2015 Vavel WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable Part 2

Lovell Porter: Besides the winner, who do you thinks future will be altered by this years rumble? (New feuds, team break ups, so forth).

Chris Barratt: Well show is basically a diva when it comes to being a heel or face. I think Rusev will get his mania feud.

Porter: What will it be?

Mark Anthony Wade Lynch: Roman joins the Authority. Rollins works with Heyman. Dean Ambrose actually wins a PPV match and probably the intercontinental title

Porter: .... How?

Barratt: Reigns turning heel would be good.

Porter: Agreed.

Travis Brown: He'd be a worse heel than face.

Porter: Why so?

Bridgit Dunahee: How?

Brown: Heels have to talk.

Dunahee: He's already been heel.

Brown: Or have a manager.

Porter: Not true.

Brown: Explain to me why he would be.

Mathew Ryan Evans: Wasn't The Shield originally heel when they came into the WWE? I quit watching in '99 only to pick it up this past January.

Lynch: Roman wins the Rumble and HHH helps him win at Mania Dean gets eliminated by Barrett and starts the feud Rollins gets help from Heyman.

Barratt: He could easily have a manager. He wouldn't need to be great in the ring if he was a cheating scumbag so it'd help him.

Porter: Yes they were.

Brown: The Shield were heels turned face can't see him and Seth as heels so soon.

Lynch: I feel like he's like Ryback. He's only interesting on the mic when he's bad.

Brown: Ryback should be the elephant in the room.

Evans: Feed. Me. More!

Lynch: He eliminates Cena. Cena vs. Ryback at the rumble. AND THE CROWD GOES....to the bathroom.

Evans: Ryback is kind of iffy to me. I feel like he is more of a question than a solution

Dunahee: I don't think Ryback should get the main event slot.

Lynch: Ryback is a good when he can just dominate and talk crap like he did with Perfect's kid. Otherwise, he's terrible. Oh, he totally shouldn't. But tell me you guys couldn't see it happening. Tell me I'm wrong.

Evans: Ryback winning? He may win the eating contest in the backstage area, that's about all he'll win at the Rumble.

Barratt: He's got the look Vinny Mac likes. Definite wild card.

Evans: I'd take Reigns x1000 over Ryback any day. Hell, I'd take a one-armed Daniel Bryan over Ryback any day.

Porter: Agreed, Matthew.

Lynch: Oh, I hope you guys don't think I believe he can win the rumble

Evans: Oh no, I don' t think that Mark.

Lynch: We already have a one vertebrae Daniel Bryan. What? Too soon?

Porter: A bit.

Evans: Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes to the too soon.

Barratt: Bryan should be wrapped in bubble wrap until the rumble in case he breaks again.

Brown: I could see Ryback finally coming over to the side of the authority to get he job back.

Evans: I'm interested to see how they handle Bryan in the Rumble. They cannot eliminate him early but who knows what his stamina is like, can he stand to be in the ring for 30-40 minutes?

Barratt: I think he'll come in around number 22/23.

Evans: Unless they have a heel win the Rumble, they cannot eliminate Bryan early, we don't want another crowd hijacking Boo-tista situation on our hands.

Lynch: 22-25 is perfect come in like a ball of fire, eliminates a few people the. Eats poop for the next 15-20 minutes and gets eliminated second to last and probably by Roman (build that heel heat for him).

Brown: Agreed Matt.

Lynch: The authority thanks him and Roman acts like he hates them. Until Mania.

Barratt: Good shout out Mark.

Lynch: I'm sorry, I just had an image of Daniel Bryan in bubble wrap in a giant crate and the outside says, "Do not open until January 25".

Barratt: Hahah that would be the best place for him. Brie can cart it around to shows.

Lynch: Even better, Carbonite. Lol

Evans: LOL!!!

Lynch: Seriously, there's almost no way Roman doesn't win at the Rumble.

Dunahee: I totally see it. WWE needs to figure out how to work it. Roman Reigns wins the Rumble, beats Lesnar at mania and in the middle of his victory Seth Rollins pulls an Edge move and cashes in. Taking the title from Reigns.

Brown: He's not ready.

