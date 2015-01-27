Australian Open: Sharapova Crushes Bouchard To Reach Semi-Final

It was the quarterfinal matchup tennis fans everywhere were hoping to see when the women’s draw for the 2015 Australian Open was announced heading into the year’s first major.  Unfortunately, the Eugenie Bouchard - Maria Sharapova showdown did not live up to all the hype, as the five-time Grand Slam winner absolutely bulldozed the young Canadian 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

While on the surface this one looked to be as compelling a battle as you could find, it turned out to be nothing more than one way traffic. After nearly dropping her second round match to qualifier Alexandrovna Panova, the No. 2 seed had been firing on all cylinders and getting better with each and every match.

Whereas Bouchard was coming off a rather uneven performance in her Round of Sixteen win over Irina-Camelia Begu but had still looked fairly impressive through the opening week of play. However, when it came down to crunch time the No. 7 seed was unable deliver when it mattered most.