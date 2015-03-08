Alundra Blayze To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

This year's female inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame is one of the top ten most dangerous Divas of all time, Alundra Blayze. Alundra Blayze started wrestling in the World Wrestling Federation in 1993, after a two year run in World Championship Wrestling. After years of the Women's Championship being vacant and the women's division being deactivated, Blayze was signed on to revive the company what it had been missing.

Blayze made her mark in the WWF when she won a six-woman tournament and was crowned the new WWF Women's Champion. For the next two years Blayze would achieve three title reigns before the WWF let her go due to financial troubles. Blayze would be stripped of her title after signing on with WCW and appearing on WCW Monday Nitro, where she tossed the Women's Championship belt in the trash. The Women's Championship would then remain vacant until 1998.

This act of rebellion is one that Blayze admits she regrets. Blayze has stated that she would have never done it had Eric Bischoff not convinced her. Blayze would then wrestle the rest of her career at WCW under her trademarked name Madusa. Blayze would become the first woman to enter a tournament for the WCW Championship and the first woman to win the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship.

Blayze left WCW upon hearing that it would be bought by Vince McMahon. Due to her previous relationship with McMahon and the way she foresaw the direction of women's wrestling Alundra Blayze decided to retire. Blayze has since had a career in Monster Trucks where she still uses the name Medusa.

It is amazing that WWE is willing to look past the act of controversy and induct such a remarkable figure into their Hall of Fame. Alundra Blayze truly deserves to take her place among the greatest figures in wrestling history. Blayze helped bring back the women's division in WWE, make the Nitro Girls more than just dancers and show the men that women can wrestle too. WWE did not go wrong with this year's female inductee.