Cameron, followed by a split pin by Cameron. Emma kicks out at two. Naomi tags in and hit s crossbody on Cameron. Naomi hits a bulldog stunner for on Cameron. Naomi Eliminates Cameron after a roll up with a bridge.

8:47 PM EST: Natty and Paige start things off. They are putting on a great display of chain wrestling, until things get a bit rough and it deteriorates into a slugfest. Layla tags in and gets dropped on her but by Natty. Emma tags in and suplexes Layla. They trade a few pin fall attempts. Layla grounds Emma with a stiff kick to the gut.

8:45 PM EST: Four on Four Divas Traditional Survivor Series Match.

8:44 PM EST: So it looks like we are going to have Adam Rose and the Bunny vs. Slator Gator… yawn.

8:41 PM EST: The Miz and Mizdow are the new tag team champions!

8:39 PM EST: After a gratuitous 5-way suplex off the top, Jey Uso hits the splash off the top. Miz throws him off of Goldust, but before Miz could pin Goldust, Mizdow tags himself in and pins Goldust for the win

8:36 PM EST: Double butt-butt in the corner by the Usos. Goldust hits a sick powerslam for a two count by Goldust. Both Usos dive over the top rope onto Goldust. Stardust follows that up with the Falling Star, then El Torito dives off the top onto everyone, followed by Diego off the top.

8:35 PM EST: Diego and Stardust trade Tombstone Piledriver stances but Diego reverses it into a rolling ddt.

8:31 PM EST: Whomever booked this match is trolling the WWE Universe and its great.

8:30 PM EST: Miz finally tags in Mizdow, before he can do anything, Goldust tags himself in. The WWE Universe is going nuts for Mizdow.

8:29 PM EST: Everyone is taking turns not tagging in Mizdow. Fernando hits a rolling senton of the top, then a backstabber on Miz. Only a two count, as Jey Uso breaks up the pin fall.

8:26 PM EST: As Miz gets tossed around, Mizdow follows suit. Miz was going to tag in Mizdow (the crowd goes nuts). Of course Miz doesn’t tag him in.

8:24 PM EST: Fernando and Stardust start the match off. Until the Miz tags himself in and rolls up Fernando from behind. Only a two count.

8:18 PM EST: Fatal Four Way for the tag team titles: Gold and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Miz and Mizdow vs. Los Matadores.

8:15 PM EST: Steph tells Cena that if his team manages to win, The Authority will still call the shots from the office. Vince tells them that if they loose they have no say in anything that happens on Raw or Smackdown. Vince tells everyone that the only person that has the power to bring The Authority back to Raw or Smackdown is John Cena. Talk about a Curveball.

8:11 PM EST: Is this a ppv, or an episode of Raw?

8:10 PM EST: Cena asks if when he wins will The Authority leave on the own power or will he have to throw them out? Good one Cena.

8:08 PM EST: As Triple H and Steph try to suck up, Mr. McMahon says enough of that, and calls out the captain of Team Cena, John Cena!

8:05 PM EST: Mr. McMahon guarantees this will be a Survivor Series that we will never forget. He calls for Triple H and Stephanie to come out to the ring.

8:05 PM EST: Mr. McMahon is on his way to the ring. The Chairman has something to say.

8:00 PM EST: It’s show time! Before you ask, that was totally a Sting pun. Will he show up tonight? Let’s hope so!

8:00 PM EST: Mr. McMahon has arrived at the arena!

7:59 PM EST: Jack Swagger defeated Cesaro via submission.

7:55 PM EST: Second rope elbow drop by Cesaro. Swagger responds with a German suplex to Cesaro. T-bone suplex by Swagger. Swagger goes for the Swagger bomb, but Cesaro reverses. Cesaro sets up for multiple German suplexes, but Swagger reverses it into the Patriot Lock for the win.

7:51 PM EST: Cesaro and Swagger lock up. They are going back and forth until Cesaro hits a knee to Swagger’s gut. Cesaro hits a double foot stomp, but Swagger reverses and locks on the Patriot Lock. Cesaro eventually forces Swagger to the outside to break the hold. German suplex by Cesaro and a near fall.

7:50 PM EST: Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter come out to call Cesaro a brownnoser, which isn’t shocking.

7:48 PM EST: Cesaro is making his way out to the ring. Cesaro reminds everyone that he is from Switzerland. He is always going to be neutral.

7:44 PM EST: Riley and Booker T are arguing about who has more to loos tonight. Team Cena or Team Authority. Booker T thinks Team Authority and Riley thinks Team Cena does. Heyman doesn’t have an opinion, but he does put over the fact that this is the biggest Survivor Series match in WWE history.

7:30 PM EST: Barrett throws dirt on both Team Cena and Team Authority. Barrett throws his hat in the ring to run WWE if the Authority is forced out of power.

7:27 PM EST: Bad News Barrett is on the ramp and he is afraid he's got some bad news for all of us.

7:25 PM EST: Damien Mizdow is the MVP of the WWE at this point.

7:20 PM EST: Booker T and the rest of the panel are talking about Bray Wyatt and why he does what he does. Paul Heyman makes a great point. Wyatt is calculated, while Ambrose is a wild man with no direction. What will happen?

7:15 PM EST: That was… interesting? Fandango has a new shirt and music but beyond that, he seems to essentially be the same character. One would have to wonder, why bill him as the new and improved Fandango? To what end?

7:12 PM EST: Fandango is having his way with Justin Gabriel. Fandango attempts a German suplex, but Gabriel lands on his feet. Gabriel springboards off the top, Fandango moves and clotheslines Gabriel out of his boots. Fandango hits his top rope leg drop for the win.

