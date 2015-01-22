2015 Vavel WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable Part 1

Lovell Porter: WWE has made a multitude of bone headed decisions. For example thinking Lex Luger could replace Hulk Hogan, having Vince get “blown up” on an episode of Raw and most recently having Batista return as a face and having him win the Royal Rumble. WrestleMania is by far WWE's most important show of the year, so having the right mix of talent in the main event of the show is extremely important. If you have been watching WWE TV, it is obvious who they are pushing to take the reins (pun intended) of the company. That said having Roman “Evergreen” Reigns win the event would be a huge mistake.

Reigns may have the look, and presence, but that is far from what truly embodies a main event star in the WWE. The obvious choice to win the Rumble is Dolph Ziggler. I know that you are thinking: How can Ziggler possibly win the Rumble at this point. It’s easy. Up until getting fired two weeks ago Ziggler was getting the pseudo Daniel Bryan push. He was constantly singled out by the Authority (specifically Triple H). No matter the odds he managed to persevere. His crowning moment was at the Survivor Series when he single handedly beat three members of Team Authority to give Team Cena the win.

The writing is on the wall. Ultimate underdog? Check. Overcomes the odds? Check. Can actually wrestle and deliver a promo? Check. Ziggler vs. Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania could go down as the greatest story of David vs. Goliath in the history of wrestling.

Chris Barratt: I like the idea of Ziggler but I can't look past Daniel Bryan. He's just coming back, and Bryan vs. Lesnar will sell mania way better than Ziggler vs. Lesnar. Plus I think if Bryan doesn't win the rumble again, there'll be riots.

Mark Anthony Wade Lynch: So should the person who should wins the Rumble is someone who will put on the best Title match or go forward as the future for the year?

Travis Brown: Ziggler was my main choice but it seems clear to me the IC title really holds no barring on the future. Everyone expects it to be face me, not so much. Rusev is the likely winner as the WWE is silently creating a heel Goldberg streak with his undrafted run. He made his debut last year but this year I think he takes it. Maybe it’s just my MMA mind talking but the person they need to replace is Brock Lesnar. Rusev is the heir apparent to the dominating heel. Lana is a gem for the company it makes since to me that either he will lose finally against Cena at WrestleMania or win and keep it going.

Porter: Mark who do you think should win? I think it both Mark. At this point they need to groom a new face of the company (I hate that phrase by the way).

Lynch: I think Ziggler SHOULD win because he CAN carry the company and out on an amazing match regardless who the champion is.

Barratt: Rusev would be great Travis but who would you have as champ there? I can't see any faces take the title to Mania, I think it'll be Lesnar or Rollins defending against Bryan or maybe reigns.

Brown: If this was some other promotion I would agree but I still think Cena remains the number face of 2015.

Lynch: If Rusev won I wouldn't be shocked. But I don't think he is ready for the main event.

Brown: Cena is going to win that three way.

Lynch: It's a shame that I'm sure we all agree Cena will remain their face. They should try and shake it up a bit.

Brown: He has the skills but does not need the mouth. Lana has that. Just think of bobby the brain and what he did for quiet giant badass dudes.

Lynch: Roman Reigns shouldn't win. It would go down as the most boring Mania world title match ever.

Barratt: Cena might win at the Rumble but Rollins will cash in if he does. It's a sad truth that Cena will break flairs record this year.

Brown: Roman has three moves.

Matthew Ryan Evans: I agree with Travis though to add, I think that the winner of the Rumble will be hinged on who wins the triple threat. If Lesnar wins, then expect a face like Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble but if Cena wins, my money is on Rusev. I don't see Rollins winning.

Lynch: Oh, I'm a Rusev fan and Lana could be the next big manager. But I wonder if Rusev is ready.

Brown: Yes I see Rollins cashing it in and losing it the next night in Raw. Matthew my thoughts exactly

Evans: Yeah, no way that Rollins is the champ heading into Mania, unless may if Ambrose wins the Rumble.

