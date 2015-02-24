The South Broadway Athletics Club Is Facing Financial Troubles

At the beginning of the year the South Broadway Athletics Club in south city St. Louis, Mo, home of the Mid Missouri Wrestling Association, was troubled upon realizing that it would be faced with foreclosure later on this year. VAVEL got a chance to talk with the Commissioner of the MMWA, Jimmy Harris about the club’s history and current situation.

The club was established on December 5, 1899 and moved into the building on South 7th street on August 4, 1914. The club dedicated itself to helping youth in the world of boxing and the community. It became a place to gather for sporting events such as baseball, boxing, bowling, and softball. The club has also held several charity events. Wrestling came into the club over 40 years ago and became the mainever since. The club still has boxing for the youth of the community.

The SBAC has seen the faces of several notable names in the wrestling business perform for them who have wrestled for WCW, MWA, AWA and the St. Louis historical, wrestling at the Chase. Wrestlers like Cowboy Bob Orton, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Randy Orton, Harley Race, and the list goes on and on. So much history in the wrestling world has passed through the doors of the club. It would be sad to see this much wrestling history and St. Louis history die off. Even WWE and TNA referees Earl, Dave, and Brian Hebner have performed at the SBAC.

The promoter for over 35 years has been Tony Casta, who in his 70's still runs the promotion. The club draws record crowds during several months. It has standing room only about 7 out of the 12 months. In July there is a free show, which means the talent does not get paid and every dime goes to the club. The wrestling is what helps pay the monthly bills.

Some of the wrestlers who perform for the MMWA that still drive the fans are Gorgeous Gary "Night Train" Jackson, Brian James, Brandon Espinosa, Moondog Rover. These have been the draws along with the likes of AJ Williams, Everett Connors, Andrew Wilder. Even the manger/wrestler Sean Orleans attracts numbers.

If the club closes the wrestlers would end up going to different places to work out and wrestle. The MMWA has the largest draw in the area and have kept their traditions alive. The MMWA has always been a family show and their young fans mean a lot to them. The SBAC ask that we all remember our youth and the importance of being a family and supporting the community.

Part of what has happened to club is what has happen to a lot of organizations. The membership has lost a number of great people that wanted to do more for, not only the club but also the community. From time and age the club lost most of those folks. It got to a point where memberships were not growing and no one wanted to really step up to keep things alive and moving forward. So accounts get drain, taxes fall behind, and the buildings’ cost are up for utilities and repairs.

Jimmy Harris worked for the MMWA for 27 years. Harris refereed for several groups, but always made South Broadway his primary spot. It was because of his loyalty to Tony Casta, who gave him the chance to get into the business, which kept Harris at the club. After 27 years Harris retired due to illness. Casta would then ask Harris to become the Commissioner and Harris was humble to accept. Part of what Harris helps the club with is a drive for the membership for the club and is able to get most of the wrestlers on board and several of the boxing as well.

There is some P.R work in the works for the club by Deanna Carpentar, who attended a show of MMWA and loved it so much that she was willing to help their financial trouble. The club has also set up a GoFundMe page to help bring in donations. There is a Twitter and Facebook page for both the MMWA and the SBAC.