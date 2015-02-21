WWE Responds to CM Punk's Allegation of Medical Mistreatment

By now every wrestling fan or those who say they are wrestling fans have heard the podcast that was released on Thanksgiving last year. CM Punk decided to give back to his fans by posting a podcast that tells his side of why he left the WWE. During the podcast CM Punk mentioned that he had a staph infection for quite some time leading up to the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk claimed that for months he asked WWE’s medical staff about the purple lump on his back but all they would do is give his antibiotics, never actually treating what it was or stating what it was.

WWE has since responded to these allegations made against their medical team. Punk’s exact description of his staph infection was a baseball size purple lump on his back located near the waistband of his tights. WWE claims that CM Punk did not discuss this condition with WWE’s physicians or trainers, nor did he discuss it with anyone in Talent Relations. WWE also states that they have no medical record of CM Punk having this condition.

WWE went on to say that the first time they were made aware of CM Punk having a staph infection while working for them was when they received a letter from Punk’s attorney. This occurred after CM Punk was terminated from his contract. WWE pointed out that there is clear video evidence from the 2014 Royal Rumble that allows all to decide whether there is any appearance of a baseball-sized growth on CM Punk’s back.