Dunahee: Neither is Roman. I agree that Ziggler is. But I really want Dean to go over.

Lynch: Me too. I WANT Dean to win.

Barratt: Dean would be an awesome surprise.

Lynch: He's easily been the best performer all year.

Barratt: I'll be backing Rusev. Or stardust if he ditches that character and goes back to being Cody Rhodes ‘cause that dude should've won the title by now. I think Rollins has been the best overall but Dean has been the best at turning the shite he's given into gold

Lynch: I think Lovell had Cody early this year.

Barratt: If he weren't stuck in a stupid overused gimmick, I'd put money on him as the outside shot.

Porter: I did. Before all this Stardust stuff it looked like it was going to be his year.

Barratt: Every year since he broke his nose has looked like his year, I can't believe he's still being passed over.

Porter: It's strange.

Brown: Yeah don't get the Cody angle either I've felt like it was more of a way to usher Goldie out.

Lynch: That makes sense. And I'm sure they'll fight at Mania as well.

Porter: Next question: Do you think WWE has learned anything from the mistake they made during last years Royal Rumble (thumbing their noses at the fans and putting Batista over?)

Dunahee: Absolutely not.

Porter: Explain.

Barratt: I think they have, but they'll have learnt the wrong lesson: they can ignore the fans, and if it's something the fans care enough about then the fans will bitch and they can just change it.

Lynch: Sweet Christmas no. They still think people want a tag match at the end of Raw.

Barratt: And a 20 minute triple h monologue at the start…

Lynch: And Lesnar never defending the title.

Porter: Let's not get sidetracked on the Lesnar thing. That is another Round Table waiting to happen.

Barratt: I actually don't mind that as much anyway. Brings prestige to the title.

Porter: So the Fans seem to want either Bryan or Reigns to win the rumble. If it is neither of them, will this year’s Rumble be the abject failure that last years was?

Barratt: I don't think people want Reigns. He's completely flopped since his awful promos were exposed. As to whether it'll be a failure, I think it depends who wins it. The fact it's a surprise winner will be a plus since I think Ziggler is the only one besides those two that anyone thinks has a chance.

Porter: Reigns seems to still be pretty over with the younger demo, which is what WWE wants.

Lynch: Don't count out Orton. He could make his return at 28 and win.

Porter: Ok, so if Orton wins, did they fail again this year? I would think Orton going over would piss of the entire Internet.

Lynch: Nah. It's still s surprise and people like Orton.

Barratt: Yeah but Batista was over with the young ones. I forgot about Orton, that's a good point. I think Orton would be good as long as Cena isn't champ. People want to see Lesnar vs. Orton.

Lynch: Dude, the Internet wrestling community is going to be mad regardless.

Porter: Even though that segment of the audience that the IWC represents is infinitesimal... They are still the most vocal.

Barratt: You're right Lovell and that's why reigns would go down badly.

Lynch: Daniel Bryan could win the rumble AND win at mania and they'd still be pissed.

Porter: Maybe So, Mark. I think you are insane if you think that, Mark. Everyone was very satisfied last year when he won.

Barratt: Like last year when Internet folks were sick of Bryan by extreme rules and had moved onto Cesaro.

Porter: But that didn't diminish the impact of his mania win.

Lynch: Noooo, the Internet said, "He should have won sooner".

Barratt: Everyone was happy at the time but there are a lot of people on the Internet who are dicks and are just never satisfied.

Porter: Also, that had more to do with his booking than any thing else.

Lynch: True. But like you say, can't please everybody.

Porter: Having him beat all of evolution in one night then moving to fight Kane at the next ppv was asinine.

Barratt: The whole thing of people getting annoyed because Bryan wasn't in the rumble on the night is a perfect example. He had a match of the year candidate earlier in the night and he was never booked to be in the rumble.

Porter: Not knocking Kane, but that was a momentum killer.

Lynch: Orton winning isn't a bad thing. It's a surprise as I think people would love it. But IF he wins, he fights Rollins. He owes him bad.

Barratt: Oh god yeah that Kane match was a joke. Even the fire spot was crap. Mark, I think Orton vs. Lesnar is a mania marquee match, then Rollins cashes in and feuds with Orton.