Barratt: I'd hate if they only gave Rollins a one-day title run. He's been the best heel in the company in the second half of this year. Although Rollins cashing in to close out mania would be glorious.

Evans: Yes Chris!

Lynch: I don't see Lesnar leaving with the title. Cena gets his victory and makes Lesnar tap.

Evans: Lesnar vs. Bryan... Bryan wins, Rollins cashes in.

Brown: Chris I agree but they have time with Seth.

Bridgit Dunahee: I personally am a fan of Roman Reigns and would like to see him beat his own record and win the Royal Rumble but I see why a lot of people wouldn't like that. I also think Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan winning wouldn't be a bad idea either, but I've been hearing a lot of rumors that apparently WWE is starting to lose hope for Reigns, they worried about putting Bryan back in the main event scene because of his injury and feel that Ziggler is accident prone. I think Dean Ambrose should win because he is one of the most talented wrestlers both in the ring and on the mic. He hasn't been given a huge victory since the Shield implosion, but he has put on phenomenal matches. He'll go up against anyone and doesn't care about the risk.

Brown: He has to get rid of the authority and JJ before he stays a champ.

Lynch: Rollins SHOULD cash in on Mania. That would be great.

Evans: Well the corporate champ angle has been done before with Rock back in the day.

Barratt: Matthew that would be perfect. Confetti everywhere then just trips' music hitting.

Brown: Last night's smack down was huge because it was almost a grooming of Rollins by Heyman.

Porter: Yes, Ambrose is definitely the elephant in the room as far as the Rumble is concerned. He would be a great choice to win, but I would not want to see him fight Lesnar.

Brown: I see him in 2016 holding a title for more than a week.

Porter: If Ambrose wins we should have a triple threat between all three Shield members.

Brown: Ambrose won't win thanks to Bray Wyatt feuds always cancel out opponents.

Lynch: I've said this to Lovell, but don't be shocked when Rollins becomes a Heyman client at the Rumble. Heyman is going to turn on Brock.

Dunahee: Well it's been done before between those three just not in that setting.

Brown: Yes Matt true but there is no mankind or DX out there for them to battle. Yes mark I agree that's how Brock leaves the WWE and goes back to MMA.

Lynch: Ambrose could main event with Rollins and Roman could be the third man. Have the Shield montages for a month and such.

Barratt: The shield triple threat has been what everyone expected since the first rumours of a shield breakup. I just don't think reigns is ready. Mark I agree about heyman turning on lesnar.

Lynch: Roman should fight Rusev at Mania and get the US title. Rusev beats Cena on Raw after he beats Rollins at Mania.

Brown: They should have Rollins vs. Reigns with dean as the ref.

Lynch: Dean as the ref means Dean wins by pinning Rollins and counting.

Porter: The turning on Lesnar thing has been a bit over done. Who do you think has the best chance to defeat Lesnar at Mania, provided Lesnar is somehow still champion?

Barratt: Bryan has the crowd behind him, or Roman because he has Vince.

Porter: That’s the easy answer. Base your answer on reality.

Evans: The only people I think could beat Lesnar are Cena or Orton really.

Porter: Let's leave the suspending disbelief thing out of it.

Travis Brown: I could see Orton facing Lesnar if he is still there. They are priming him for another face run so it would make sense.

Barratt: Sadly WWE goes with the easy answer every time. Kayfabe though? Rusev could beat Lesnar. Rocky could come back. Orton would be great.

Brown: He would have to go through hell first.

Porter: Orton vs. Lesnar is intriguing because we haven't seen that 100 times. You are 100% right Chris.

Brown: Lets not also count out the vigilante Sting. He could be used to mess up any of these scenarios.

Porter: Stop it right now Travis.

Brown: HA!

Dunahee: I could see Cena beating Lesnar, but I don't want to. I could totally see Sting and Lesnar.

Brown: Hey I hear he is bringing some jobs back on Monday.

Porter: Vigilante... sigh...

Brown: So sad they are required to say that.

Barratt: The only issue with sting is that WWE have such a long history of managing to shit the bed with these massive WCW stars.

