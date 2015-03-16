WWE Stars And Their Marvel Doppelgangers

The comparison to athletes and comic book characters is pretty common but they lack creativity. If you're strong or tough, you're Superman or the Hulk. If you're fast, then you're the Flash. Here at Vavel, we try or best to be as creative as possible with our articles. That said, let’s take a moment to compare WWE superstars to comic book characters, but by more than just their physical attributes.

Randy Orton:

Randy Orton call himself "The Apex Predator": also known as an alpha predator, super predator, top predator or top-level predator, is a predator residing at the top of a food chain on which no other creatures predate. Whether it's true or not is debatable, but trust and believe Orton thinks it's true and has the skill to back it up. Orton isn't the strongest, but strong enough and has a side of him that will do whatever it takes to get his point across. He has RKO'd men, women, and, if had to, would certainly RKO children. He is an arrogant man that walks around like he as done nothing wrong, but because he is a multiple time world champion and has beaten the best, taken out legends, and took Undertaker to the wire at WrestleMania. So what comic book character mimics Orton?



Namor The Submariner:

They even both love wearing speedos. There are few people that walk around with the pure arrogance as Randy Orton and have the skill and track record to back it up (well... maybe Vavel.com Editor Lovell Porter as well. Let's just hope he doesn't read this and decide to adopt the speedo thing as well). Namor also feels that he is the alpha dog and that he could take out anyone regardless of any disadvantage that they may have over him. The funny thing is that like Namor, Orton wins fights that he shouldn't. Also, when Namor loses a fight or needs assistance, he will go on a rant about he didn't "really" lose nor did he need the help. That's Randy Orton every Monday night on Raw.

Dean Ambrose:

WWE's craziest and one of the most popular superstar on the roster. Dean Ambrose is what you get when you combine Stone Cold, Jeff Hardy, and Mick Foley and heat in the oven at 450 degrees. He flies high, brawls, and would head-butt a chair if it meant hurting his opponent in the process. When it comes to talking junk on the mic or during a backstage promo or skit, you never know what Ambrose is going to say. One thing is for sure, it is going to be entertaining or to the point.

Deadpool:

Crazy? Check. Tough as nails? Check. Talks smack and won't shut up regardless of whether he is winning or losing? Check. Will stab himself in the stomach to get the guy behind him? Bigol' check. Deadpool is a personal favorite and no one fits the wade Wilson profile like Dean Ambrose. Dean even started as a bad guy like Deadpool did. Deadpool loses fights he should win because he wants to go for the big, loud kill just like Ambrose loses Pay Per View matches because he'd rather jump off the top ropes through a table than just pin the guy. Always one of the best, but would rather entertain than win.

Trish Stratus:

f you didn't know Trish Stratus, at first glance you might think that Trish Stratus was just another attractive female that is on the roster purely for eye candy, butTrish Stratus is one of the best female wrestlers the WWE has ever had. She wasn't as technically skilled as Ivory and she wasn't a power house like Jazz, but she was super athletic and could take on and beat anyone with her will to not give up. Trish was well aware that she was beautiful and would use this to get what she wanted if she needed to and never hid that she was being manipulative. She had it, so she used it.

Black Widow:

Just like Trish, Natasha Romanova doesn't have super strength, super speed, or the ability to stick to walls. What She does have is particular set of skills that allows her to take people out. Black Widow was also trained by Wolverine who is one of the toughest guys in comics and Trish was trained by Fit Finlay who is also widely known as a being tough as a two dollar steak. Natasha has always used her looks to get into places or as a distraction just like Trish has done on many occasions. Both super athletic, both use their legs for more than half of their offense, and have very unassuming physiques.

Brock Lesnar:

Arguably the most dominant wrestler the WWE has ever seen. Not just because he is freakishly athletic, even though he is. Not because he is unfathomably strong, even though he is. But because he is a legitimate fighter. Brock has fought in the UFC and dominated. While a lot of people doubted and hoped he wouldn't be that good, (this writer is in that group) Brock went into the UFC and won a world title quickly just like he did when he was in the WWE. The one thing that will remain the most impressive thing he has done in the WWE is dominate John Cena worst than anyone has ever and ending the Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania and beating Taker worst than a lot of people have.



Red Hulk:

When the Red Hulk (Rulk) first came into comics, this writer thought it was a stupid idea. Why do we need another Hulk with a different color. After seeing what the Rulk was, it was a pleasant surprise that he wasn't just another Hulk. Just like Brock isn't just another big man. What separates Rulk from other super strong guys is the fact that he is smart and extremely resilient. Rulk is actually former military man Thaddeus "Thunerbolt" Ross. A military mind who spent the better part of his life trying to contain and or kill the Hulk. His obsession led him down a path that made him transform himself into a Hulk if he was ever going to beat him. Brock can be just as obsessive when he has to fight and like Rulk, it isn't just the power that makes him as good as he is. Rulk has used his military mind to win a lot of his fights, just like Brock always picks his moments and knows how and when to strike.

The Undertaker:

The biggest dog in the yard and probably the most respected person to ever work for the WWE. Years of domination in the ring and a guy who has constantly evolved to adapt to the ever changing style of wrestling, the crowd, and to the new up and coming stars. He went from being the dead man, to the American Bad @$$, back to The Undertaker. He has enough strength to hang with the powerhouses, quick enough to stay with the cruiser weights, and an surplus of technical moves to make his opponents tap out. Then there are (fake) magical powers and the scary demeanor that intimidates people before he even steps into the ring. Regardless of Takers losses, he is the biggest and baddest man to ever wrestle.

Galactus:

When it comes to presence, there aren't many that scare and intimidate like Galactus. The sheer size is enough to make even Wolverine and The Hulk cause for pause. If his size wasn't enough, the man eats planets. Let that sink in. He consumes them, moves on, gets hungry again later and then looks for another planet to eat. Undertaker eats souls like Galactus does planets. Every person he has stepped in the ring with has been a little intimidated one way or another. Even Brock Lesnar and Kane had to take a second when Taker comes at them. Galactus and Taker have both been around since what seems like the beginning and just when you think you have seen the last of them, they pop up out of nowhere. And if you wanna bring it all the way home, Paul Bearer can be his Silver Surfer. The person who seeks out the planets (or in this case superstars) to devour.

Did you miss Mark Anthony Lynch’s first pro wrestling/Marvel Comics mash up? You can check it out here.