Porter: I am a huge Orton fan, but I don't know how to book him winning the Rumble in a positive light.

Lynch: Maybe. That makes sense.

Porter: That I could get behind, Chris.

Barratt: Rollins deserves the spotlight, but Orton vs. Lesnar is money.

Lynch: Unless he cashes at the Rumble and Orton causes him the match.

Porter: That would be great. That would set up Orton vs. Rollins. That works.

Barratt: That's true but then it's a waste of the briefcase. I think Orton vs. Lesnar gets brutal at Mania and ends with a punt to send Lesnar off to the MMA world.

Lynch: Well, yeah. I'm using logic. The WWE writers throw darts with Cena's face at a board and go "BOOM!!! MAIN EVENT".

Barratt: Haha god you're right.

Lynch: I know it won't happen, but I'd love to see Lesnar vs. Ambrose. Ambrose can take the punishment.

Porter: Is really though Chris? The briefcase isn't exactly booked as if it is THAT important at this point. If that was the case no one who has cash in would have ever lost.

Barratt: The only losses were Cena, who's above it anyway, and Sandow getting shafted. It needs to still be the guaranteed title marker.

Porter: Based on what? If the case is booked in that manner, there is no real intrigue when it is cashed in.

Barratt: They have such a big pay per view based around it. The intrigue is around when he'll cash it In. A young heel using it to get his first title is perfect, it's what made edge.

Lynch: And Punk to an extent.

Porter: I disagree. What made Edge was Edge. The case is just a meaningless prop. The MITB case can be the worst thing to ever happen to a wrestler. See Jack Swagger. His career hasn't recovered since. Punk's first title reign was a complete joke. That is again primarily because of the manner in which he won the title i.e. the MITB case.

Barratt: Yeah punk too. Edge cashing in on Cena was HUGE. Yes it can backfire if they put it on the wrong guy, like swags or Miz too. Punks first one was poor but that was because of creative. His second was fantastic and brought us the decimation and end of Jeff hardy.

Lynch: The briefcase is about as important as the midlevel titles. They're a gimmick at this point.

Barratt: Oh the mid-card titles need to go. Or be completely overhauled.

Porter: Follow up question: What are the chances Rollins cashes in even though he is in the title match at the PPV?

Barratt: If it's a brutal match and Cena and Lesnar are out of it I think he could. I'd love for him to save it for mania though.

Lynch: But because the case hasn't been used so quickly this could be a good thing.

Barratt: I'd like if Rollins just never used it. Won the title somehow and became the first person to let it expire, just because he could. Ultimate heel move

Porter: #Heel lol. That would be great.

Lynch: The crap he would talk in Raw would be great.

Barratt: That's what they should do with Rollins. Make him a truly awful weasel d-bag for the PG era.

Lynch: And when it happens, he will have Paul Heyman with him.

Barratt: That'd be great. Although, his rambley, over explaining grating promos are a great way to get people hating him. And on that note, they need to make a "take it home, Seth" shirt.

Lynch: "Get"?!?!?!?

Barratt: Well, amp it up even more then. Although I love that little douche-knuckle, he's an awful person and it's brilliant

Lynch: Yep. Remember when we thought he was going to be he member of Shield that was left out.

Barratt: Oh yeah. I was really gutted when I thought he'd be forgotten, he was the best one in the shield.

Porter: Yup. They totally Kyser Soze'd us on that one. If you look back the signs were there that he was going to turn.

Lynch: Very true.

Barratt: I think that was probably the biggest non-Bryan moment of the year. Nobody expected that.

Lynch: NOOOOPE.

Barratt: Ambrose's face summed up how we all felt.

Lynch: Best way to put it, Chris I'm curious to know what he does in the Rumble. He has to do something crazy

Barratt: Cactus jack style elimination of himself and someone else at the same time maybe?

Lynch: Maybe. I swear he's what happens when you put Mick Foley, Austin, and Jeff Hardy in a bowl and stir.

Barratt: And a generous splash of crazy of haha.

