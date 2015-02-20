Free Agent Samoa Joe

One of the more famous wresters to never have a major run in the WWE/WWF Samoa Joe has decided to part ways with the Total Nonstop Action (TNA). Reports are saying that an agreement couldn't be made when it was it was time to renegotiate the terms of his contract. The general opinion is that money was involved. While it is more than likely that Joe could return after on leaving what seems to be good terms, it is time for Joe to start a new part of his career. But where does the 35 year old veteran wrestler go from here and what does he do?

WWE Main Roster:

Here is where most of the fans would like to see Joe go. He is and has been better than 95% of the WWE roster for years. He's strong as just about anyone, he's surprisingly agile for a guy who looks like he knows his way around a buffet, and he's as quick as some NFL running backs. To top off his physical attributes, Joe can wrestle. He has the technical skill to take on literally anyone. The truth is that it is highly unlikely that Samoa Joe would be able to reach the top pf the mountain in the WWE. If you know a thing or two about the WWE, they aren't giant fans of pushing people who don't look like male models and just because you are more talented than most and over with the crowd doesn't mean you will get the push you deserve.

At thirty-five, Joe might not care about having a championship run or even being a main event guy. Although, while he might not have an issue with it, fans of Samoa Joe are definitely have an issue with him losing to people and especially if he ever loses to John Cena, Ryback, or Roman Reigns (which will happen if he ever wrestles on Raw ever). Joe would make a great champion on any level. One idea would be to maybe have him come in unannounced at Mania and beat Rusev for the United States Title. the two match up well size wise and it would be a great moment for him to come in, Rusev saves face because he lost to a future legend (Well, living legend) and also someone who's as big and athletic as he is. Joe gets a giant pop at WrestleMania as his first match with the company and carries the momentum from there.

Japan:

He is exactly the type of guy that Japan loves. Actual wrestlers who can talk trash and back it up. A lot of wrestlers from MVP to Jericho to CM Punk talk about their love for the Japanese wrestling style and how amazing the fans are. Joe could take some time and go back to Japan and more than likely be the big man on campus there or just flat out compete and be loved by the fans and any organization that he goes to. The problem is money. If Joe left TNA because of money then there is no guarenee he's going to make the money that he thinks he should make. Even if it is, it might not be worth it to be away from home so long.

NXT:

Notice NXT and the WWE were kept seperate. After having a conversation with Vavel.com Editor Lovell Porter (vavel.com/Lovell-Porter) and another mutual friend, they brought up that Samoa Joe could end up in NXT being a trainer. This seems like it would be a perfect fit for a few reason. First off, he wouldn't have to travel as much. He could move to Florida and stay and train. Not having to go from Florida to Chicago, to California, to go back to Florida to rest for twenty-four to repeat the cycle again. Joe may have gotten used to not having to traveling and may want to keep it that way.

Second, if he decides to train the new talent, he could be part of someone becoming a star and be trained by one of the greats. for him that might be as satisfying as being on the main roster, because at this point Joe doesn't have anything to prove to anyone except himself. Lastly, he could still wrestle if he wanted to on NXT and be part of the superior pay per views. Thw main roster may be where a lot of people want to eventually end up, their pay per views aren't even close to what NXT does during the Takeover. Joe could put a few of the guys over or he could dominate. either way, this isa perfect fit for him.

In Closing;

These are but three examples of where Samoa Joe could end up. Joe could easily also wrestle the independant circuit all over the world or go to Ring of Honor or pretty much anywhere he wanted to. He's a draw wherever he goes and would be welcomed addition any wrestling organization. The choice is all on Joe. Where ver he goes, hopefully it's somewhere we can tune in and watch him regularly.