7:11 PM EST: So by “New and Improved” they must have meant “with Mexican flair?” #Underwhelming

7:10 PM EST: Singles match: Fandango w/Rosa Mendes vs. Justin Gabriel.

7:08 PM EST: Well there goes the mystery. Fandango is going to be going one on one with Justin Gabriel. There goes this writers Sting prediction.

7:05 PM EST: Alex Riley, quips that if The Authority loses, Vince McMahon may call Paul Heyman to take over. Heyman looks at Riley as if he has 57 heads and changes the subject.

7:03 PM EST: The preshow crew consist of Paul Heyman, Renee Young, Booker T, and “Teflon” Alex Riley.

5:00 PM EST: It was announced on Smackdown this week that is Team Cena loses, every member (except John Cena) will be fired. That is one heck of a stipulation. Who knew that on top of the existing stipulation (if The Authority loses they are out of power) now all of Team Cena’s jobs are on the line? Conventional wisdom would say that the good guys would prevail, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. In this writer’s mind that added stipulation makes the ending of this match a lot more intriguing. Did anyone else notice that every time Team Authority decimated a member of Team Cena, John Cena was no where to be found? Dolph Ziggler has by far gotten it the worst out of the group. Ziggler was basically triple teamed when he lost the Intercontinental title to Luke Harper. Everyone pay close attention to the last 10 minutes of this match. Something major is going to go down, one way or the other.

4:45 PM EST: Dean Ambrose is going to take on Bray Wyatt in a battle of the tweeners. It’s funny no matter how many evil things either of these superstars do, they are still loved by the WWE universe. It seems like a natural progression to have the two of them butt heads. The backstory on this one is a bit sketchy and by sketchy, we mean why the heck are the fighting. Either way, it should be a stiff, hard-hitting match. Let’s pray this conflict escalates into a few good gimmick matches as well.

4:37 PM EST: Gold and Stardust will be defending there tag titles in a four way match against Los Matadores, Miz and Mizdow, and the Usos. Los Matadores will be in a rare pay per view match. This match could go either way. All of the teams involved have been battling the last few weeks to build up to this epic four-way encounter. One thing that needs to be said is Damien Mizdow is currently the most over wrestler in WWE. Let’s all pray that it leads to a push of some sort. He has proven in the past that he can hang with the best of them.

4:28 PM EST: AJ Lee will defend her Divas Championship against Naomi… err Natalya… err… Emma… no… against sigh Nikki Bella. Now, there is nothing wrong with either Bella twin, but putting AJ in the middle of their feud make little to no sense. AJ’s feud with Paige was going very well. There was no reason to end it. This whole situation reeks of when they took the World Heavyweight title off of CM Punk because the HBK/Jericho feud “needed” the title. All signs point to this leading to Bella vs. Bella for the title, which would be ok if they weren’t jobbing out the face of the Divas division to do it.

4:22 PM EST: There will be a tradition four-on-four Survivor Series match that pits Natalya, Alicia Fox, Naomi, and Emma against Paige, Cameron, Summer Rae, and Layla. As noted in the Vavel USA Survivor Series prediction piece, it is awesome to have more than one traditional Survivor Series match, but it is hard to get super excited about this match. The Divas division has been in shambles as of late. Hopefully if these Divas are given a good amount of time to work with, maybe they can reignite some interest in the mid card Divas division. The focal point here is the feud between Paige and Alicia, so expect them to spend the majority of the time in the ring. Cameron, Naomi, Layla, and Emma are likely to e quickly eliminated solely for the sake of making this match move along much quicker.

4:18 PM EST: So who is it going to be? Will it be a debuting superstar? Someone from NXT? Sting? Yes, you read that right. Rumors are running rampant this weekend that Sting will be debuting during Survivor Series. Granted it would be awesome to finally see Sting, but this probably would not be the best use of him. The only thing that would make Sting facing Fandango palatable is if he somehow gets involved later in the show as well.

4:16 PM EST: On the Survivor Series preshow the new and improved Fandango (w/Rosa Mendes) will face off against an opponent that is to be determined. This writer happens to like Fandango, but this match isn’t going to take up a half hour and even if it did, do we really want it to? Another thing, if the match is about Fandango’s return, why is his opponent not being disclosed? All signs point to this being less about the returning Fandango and more about whomever he is going to be facing.

4:13 PM EST: An upside to a short card is that the superstars will be given a lot of time to work. One of the main complaints about Raw, Smackdown, and other pay per views is that some of the matches seem rushed. It is hard to put on a five star match if you only have seven minutes to work with. So in essence the amount of time per match will be a good thing. Although, it is not like the matches on the card feature anyone known for putting on 40-minute five star classic matches.

4:08 PM EST: As epic as the final encounter will be at Survivor Series between The Authority and Team Cena, the rest of the card leaves a bit to be desired. For starters there are only five matches on the main card. This being a three hour pay per view, it hard not to wonder how they are going to fill up all of the time.

4:05 PM EST: It has been a while since we have had a pay per view with so much on the line. It is fitting that this is happening at one of the big four pay per views. There hasn’t been enough stock put into the significance of all of the big four pay per views as of late. Granted, WrestleMania and SummerSlam are thought of as the two biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series used to be just as important. With this year’s Royal Rumble being touted as the biggest ever and tonight’s Survivor Series having a main event that will alter the landscape of WWE for years to come, both shows may finally return to prominence.

Welcome to Vavel USA’s live coverage of the 2014 WWE Survivor Series. WWE will never be the same as Team Authority and Team Cena go head to head. In the end, will The Authority still have a stranglehold on the throat of WWE? Or will there be a new sheriff in town? Survivor Series begins at 7:30pm EST time on November 23, 2014.