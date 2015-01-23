2015 Vavel WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable Part 2
Source: WWE.com

Did you somehow miss part one? Check it out here.

Lovell Porter: Besides the winner, who do you thinks future will be altered by this years rumble? (New feuds, team break ups, so forth).

Chris Barratt: Well show is basically a diva when it comes to being a heel or face. I think Rusev will get his mania feud.

Porter: What will it be?

Mark Anthony Wade Lynch: Roman joins the Authority. Rollins works with Heyman. Dean Ambrose actually wins a PPV match and probably the intercontinental title

Porter: .... How?

Barratt: Reigns turning heel would be good.

Porter: Agreed.

Travis Brown: He'd be a worse heel than face.

Porter: Why so?

Bridgit Dunahee: How?

Brown: Heels have to talk.

Dunahee: He's already been heel.

Brown: Or have a manager.

Porter: Not true.

Brown: Explain to me why he would be.

Mathew Ryan Evans: Wasn't The Shield originally heel when they came into the WWE? I quit watching in '99 only to pick it up this past January.

Lynch: Roman wins the Rumble and HHH helps him win at Mania Dean gets eliminated by Barrett and starts the feud Rollins gets help from Heyman.

Barratt: He could easily have a manager. He wouldn't need to be great in the ring if he was a cheating scumbag so it'd help him.

Porter: Yes they were.

Brown: The Shield were heels turned face can't see him and Seth as heels so soon.

Lynch: I feel like he's like Ryback. He's only interesting on the mic when he's bad.

Brown: Ryback should be the elephant in the room.

Evans: Feed. Me. More!

Lynch: He eliminates Cena. Cena vs. Ryback at the rumble. AND THE CROWD GOES....to the bathroom.

Evans: Ryback is kind of iffy to me. I feel like he is more of a question than a solution

Dunahee: I don't think Ryback should get the main event slot.

Lynch: Ryback is a good when he can just dominate and talk crap like he did with Perfect's kid. Otherwise, he's terrible. Oh, he totally shouldn't. But tell me you guys couldn't see it happening. Tell me I'm wrong.

Evans: Ryback winning? He may win the eating contest in the backstage area, that's about all he'll win at the Rumble.

Barratt: He's got the look Vinny Mac likes. Definite wild card.

Evans: I'd take Reigns x1000 over Ryback any day. Hell, I'd take a one-armed Daniel Bryan over Ryback any day.

Porter: Agreed, Matthew.

Lynch: Oh, I hope you guys don't think I believe he can win the rumble

Evans: Oh no, I don' t think that Mark.

Lynch: We already have a one vertebrae Daniel Bryan. What? Too soon?

Porter: A bit.

Evans: Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes to the too soon.

Barratt: Bryan should be wrapped in bubble wrap until the rumble in case he breaks again.

Brown: I could see Ryback finally coming over to the side of the authority to get he job back.

Evans: I'm interested to see how they handle Bryan in the Rumble. They cannot eliminate him early but who knows what his stamina is like, can he stand to be in the ring for 30-40 minutes?

Barratt: I think he'll come in around number 22/23.

Evans: Unless they have a heel win the Rumble, they cannot eliminate Bryan early, we don't want another crowd hijacking Boo-tista situation on our hands.

Lynch: 22-25 is perfect come in like a ball of fire, eliminates a few people the. Eats poop for the next 15-20 minutes and gets eliminated second to last and probably by Roman (build that heel heat for him).