Dunahee: I'm probably the only person from St. Louis who is not a fan of Randy Orton. So I definitely don't want to see him winning over Roman Reigns. But Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton would be money and a good match. It definitely wouldn't be one sided like the main event at SummerSlam. That just wasn't a match. Orton would get a huge pop if he returns at the Royal Rumble and an even bigger one if he wins.

Obviously Roman Reigns is my first choice but I would love to see Dean Ambrose win it. I also wouldn't mind it if Dolph Ziggler won, because he does deserve a push like this, especially after what happened at Survivor Series.

It's true about fans on the Internet never being satisfied. When I was watching Survivor Series I expected it to come down to Cena and Rollins. Show turning heel was a little jaw dropping and even more so when Cena was eliminated. Then the next day someone out there on World Wide Web just had to make the meme about Ziggler "pulling a Cena". Now about that Dean Ambrose comment, with him being the result of Foley, Jeff Hardy, and Stone Cold mixed in a bowl, I've heard something similar about Rollins. Seth Rollins is what you get if Jeff Hardy and CM Punk had a baby.

I don't think it would be wise for Seth Rollins to cash in at the Royal Rumble. That really would be a waste of the brief case because he's already in the title match.

Brown: I don't think the WWE learned anything from last year because there really doesn't seem to be someone out there similar to Batista with a big enough to risk that. I really don't think they could go wrong with anyone who wins it's going to be polarizing regardless. There are at least 4-5 guys who could win it.

Dunahee: I will give WWE credit for stepping down just a little from having Cena in the main event. Like Hell in a Cell. Everyone expected the main event to be Cena vs. Orton but surprisingly it was Rollins vs. Ambrose. Then there's what happened at Survivor Series and TLC.

Brown: It’s a huge chance for Seth to Cash it in at RR because he should lose the triple threat and then take out the fatigued winner. It’s too easy of an outcome. I still think he will lose it the next night then go after Ziggler for intercontinental belt when he wins it back from bad performance Barrett. And you guys should be stoked you have two writers from St. Louis covering the sport on this site our city is a historic landmark in the world of professional wrestling.

Dunahee: That would suck. Especially with how much he's been building the whole "I'm the future of WWE" To lose like that and then become a mid card, especially given his wrestling background.

Dunahee: You're right Travis about St. Louis. Wrestling at the Chase, NWA, and now Dynamo Pro and MMWA. #humblebrag

Brown: Indeed.

Barratt: Bridgit, you've made son excellent points here. Especially about Cena not always being in the main or being the focus of the main at least. It's a definite step forward that the companyis letting others get a spotlight, even though Cena will always be around the top of the card (which is a good thing).

Porter: I agree. It does show that to some extent WWE understands they need to build more than just Cena.

Evans: Agreed.

Porter: Closing arguments?

Evans: My final thoughts are that Lesnar retains the title with Reigns winning the Rumble. Reigns wins the title at Mania, Rollins cashes in and takes the belt.

Lynch: This is gearing up to be either be a really good Royal Rumble, but the winner could make it a really crappie Championship match at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns should not win the Rumble. He's not ready on any level. That said, WWE logic says he does. But I will continue hope that Ziggler or Ambrose wins

Barratt: For one out of left field, I would love to see Orton win the rumble as we were talking about it earlier. The match against Lesnar would be great and an Orton vs. Rollins feud would be great. More realistically I think it'll be Bryan, which will be good up till mania but then I'm not sure where they can go from there, and whether or not Bryan can stay healthy and not get a huge injury again.

Brown: WWE rolls the dice with Rusev winning the title and facing Cena as the WWE gives John one last WrestleMania similar to those of his idols where the American takes out the big bad ass Communist. That is all I have looking forward to it.

Dunahee: Roman Reigns will win the Royal Rumble and face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. When he beats Brock then Seth Rollins will pull an Edge move and cash in his money in the bank contract. Or Dean Ambrose wins the Royal Rumble and beats Brock at WrestleMania. Seth cashes in and reopens the feud that never finished.

Porter: It should be Ziggler’s time. All signs point Roman Reigns wining the Rumble, but that would be the biggest mistake WWE has made since… since… err. Since the last stupid thing they did! Maybe just maybe WWE will learn to listen to the WWE Universe.

What do you guys think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!