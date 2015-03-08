Smackdown 2/26/2015 Recap

Daniel Bryan opened the February 26th edition of Smackdown addressing his lost at Fastlane. Before Bryan could get far with his statement to his fans the Intercontinental Champion Bad News Barrett interrupted him. This was just an opportunity for Barrett to acknowledge the fact that Dean Ambrose has stole his championship belt. It didn’t take long for Ambrose to join the two men in the ring and start a brawl. A combined attack from Ambrose and Bryan would send Barrett out of the ring.

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Ambrose would stay in the ring for his match against The Miz. Sadly there was no Damien Mizdow at ringside. During the match Barrett would sneak in and retrieve his title belt back from the Lunatic Fringe. Miz would try to use this distraction to his advantage, but was unsuccessful. Ambrose issued a Butterfly DDT for the win. (Not a Dirty Deeds!)

Natalya vs. Naomi

After their confrontation on Monday night Natalya and Naomi went head-to-head in a singles match with their husbands at ringside. A well-fought match between two women who prove they’re not total divas. Natalya would be the victor of the match as she used her injured leg to her advantage. This was only a ploy to catch her opponent off guard and execute a Discus Clothesline for the win.

Lana and Rusev would enter the ring to cut a promo about their decision to not give John Cena another chance at the United States Championship. Jack Swagger who proceeded to unleash a patriotic onslaught interrupted this promo. The Russian champ shot back and ended up putting Swagger in the Accolade.

Daniel Bryan vs. Bad News Barrett

Up next in the night would be a singles match between Bad News Barrett and Daniel Bryan. Barrett made sure to keep a close eye on his belt in case Dean Ambrose was to make off with it again. Barrett however, wasn’t expecting R-Truth to sneak up to the ring and snatch it while Barrett was looking. In the final moments of the match Barrett was looking to connect a Bull Hammer but Bryan countered with a Running Knee out of nowhere. Daniel Bryan would win the match while Barrett searched for his title belt.

Backstage fans would see R-Truth walking around with the IC title belt draped over his shoulder. Dean Ambrose, who asked Truth if he had won the belt, stopped R-Truth. Truth claimed to have won the belt and when told by Ambrose that he would want it, Truth was more than glad to hand it over.

Fandango vs. Curtis Axel

Fandango found himself dancing in a match against Curtis Axel after declaring himself an entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Fandango would win against Axel after hitting the Last Dance for the three count. This isn’t looking well for #Axelmania.

Goldust vs. Adam Rose

The last match before the main event was a singles bout between Adam Rose and Goldust. As Adam Rose made his way to the ring he too announced his entry in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Unlike Fandango, Rose was not able to pick up a win over Goldust as the former tag team champion used the Final Cut to get the win. As Goldust was leaving the ring his brother Stardust, who disguised himself as a Rosebud, adding another chapter to their feud attacked him.

Dolph Ziggler, Erik Rowan, and Ryback vs. The Authority

The night’s main event was full of action and great teamwork as the Fastlane six-man tag team rematch took place. Bodies were flying everywhere! In the final moments Erik Rowan would hurl Jamie Noble into the ring, causing the referee to get distracted. This allowed Dolph Ziggler to deliver a Superkick on Seth Rollins. The impact sent Rollins flying into the awaiting Shell Shocked from Ryback. Ryback would get the pin fall for his team.