2015 Vavel WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable Part 1
Source: WWE.com

Lovell Porter: WWE has made a multitude of bone headed decisions. For example thinking Lex Luger could replace Hulk Hogan, having Vince get “blown up” on an episode of Raw and most recently having Batista return as a face and having him win the Royal Rumble. WrestleMania is by far WWE's most important show of the year, so having the right mix of talent in the main event of the show is extremely important. If you have been watching WWE TV, it is obvious who they are pushing to take the reins (pun intended) of the company. That said having Roman “Evergreen” Reigns win the event would be a huge mistake.

Reigns may have the look, and presence, but that is far from what truly embodies a main event star in the WWE. The obvious choice to win the Rumble is Dolph Ziggler. I know that you are thinking: How can Ziggler possibly win the Rumble at this point. It’s easy. Up until getting fired two weeks ago Ziggler was getting the pseudo Daniel Bryan push. He was constantly singled out by the Authority (specifically Triple H). No matter the odds he managed to persevere. His crowning moment was at the Survivor Series when he single handedly beat three members of Team Authority to give Team Cena the win.

The writing is on the wall. Ultimate underdog? Check. Overcomes the odds? Check. Can actually wrestle and deliver a promo? Check. Ziggler vs. Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania could go down as the greatest story of David vs. Goliath in the history of wrestling.

Chris Barratt: I like the idea of Ziggler but I can't look past Daniel Bryan. He's just coming back, and Bryan vs. Lesnar will sell mania way better than Ziggler vs. Lesnar. Plus I think if Bryan doesn't win the rumble again, there'll be riots.

Mark Anthony Wade Lynch: So should the person who should wins the Rumble is someone who will put on the best Title match or go forward as the future for the year?

Travis Brown: Ziggler was my main choice but it seems clear to me the IC title really holds no barring on the future. Everyone expects it to be face me, not so much. Rusev is the likely winner as the WWE is silently creating a heel Goldberg streak with his undrafted run. He made his debut last year but this year I think he takes it. Maybe it’s just my MMA mind talking but the person they need to replace is Brock Lesnar. Rusev is the heir apparent to the dominating heel. Lana is a gem for the company it makes since to me that either he will lose finally against Cena at WrestleMania or win and keep it going.

Porter: Mark who do you think should win? I think it both Mark. At this point they need to groom a new face of the company (I hate that phrase by the way).

Lynch: I think Ziggler SHOULD win because he CAN carry the company and out on an amazing match regardless who the champion is.

Barratt: Rusev would be great Travis but who would you have as champ there? I can't see any faces take the title to Mania, I think it'll be Lesnar or Rollins defending against Bryan or maybe reigns.

Brown: If this was some other promotion I would agree but I still think Cena remains the number face of 2015.

Lynch: If Rusev won I wouldn't be shocked. But I don't think he is ready for the main event.

Brown: Cena is going to win that three way.

Lynch: It's a shame that I'm sure we all agree Cena will remain their face. They should try and shake it up a bit.

Brown: He has the skills but does not need the mouth. Lana has that. Just think of bobby the brain and what he did for quiet giant badass dudes.

Lynch: Roman Reigns shouldn't win. It would go down as the most boring Mania world title match ever.

Barratt: Cena might win at the Rumble but Rollins will cash in if he does. It's a sad truth that Cena will break flairs record this year.

Brown: Roman has three moves.

Matthew Ryan Evans: I agree with Travis though to add, I think that the winner of the Rumble will be hinged on who wins the triple threat. If Lesnar wins, then expect a face like Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble but if Cena wins, my money is on Rusev. I don't see Rollins winning.

Lynch: Oh, I'm a Rusev fan and Lana could be the next big manager. But I wonder if Rusev is ready.

Brown: Yes I see Rollins cashing it in and losing it the next night in Raw. Matthew my thoughts exactly

Evans: Yeah, no way that Rollins is the champ heading into Mania, unless may if Ambrose wins the Rumble.

Barratt: I'd hate if they only gave Rollins a one-day title run. He's been the best heel in the company in the second half of this year. Although Rollins cashing in to close out mania would be glorious.