Porter: That's the crazy thing here Bridgit, Cena really is the best choice physically.

Brown: True but he’s much more than just a WCW star he is a wanted man by the public and of course he will have a limited run.

Dunahee: Yes but he is too over rated and I want to see someone else for change. Even if it will take years.

Lynch: CM Punk?

Brown: I don't think Brock will be there.

Lynch: I'm with Travis. Brock won't be at ‘Mania.

Brown: …But you never know… Kimbo slice did sign with Bellator this morning hahaha.

Porter: That would be perfect Mark... *takes off CM Punk fan club hat*. Kimbo vs. Lesnar at Mania? I’d buy that for a dollar.

Barratt: Yeah but Kimbo slice sucks.

Brown: Which is why its surprising he has a job, but money talks over talent. Anyway that’s for another discussion my bad. This is Royal Rumble talk.

Evans: Ok guys let's get serious for a minute here. We all know how this will end. Mizdow wins the Rumble, wins the title at Mania, and holds the title for over a year, before eventually losing the title to Punk at Payback 2016 in Chicago. FREAKING AWESOME!

Brown: Wrong!!!!

Porter: HA! Who booked that crap?

Barratt: Mizdow will eliminate himself.

Brown: Damien turns on The Miz after the Rumble.

Dunahee: No no NO! That would be fun to see Travis.

Porter: Since the topic of Mizdow came up, do you think he will throw himself over the top rope when the Miz gets tossed?

Lynch: Can we just mention that someone said, "Let's be serious" in a wrestling roundtable? Or will he not and that be what causes them to break up?

Barratt: Yes absolutely Lovell.

Brown: Hmmmmm Lovell compelling.

Porter: That would be a good way to start their break up angle.

Evans: Or Mizdow somehow eliminates Miz. Then eliminates himself.

Brown: We all know that The Miz will be tossed over.

Dunahee: As I quote Paul Heyman "The Royal Rumble is where alliances go to die".

Brown: …And then Damien will just jump out.

Porter: So another question: Who will have the shortest time in the Rumble?

Barratt: I still think Miz will turn on Sandow because he's realized Sandow is a better Miz than Miz is.

Brown: Sin Cara.

Porter: Part of me wishes Santino was still around...

Barratt: Tyler Breeze.

Brown: Kane.

Porter: Wait, Breeze is in?

Brown: Is Tyler confirmed?

Barratt: Oh aye maybe Kane. He's not but it's happening.

Brown: I thought he was shooting that dog movie with John Morrison.

Lynch: Nah, comedy angle with Miz and Mizdow. Miz gets eliminated and eliminates himself.

Evans: The shortest time in the Rumble will go to the most obscure legend brought back.

Dunahee: How about one of J and J security.

Brown: Or both Bridgit.

Barratt: That's a great shout Bridgit.

Brown: Same time.

Lynch: They shouldn't be allowed in the rumble. I'd rather see Michael Cole.

Brown: Justin Gabriel.

Porter: If J and J are in that is totally a waste of slots.

Barratt: Jamie noble in the rumble in 2015 is an amazing thought.

Porter: Agreed. He should come out with Nivea and jean short.

Brown: Yes.

Dunahee: Haha!

Barratt: He comes out and gets eliminated by Bryan to bring it full circle after the ROH title.

Porter: Ha! That would be great

Barratt: Then Bryan rolls up Rollins and gets eliminated by Homicide. Somehow.

Lynch: Standing ovation, Chris.

Brown: Ha ha Homicide. Nice

Porter: Buck Buck Buck! lol

Barratt: The Rumble is just a rip-off of old ROH angles hahaha. Rollins slings up Jay Briscoe and sits under him.

Dunahee: Anyone else interested in seeing how Kofi Kingston will save himself from elimination this year?

Porter: I was just about the change the topic to that!

Barratt: Definitely. The rumble is the only time I care about Kofi.

Brown: He monkey flips off Rusev’s back in lands in the arms of the Big Show.

Barratt: Maybe The New Day helps him somehow.

