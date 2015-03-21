Breaking News: Perro Aguayo Jr. Has Died During Match With Rey Mysterio

Mexican star El Hijo del Perro Aguayo (born Pedro Aguayo Ramírez) has been pronounced dead after an incident during a tag match at a AAA event. The match apparently happened late last night and the mishap seems to have happened while Mysterio was setting up his 619 finisher. Details are still sketchy, but Aguayo seems to have had severely injured his trachea, which somehow led to him passing away some time later.

Caution: The video of the incident is below. Some may find the content disturbing so please keep that in mind before watching it. Caution