Brown: Do you think the scenario will change for Kofi now added with New Day. They got to use Big E for more than just Paige’s tit punching bag.

Lynch: He lands on Big E's boobs...I mean shoulders.

Barratt: Big E launches him back into the ring.

Porter: I think they did that already.

Dunahee: Only backstage Travis and Mark that could happen. Seth Rollins once did a moonsault off a fat fan before.

Barratt: I could see Neville doing well, he's ready to come up to the main roster

Lynch: Dean Ambrose will be in the longest. If he isn't in there first I'll be shocked.

Barratt: Zayn and Owens need their story before they move up. Balor might come up though,

Porter: If Bryan comes in before the 5th entrant, he will be in the rumble he will be in the longest, but he will not win.

Barratt: Ooh or Ambrose and reigns as the first two.

Porter: I feel like NXT stars should not be in the rumble. Its a waste of a spot and they don't really gain anything from it.

Brown: I love Bull Dempsey I think people are missing the boat on him.

Lynch: Wyatt and Ambrose enter 1&2and end up eliminating each other towards the end

Brown: He will end up a bigger star by Corbin Baron won't last. I agree Lovell

Barratt: That's why I think it'll be Breeze, this will be his move up to main roster. Bull Dempsey is trying too hard to be Bam Bam Bigelow/Eddie Kingston.

Lynch: Dear god. I just thought of something that will probably happen. Rollins cashes in and loses. He attacks Ambrose and takes his place and wins the Rumble.

Brown: Naw I don't think he is he is just one of those types of guys.

Barratt: Mark that would be amazing.

Brown: I could see that Mark.

Barratt: Travis he's doing Bam Bam to a tee, down to the diving head butt and he copies Kingstons dying breed promos.

Lynch: Dean Ambrose vs. Cena vs. Ambrose vs. Roman.

Brown: Yeah he says Last of Dying breed which means he is paying homage not try to copy like the Ascension. And the crippler did the flying head butt too/

Porter: Saying that guy is anything like Bam Bam is blasphemous. Take it back! Right now!

Brown: Rowan does he get revenge on Bray for a few weeks ago by eliminating him.

Barratt: Isn't Rowan fired still? Or do you think they'll retcon that on raw?

Brown: Yes he is but maybe not for long. No way they keep those three guys out

Porter: The word is all of this will be fixed before the rumble.

Brown: Yes.

Barratt: I'll be glad they're back but Jesus WWE, make consequences last. The Authority were gone for like a month, these guys will be gone even less.

Lynch: Not having those big guys in the Rumble is a mistake. And Rowan vs. Harper at Mania would be great.

Porter: A lot of it is because they don't stick with long term planning. The have no plan.

Brown: Yes I think the injury to Bryan is what made them go back and forth so much they were scrambling for stories.

Lynch: The WWE is like comic books and death in comic books is like firings in the WWE. And the McMahons are the Phoenix.

Porter: #insideBaseball.

Brown: They are the darkest night series.

Barratt: Harper needs a good showing in the rumble. Oh I know Lovell. It's stupid. Mark, at least deaths in comics last a while usually. Although it's not as bad as when Cena got fired and just turned up every week anyway.

Lynch: One word. "Hawkeye".

Brown: Chris I'd like to see them go back to doing that.

Barratt: What, they just turn up and act like nothing happened? I'd love to see them do the walkout again, only have it last longer than about 20 minutes of the next show.

Evans: Kane's entrance will last longer than his time in the Ring. I liked Kane more as a hot dog vendor

Porter: I refer to him as "The worlds most dangerous insurance salesmen" Kane.

Barratt: Hahaha I love that Lovell.

Porter: I thank you...

Brown: I'd vote Show.

Dunahee: I always enjoy seeing Show come out, get in the ring and all the wrestlers gang up to eliminate him, then he just pushes them off with one arm.

Lynch: Agreed. It's always funny.

Barratt: Reckon show might turn face in the rumble?

Porter: That's actually a good next question:

Dunahee: I doubt he will.

